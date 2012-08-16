India morning call-Global markets

-------------------(8:45 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 13,164.78 -7.36 Nikkei 9,046.10 +121.06 NASDAQ 3,030.93 +13.95 FTSE 5,833.04 -31.74 S&P 500 1,405.53 +1.60 Hang Seng 20,096.15 +41.29 SPI 200 Fut 4,246.00 +0.00 CRB Index 301.71 +1.39 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.8346 +0.017 US 30 YR Bond 2.943 +0.022 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2288 1.2289 Yen US$ 79.16 79.20 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1604.19 Silver (Lon) 27.88 Gold (NY) 1606.9 Light Crude 94.47 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks spent another session in a tight range on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 ending a few points higher and extending a rally that seems to be happening in slow motion. The Dow Jones industrial average was down 7.36 points, or 0.06 percent, at 13,164.78. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 1.60 points, or 0.11 percent, at 1,405.53. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 13.95 points, or 0.46 percent, at 3,030.93. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index fell on Wednesday in sluggish volumes as weakness in index heavyweights such as miners, tobaccos and Vodafone outstripped gains in financials. London's benchmark index closed down 31.74 points or 0.5 percent at 5,833.04, erasing the previous session's gains and fluctuating in a tight range between 5,800 and 5,900 in volumes just 66 percent of their 90-day average. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average pulled above the 9,000 level for the first time in a week in early trade on Thursday, with exporters granted a breather by a softer yen against the dollar after strong U.S. data reduced expectations of further easing. The Nikkei put on 0.9 percent to 9000.89, breaching both above its 200-day moving average at 8,961.07 and the psychologically key 9,000 level. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG- Hong Kong shares were poised to start slightly higher on Thursday, lifted by a 3.5 percent jump for Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings after its quarterly profit rose by its fastest pace in a year. The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.5 percent at 20,151.7. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.4 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO - The dollar hit a one-month high against the yen on Thursday, as short-term traders triggered stop-loss buy orders lurking above the previous sesssion's high at 79.055 yen, lifting the greenback to its strongest since mid-July at 79.074 yen For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries yields rose on Wednesday as investors weighed whether the Federal Reserve is likely to launch new stimulus in September and as concerns over Europe ebbed with a lack of new, negative headlines. U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes fell 21/32 in price, their yields rising to two-and-a-half month highs at 1.81 percent, up from a record low of 1.38 percent on July 25. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE- Gold hovered above $1,600 an ounce on Thursday, as investors waited for more clues on the timing and extent of any further stimulus from central banks after U.S. data painted a mixed picture on the health of the world's largest economy. Spot gold had inched up 0.1 percent to $1,605.14 an ounce by 0039 GMT, off a 1-1/2 week low of $1,589.69 hit in the previous session. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SHANGHAI- London copper climbed on Thursday, helped by a weaker dollar and hopes for more economic stimulus in the United States and China, which would boost global demand for metals. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had ticked up 0.6 percent to $7,428 per tonne by 0127 GMT, after losing 0.4 percent the session before For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude oil futures closed above $116 a barrel at the highest level in more than three months on Wednesday, as a sharp drawdown in U.S. crude stockpiles and expectations for lower North Sea oil output painted a tighter supply picture on both sides of the Atlantic. In London, September Brent crude posted a session high at $116.72 a barrel and closed at $116.25, up $2.22 or nearly 2 percent. It was the highest settlement for front-month Brent since May 2. U.S. September crude oil settled at $94.33 a barrel, gaining 90 cents, the highest settlement for front-month U.S. crude since May 14, after hitting a session high of $94.90. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)