#Financials
August 21, 2012 / 3:20 AM / in 5 years

India morning call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

_
  Stock Markets                                                   
 
  DJIA          13,271.64   -3.56  Nikkei         9,183.25  +12.09
  NASDAQ         3,076.21   -0.38  FTSE           5,824.37  -28.05
  S&P 500        1,418.13   -0.03  Hang Seng     20,103.12  -0.02
  SPI 200 Fut    4,350.00   +2.00  CRB Index        304.76   +1.28
                                                                                
  Bonds (Yield)                                                   
  US 10 YR Bond     1.812  -0.002 US 30 YR Bond     2.925  -0.006
 
                                                                                
  Currencies                         
 
  EUR US$          1.2356  1.2359  Yen US$           79.32   79.36
                                                                                
  Commodities                                                     
  Gold (Lon)      1621.61          Silver (Lon)     28.73        
  Gold (NY)       1624.0           Light Crude       95.98        
  -----------------------------------------------------------------
 Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong numbers 
    
    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended little changed on Monday on signs of fatigue
after a six-week run of gains as the European Central Bank quelled speculation
about the form of market intervention that may be taken to stem the region's
debt crisis.
    Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI
was down 3.56 points, or 0.03 percent, at 13,271.64. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index .SPX was down 0.08 points, or 0.01 percent, at 1,418.08. The Nasdaq
Composite Index .IXIC was down 0.38 points, or 0.01 percent, at 3,076.21.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    LONDON - Britain's top share index fell on Monday, easing further from
four-month highs hit last week, weighed by a slide in banks and commodity stocks
as expectations for stimulus measures in China and Europe took a slight knock.
    British bank shares had initially firmed on the German magazine
report but fell back after the Bundesbank and ECB comments, reflecting the
sector's heavy exposure to euro zone bonds. Global lender HSBC shed 1.2
percent. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average pulled back from a three-month high on
Tuesday, after the European Central Bank quashed speculation about the form of
its bond-buying programme to combat the region's debt crisis. 
    The Nikkei dipped 0.2 percent to 9,157.20 in morning trade, but held
above its 26-week moving average at 9,149.52. The benchmark inched up 0.1
percent on Monday, hitting a three-month closing high for the second session in
a row. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    HONG KONG- Hong Kong shares were poised to start flat on Tuesday, with gains
by Chinese financials offset by weakness in the Hong Kong property sector. 
   The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.04 percent at 20,111.97. The
China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was
indicated to open up 0.26 percent. 
    - - - -
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE 
    TOKYO - The euro lacked traction on Tuesday after the European Central Bank
brushed aside a media report that it was considering setting yield thresholds
for any moves to buy bonds.  
    The euro stood little changed in early Asian-Pacific trade at $1.2350
, stuck in its rough $1.2250-2450 range so far this month. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TREASURIES 
    NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries were little changed on Monday after yields rose
to three-month highs on stronger investor expectations that the European Central
Bank will act to stem the euro zone's debt crisis.
    Benchmark 10-year notes earlier have tested technical support at around 1.86
percent, just below their 200-day moving average, several times over the past
three days but have so far failed to break above this level.
    The notes US10YT=RR have surged from a record low 1.38 percent on July 25.
They last traded unchanged in price on the day at yields of 1.82 percent.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    COMMODITIES 
    GOLD
    SINGAPORE- Platinum edged down on Tuesday, recoiling from a two-month high
hit in the previous session on heightened supply worries in top producer South
Africa, while the uncertainty over European Central Bank's policy action kept
sentiment for gold muted.
    Spot gold was little changed at $1,619.46 an ounce by 0029 GMT.U.S.
gold futures contract for December delivery traded nearly flat at
$1,621.80.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
    SHANGHAI- London copper firmed on Tuesday on a slightly weaker dollar and a
climb in Asian equities, although prices look set to stay in a tight range as
investors wait for more trading cues.
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had risen 0.1
percent to $7,464.75 per tonne by 0102 GMT, after dropping 1.1 percent the
session before.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    NEW YORK - Oil prices slipped on Monday in choppy trading as investors
worried about the European Central Bank's ability to address the euro zone debt
crisis, while tight North Sea supplies and Middle East turmoil limited losses.
     Brent October crude fell 1 cent to settle at $113.70 a barrel,
having swung from $112.87 to $114.70. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Jijo Jacob)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
