FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India morning call-Global markets
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 14, 2012 / 3:26 AM / 5 years ago

India morning call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

----------------(8:30 a.m India Time)-----------------------
Stock Markets                                                   
DJIA          13,169.58  -38.37  Nikkei         8,931.18  +46.03
NASDAQ         3,022.52   +1.66  FTSE           5,831.88  -15.23
S&P 500        1,404.12   -1.75  Hang Seng     20,081.36  -54.76
SPI 200 Fut    4,260.00  +10.00  CRB Index        299.00   -2.81

Bonds                                                           
US 10 YR Bond     1.6590  -0.007 US 30 YR Bond     2.753  -0.002

Currencies                                 
EUR US$          1.2337  1.2282  Yen US$           78.32   78.27

Commodities                                                     
Gold (Lon)      1611.94          Silver (Lon)     27.85        
Gold (NY)       1614.9           Light Crude      92.77        
----------------------------------------------------------------
 Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong figures.

    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK -  U.S. stocks ended slightly lower on Monday as
fatigue set in after a six-day rally and disappointing Japanese
growth data provided a fresh reminder of the headwinds facing
the global economy.
 The Dow Jones industrial average ended down 38.52 
points, or 0.29 percent, at 13,169.43. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 1.76 points, or 0.13 percent, at 1,404.11.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 1.66 points, or 0.05 
percent, at 3,022.52.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    LONDON - Britain's top shares fell in thin volume on Monday
and braced for a bumpy ride as investors were unnerved by signs
the global economic slowdown is deepening and Europe's response
to its debt crisis may face political hurdles.
    The FTSE 100 closed 15.23 points lower, or 0.3 percent, at
5,831.88 points on Monday, having traded less than half of its
full-day volume average.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average headed up in early
trade on Tuesday as domestic investors hunted for companies with
favourable returns after a mixed earnings season, spurring solid
gains for heavily traded Softbank Corp. 
   The Nikkei rose 0.9 percent to 8,959.21, a whisker 
above its 200-day moving average at 8,959.17, a move analysts 
say is an important marker of bullish sentiment if it can be 
sustained.  
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    HONG KONG- Hong Kong shares were poised to start higher on
Monday, with Chinese oil majors among the top boosts to the
benchmark Hang Seng Index as they tracked higher oil prices. 
   The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.9 percent at
20,251.4. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese
listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.9 percent. 

    - - - -
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE 
 SYDNEY- The euro held onto most of its gains in early Asian
trade on Tuesday, having been swept higher by a wave of short
covering overnight in a move exaggerated by thin market
conditions. 
   Traders said there was no particular trigger, although
persistent hopes for European Central Bank action next month and
recent weak economic data out of China prompted an unwinding of
short euro/aussie, euro/kiwi positions. 
   The euro last stood at $1.2333, up from Monday's low
around $1.2262. It rose to 96.57 yen, pulling further
away from a one-week low around 95.72 plumbed Friday. 

    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TREASURIES 
    NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries yields dropped on Monday for the
third day as some investors were drawn back to the market by
higher yields caused by a dramatic selloff over the past two
weeks.
    Benchmark 10-year note yields fell to 1.63 
percent on Monday, after rising as high as 1.73 percent last 
week, up over 30 basis points from the record low of 1.38 
percent on July 25.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    COMMODITIES 
    GOLD
     SINGAPORE- Gold inched up on Tuesday, after dropping in the
previous session, as investors waited to see if data from Europe
and the United States would indicate further weakness in the
global economy and prompt central banks to take stimulus
measures. 
    Spot gold edged up 0.2 percent to $1,611.96 an 
ounce by 0031 GMT, after losing 0.6 percent in the previous 
session. U.S. gold futures contract for December delivery
 gained 0.1 percent to $1,614.70.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
    SHANGHAI - London copper ticked up on Tuesday after four
straight sessions of losses, although prices are expected to
stay within tight ranges ahead of data from Europe and the
United States that will be scoured for clues on the health of
the global economy. 
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
rose 0.6 percent $7,436.75 per tonne by 0126 GMT, after hitting 
a one-week low of under $7,400 on Monday and having lost 2.4 
percent over the past four sessions. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    SINGAPORE - Brent futures held steady above $113 on Tuesday
as investors awaited GDP data out of two of Europe's powerhouse
economies to gauge the region's energy demand outlook, while
tensions in the Middle East supported prices.
    Brent crude LCOc1 had slipped 25 cents to $113.35 a barrel
by 0248 GMT, after settling 65 cents up at its highest
settlement since May 3. U.S. crude CLc1 gained 3 cents to
$92.76, after ending 14 cents lower.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -

 (Compiled By Manoj Dharra; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.