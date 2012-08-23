FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
August 23, 2012 / 3:15 AM / 5 years ago

India morning call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

------------------(8:30 a.m India Time)-----------------------
Stock Markets                                                   
DJIA          13,172.76  -30.82  Nikkei         9,130.55  -1.19
NASDAQ         3,073.67   +6.41  FTSE           5,774.20  -83.32
S&P 500        1,413.49   +0.32  Hang Seng     20,041.39 +153.61
SPI 200 Fut    4,370.00   +9.00  CRB Index        308.02   +0.39

Bonds (Yield)                                                   
US 10 YR Bond     1.6968  +0.002 US 30 YR Bond     2.8081 0.00

Currencies             
EUR US$          1.2535  1.2536  Yen US$           78.48   79.51

Commodities                                                     
Gold (Lon)      1660.29          Silver (Lon)      30.12        
Gold (NY)       1663.7           Light Crude       97.78     
----------------------------------------------------------------
Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong figures
    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - The S&P 500 erased earlier losses to close flat
on Wednesday after minutes from the latest Federal Reserve
meeting indicated the central bank might be ready for another
round of stimulus.
    The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 30.82
points, or 0.23 percent, to 13,172.76. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index added 0.32 of a point, or 0.02 percent, to
1,413.49. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 6.41 points,
or 0.21 percent, to 3,073.67.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    LONDON - Miners left Britain's top share index nursing sharp
losses on Wednesday after BHP Billiton's results offered a bleak
outlook for the sector, while other cyclical stocks were weaker
as Greek and European officials met on the euro zone debt
crisis. 
   London's blue chip index was down 83.32 points, or
1.4 percent, at 5,774.20.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average fell on Thursday, with
exporters under pressure as the yen strengthened after the U.S.
Federal Reserve signalled it is likely to launch another round
of monetary stimulus "fairly soon". 
    The Nikkei slipped 0.6 percent to 9,077.98, on track
for a third straight day of loss, while the broader Topix
 eased 0.5 percent to 758.78. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
   HONG KONG- Hong Kong shares were poised to start higher on
Thursday, lifted by China plays ahead of the release of a
preliminary survey of China's August manufacturing activity that
could point to the extension of the slowdown into the third
quarter. 
   The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.2 percent at
19,935.1. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese
listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.6 percent.
 
    - - - - 
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE 
    TOKYO - The dollar was on the defensive on Thursday after
minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve suggested it is willing to
deliver more monetary stimulus "fairly soon" unless the economy
improves considerably. 
   The dollar's index against a basket of currencies dropped to
its lowest level in almost two months to 81.434.  
In a bearish technical sign, the index has fallen below the
bottom of the cloud on the daily Ichimoku chart.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TREASURIES 
    NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries yields fell to their lowest
levels in over a week on Wednesday after the minutes from the
Federal Reserve's August meeting showed that the U.S. central
bank was willing to launch further monetary stimulus to support
the economy. 
     U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields 
fell 3 basis points after the minutes were released to 1.71
percent, the lowest level since Aug. 14 and below technical
resistance at 1.72 percent, the notes' 100-day moving average.
Wednesday's move was the biggest daily drop in the 10-year
yields since early June.  
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    COMMODITIES 
    GOLD
    SINGAPORE- Gold rose to its highest level in more than three
months on Thursday, after minutes from the latest U.S. Federal
Reserve meeting showed the central bank could be willing to
launch another round of bond buying soon. 
    Spot gold climbed to $1,656.46 an ounce, its highest
since May 2, before easing slightly to $1,654.16. The U.S. gold
futures contract for December delivery gained nearly 1
percent to $1,656.50.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
    SINGAPORE - London copper was holding steady near a
one-month high on Thursday, boosted by a weaker dollar after the
U.S. Federal Reserve suggested further economic stimulus could
be on the agenda.  
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
had risen 0.22 percent to $7,621.50 a tonne by 0101 GMT, 
extending its climb from the previous session when it hit its 
highest since July 20 at $7,648 a tonne. Prices have edged out 
of negative territory and are now close to levels at the start 
of the year. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    NEW YORK - Oil prices rose on Wednesday as indications the
Federal Reserve is likely to provide more stimulus and a sharp
drop in U.S. crude inventories countered concerns about Europe's
debt crisis.
    Brent October crude rose 27 cents to settle at
$114.91 a barrel, after recovering from a $113.53 low. The
$115.27 session peak was below Tuesday's $115.58 intraday high.
    - - - -

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

