#Cisco
August 17, 2012 / 3:20 AM / in 5 years

India morning call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

-------------(8:25 a.m India Time)--------------------------
  Stock Markets                                                   
 
  DJIA          13,250.11  +85.33  Nikkei       9,149.94 +57.18
  NASDAQ         3,062.39  +31.46  FTSE         5,834.51  +1.47
  S&P 500        1,415.51   +9.98  Hang Seng   20,0078.12 +115.17
  SPI 200 Fut    4,307.00  +24.00  CRB Index      302.39  +0.23
                                                                   
  Bonds                                                           
  US 10 YR Bond   1.8155 -0.017 US 30 YR Bond   2.390  -0.017
 
                                                                   
  Currencies                      
 
  EUR US$          1.2350  1.2253  Yen US$        79.36   79.40
                                                                   
  Commodities                                                     
  Gold (Lon)      1615.21          Silver (Lon)   28.18        
  Gold (NY)       1617.6           Light Crude    95.26        
  ----------------------------------------------------------------
 Updates, Tokyo and Hong Kong figures

    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - The S&P 500 closed at its highest in more than
four months on Thursday on signs of German support for the
European Central Bank's effort to fight the region's debt
crisis, and as Cisco Systems led gains in the tech sector after
a dividend hike. 
   The Dow Jones industrial average rose 85.33 points, or
0.65 percent, to 13,250.11. The S&P 500 Index gained 9.99
points, or 0.71 percent, to 1,415.52. The Nasdaq Composite
 added 31.46 points, or 1.04 percent, to 3,062.39. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    LONDON - UK equities steadied near four-month highs on
Thursday and technical resistance levels kept a lid on gains
with investors unwilling to push the market further pending
harder evidence that policymakers will deliver more long-awaited
stimulus.
    The benchmark FTSE 100 index closed flat at 5,834.51
, around 50 points below an intra-day peak hit on
Tuesday.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a
three-month high on Friday as investors' risk appetite grew
after German Chancellor Angela Merkel appeared to back the
European Central Bank's efforts to tackle the euro zone debt
crisis.   
    The Nikkei index advanced 0.6 percent to 9,150.87, setting 
its sights on the 26-week moving average of 9,167.82 after 
breaching a high of 9,132.06 touched on July 4. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    HONG KONG- Hong Kong shares were poised to start higher on
Friday, lifted by strength in financials with shares of HSBC
Holdings Plc, Europe's largest bank, the biggest boost
to the Hang Seng Index. 
   The Hang Seng Index was set to start up 0.5 percent at
20,057.3. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese
listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.7 percent. 
    - - - -
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE 
     TOKYO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - The euro on Friday held onto most
of its gains from the previous session, bolstered by
expectations for impending action to stem Europe's more than
two-year old debt crisis
    The single currency also bought 98.10 yen, not
far from a six-week high of 98.17 yen touched on Thursday, and
solidly above its 14-day moving average at 96.83.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TREASURIES 
    NEW YORK -  U.S. Treasuries yields rose on Thursday, trading
near three-month highs as diminishing fear about the euro zone
and less conviction that the Federal Reserve will initiate more
monetary stimulus next month dampened demand for safe-haven U.S.
debt.
    The 30-year Treasury bond yield briefly moved
through its 200-day moving average at 2.9658 percent. 
   The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield traded just
under its 200-day moving average. It stood at 1.839 percent in
late trade, up from 1.826 percent late on Wednesday. 

    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    COMMODITIES 
    GOLD
    SINGAPORE - Gold inched up on Friday, adding to its biggest
daily rise in two weeks in the previous session, on German
Chancellor Angela Merkel's comments supporting further action
from the European Central Bank to contain the bloc's debt
crisis. 
    Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,616.41 an 
ounce by 0021 GMT, on course for a 0.2-percent weekly loss, 
despite posting its biggest one-day gain in two weeks, at 0.7 
percent, in the previous session. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
     SHANGHAI- London copper extended gains on Friday, with
German Chancellor Angela Merkel's public support for the
European Central Bank's efforts to fight the euro zone 
debt crisis boosting appetite for risk.    
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
had ticked up 0.3 percent to $7,468 per tonne by 0113 GMT, after
rising 0.9 percent in the prior session. It remains on track to 
fall 0.3 percent on the week, however.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    NEW YORK - U.S. crude futures rose more than 1 percent on
Thursday as comments from Germany's chancellor that appeared to
back the European Central Bank's efforts to combat the euro zone
crisis lifted equities, pressured the dollar and fed hopes for
more economic stimulus.
     Brent September crude rose 65 cents to go off the
board at $116.90 a barrel, the highest settlement since the
$118.20 close on May 2. Prices reached $117.03 intraday.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.