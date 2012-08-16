FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India morning call-Global markets
#Financials
August 16, 2012 / 3:25 AM / in 5 years

India morning call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

-------------------(8:45 a.m India Time)-----------------------
Stock Markets                                                   
DJIA          13,164.78   -7.36  Nikkei         9,046.10 +121.06
NASDAQ         3,030.93  +13.95  FTSE           5,833.04  -31.74
S&P 500        1,405.53   +1.60  Hang Seng     20,096.15  +41.29
SPI 200 Fut    4,246.00   +0.00  CRB Index        301.71   +1.39

Bonds                                                           
US 10 YR Bond     1.8346  +0.017 US 30 YR Bond     2.943  +0.022

Currencies                             
EUR US$          1.2288  1.2289  Yen US$           79.16   79.20

Commodities                                                     
Gold (Lon)      1604.19          Silver (Lon)     27.88        
Gold (NY)       1606.9           Light Crude      94.47        
----------------------------------------------------------------
 Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong figures
    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - U.S. stocks spent another session in a tight
range on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 ending a few points higher
and extending a rally that seems to be happening in slow motion.
     The Dow Jones industrial average was down 7.36
points, or 0.06 percent, at 13,164.78. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 1.60 points, or 0.11 percent, at 1,405.53.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 13.95 points, or 0.46
percent, at 3,030.93.     
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    LONDON - Britain's top share index fell on Wednesday in
sluggish volumes as weakness in index heavyweights such as
miners, tobaccos and Vodafone outstripped gains in financials.
    London's benchmark index closed down 31.74 points or
0.5 percent at 5,833.04, erasing the previous session's gains
and fluctuating in a tight range between 5,800 and 5,900 in
volumes just 66 percent of their 90-day average. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average pulled above the 9,000
level for the first time in a week in early trade on Thursday,
with exporters granted a breather by a softer yen against the
dollar after strong U.S. data reduced expectations of further
easing.  
     The Nikkei put on 0.9 percent to 9000.89, breaching both
above its 200-day moving average at 8,961.07 and the
psychologically key 9,000 level.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    HONG KONG- Hong Kong shares were poised to start slightly
higher on Thursday, lifted by a 3.5 percent jump for Chinese
internet giant Tencent Holdings after its quarterly
profit rose by its fastest pace in a year. 
   The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.5 percent at
20,151.7. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese
listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.4 percent.
    For a full report, double click on 

    - - - - 
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE 
    TOKYO - The dollar hit a one-month high against the yen on
Thursday, as short-term traders triggered stop-loss buy orders
lurking above the previous sesssion's high at 79.055 yen,
lifting the greenback to its strongest since mid-July at 79.074
yen 

    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TREASURIES 
    NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries yields rose on Wednesday as
investors weighed whether the Federal Reserve is likely to
launch new stimulus in September and as concerns over Europe
ebbed with a lack of new, negative headlines.
    U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes fell 21/32
in price, their yields rising to two-and-a-half month highs at 
1.81 percent, up from a record low of 1.38 percent on July 25. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    COMMODITIES 
    GOLD
    SINGAPORE- Gold hovered above $1,600 an ounce on Thursday,
as investors waited for more clues on the timing and extent of
any further stimulus from central banks after U.S. data painted
a mixed picture on the health of the world's largest economy. 
    Spot gold had inched up 0.1 percent to $1,605.14 an 
ounce by 0039 GMT, off a 1-1/2 week low of $1,589.69 hit in the 
previous session.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
     SHANGHAI- London copper climbed on Thursday, helped by a
weaker dollar and hopes for more economic stimulus in the United
States and China, which would boost global demand for metals.
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
had ticked up 0.6 percent to $7,428 per tonne by 0127 GMT, after
losing 0.4 percent the session before
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    NEW YORK - Brent crude oil futures closed above $116 a
barrel at the highest level in more than three months on
Wednesday, as a sharp drawdown in U.S. crude stockpiles and
expectations for lower North Sea oil output painted a tighter
supply picture on both sides of the Atlantic.
    In London, September Brent crude posted a session
high at $116.72 a barrel and closed at $116.25, up $2.22 or
nearly 2 percent. It was the highest settlement for front-month
Brent since May 2.
    U.S. September crude oil settled at $94.33 a barrel,
gaining 90 cents, the highest settlement for front-month U.S.
crude since May 14, after hitting a session high of $94.90.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -


 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
