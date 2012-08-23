India morning call-Global markets

------------------(8:30 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 13,172.76 -30.82 Nikkei 9,130.55 -1.19 NASDAQ 3,073.67 +6.41 FTSE 5,774.20 -83.32 S&P 500 1,413.49 +0.32 Hang Seng 20,041.39 +153.61 SPI 200 Fut 4,370.00 +9.00 CRB Index 308.02 +0.39 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 1.6968 +0.002 US 30 YR Bond 2.8081 0.00 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2535 1.2536 Yen US$ 78.48 79.51 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1660.29 Silver (Lon) 30.12 Gold (NY) 1663.7 Light Crude 97.78 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - The S&P 500 erased earlier losses to close flat on Wednesday after minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting indicated the central bank might be ready for another round of stimulus. The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 30.82 points, or 0.23 percent, to 13,172.76. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index added 0.32 of a point, or 0.02 percent, to 1,413.49. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 6.41 points, or 0.21 percent, to 3,073.67. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Miners left Britain's top share index nursing sharp losses on Wednesday after BHP Billiton's results offered a bleak outlook for the sector, while other cyclical stocks were weaker as Greek and European officials met on the euro zone debt crisis. London's blue chip index was down 83.32 points, or 1.4 percent, at 5,774.20. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average fell on Thursday, with exporters under pressure as the yen strengthened after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled it is likely to launch another round of monetary stimulus "fairly soon". The Nikkei slipped 0.6 percent to 9,077.98, on track for a third straight day of loss, while the broader Topix eased 0.5 percent to 758.78. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG- Hong Kong shares were poised to start higher on Thursday, lifted by China plays ahead of the release of a preliminary survey of China's August manufacturing activity that could point to the extension of the slowdown into the third quarter. The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.2 percent at 19,935.1. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.6 percent. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO - The dollar was on the defensive on Thursday after minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve suggested it is willing to deliver more monetary stimulus "fairly soon" unless the economy improves considerably. The dollar's index against a basket of currencies dropped to its lowest level in almost two months to 81.434. In a bearish technical sign, the index has fallen below the bottom of the cloud on the daily Ichimoku chart. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries yields fell to their lowest levels in over a week on Wednesday after the minutes from the Federal Reserve's August meeting showed that the U.S. central bank was willing to launch further monetary stimulus to support the economy. U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields fell 3 basis points after the minutes were released to 1.71 percent, the lowest level since Aug. 14 and below technical resistance at 1.72 percent, the notes' 100-day moving average. Wednesday's move was the biggest daily drop in the 10-year yields since early June. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE- Gold rose to its highest level in more than three months on Thursday, after minutes from the latest U.S. Federal Reserve meeting showed the central bank could be willing to launch another round of bond buying soon. Spot gold climbed to $1,656.46 an ounce, its highest since May 2, before easing slightly to $1,654.16. The U.S. gold futures contract for December delivery gained nearly 1 percent to $1,656.50. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper was holding steady near a one-month high on Thursday, boosted by a weaker dollar after the U.S. Federal Reserve suggested further economic stimulus could be on the agenda. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had risen 0.22 percent to $7,621.50 a tonne by 0101 GMT, extending its climb from the previous session when it hit its highest since July 20 at $7,648 a tonne. Prices have edged out of negative territory and are now close to levels at the start of the year. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil prices rose on Wednesday as indications the Federal Reserve is likely to provide more stimulus and a sharp drop in U.S. crude inventories countered concerns about Europe's debt crisis. Brent October crude rose 27 cents to settle at $114.91 a barrel, after recovering from a $113.53 low. The $115.27 session peak was below Tuesday's $115.58 intraday high. - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)