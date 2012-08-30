FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India Morning Call-Global markets
#Financials
August 30, 2012 / 3:46 AM / in 5 years

India Morning Call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

(Updates prices, news)
-------------------(08:56 am India time)--------------------
Stock Markets                                                   
S&P/ASX 200    4,342      -10    NZSX 50        3,629.07   +0.69
DJIA          13,107.48   +4.49  Nikkei         9,002.73  -67.08
NASDAQ         3,081.19   +4.04  FTSE           5,743.53  -32.18
S&P 500        1,410.49   +1.19  Hang Seng     19,557.03 -231.48
SPI 200 Fut    4,347.00   -5.00  CRB Index        307.12   +0.21

Bonds                                                           
US 10 YR Bond     1.648  -0.003  US 30 YR Bond     2.762  -0.004

Currencies                                    
EUR US$          1.2537  1.2539  Yen US$           78.62   78.64

Commodities                                                     
Gold (Lon)      1657.19          Silver (Lon)      30.67        
Gold (NY)       1660             Light Crude       95        
----------------------------------------------------------------
Update with Tokyo and Hong Kong figures.

    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - U.S. stocks edged higher on Wednesday, continuing
a string of low-volume sessions, as investors waited for a key
speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Friday.
    The Dow Jones industrial average edged up 4.49
points, or 0.03 percent, to 13,107.48. The S&P 500 Index 
gained 1.20 points, or 0.09 percent, to 1,410.50. The Nasdaq
Composite added 4.04 points, or 0.13 percent, to
3,081.19.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    LONDON - Britain's blue chip shares fell on Wednesday in
very light trade as uncertainty over the outlook for the global
economy and the next moves by central banks prompted many
investors to stick to the sidelines. 
    The FTSE 100 ended down 32.18 points, or 0.6
percent, at 5,743.53, after closing 0.02 percent lower on
Tuesday, in volume at just 66 percent of the 90-day daily
average.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Thursday
morning, weighed down by concern that U.S. Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke will not signal an imminent stimulus from
the Fed in a key speech on Friday. 
    The benchmark index briefly slid through the psychologically
important 9,000 level, weighed down by cyclical stocks such as
iron and steel companies, after stronger-than-expected U.S.
housing data reduced the likelihood of a fresh round of bond
purchases by the Fed.  
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were poised to open lower on
Thursday, with weakness in Chinese banks likely to drag the Hang
Seng Index below a key chart support it has held above in all
but one session for almost a month. 
   The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.7 percent
at 19,657.2, below 19,766, its current 200-day moving average.
The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings
in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 0.7 percent.
    - - - - 
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE 
    SYDNEY - The euro started Asian trade in familiar ranges on
Thursday as key risk events including the Jackson Hole meeting
of central bankers loomed, but investors continued to give
commodity currencies a wide berth. 
   Traders are speculating the Federal Reserve will embark on
more policy stimulus at its Sept. 12-13 meeting with bets Fed
Chairman Ben Bernanke would hint at further easing on Friday at
a gathering of global central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TREASURIES 
    NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices eased on Wednesday as
traders took profits on recent price gains and reduced bond
holdings to make room for this week's $99 billion of U.S.
government debt supply. 
    Benchmark 10-year notes were trading 6/32 lower
in price to yield 1.66 percent, up from 1.64 percent late
Tuesday, while 30-year bonds were down 15/32 to
yield 2.77 percent from 2.75 percent. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    COMMODITIES 
    GOLD
    NEW YORK - Gold fell on Wednesday as upwardly revised
figures for U.S. economic growth triggered profit-taking in the
precious metal after its recent rally on speculation of new
stimulus from the Federal Reserve.
    Spot gold was down 0.5 percent at $1,658.11 an ounce
by 2:47 p.m. EDT (1847 GMT), its biggest one-day drop in two
weeks.
    U.S. gold futures for December delivery settled down
$6.70 an ounce at $1,663. Trading volume was 30 percent below
its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
    NEW YORK/LONDON - Copper fell to a one-week low in heavy
volume on Wednesday, pressured by more signs of economic slowing
in top metals consumer China and by nervousness ahead of central
bankers meeting later this week.
    COMEX copper for September delivery shed 2.00 cents
to settle at $3.4425 per lb, after dealing from a one-week low
of $3.4220 to $3.4665.
    On the London Metal Exchange (LME), benchmark copper 
closed at $7,575 a tonne versus a last bid of $7,640 on Tuesday.
Earlier, it touched a session low of $7,531, its cheapest in
more than a week.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    NEW YORK - Brent crude prices edged lower in choppy trading
on Wednesday, while U.S. oil futures fell on expectations that
damage to oil facilities from Hurricane Isaac will be limited
and in reaction to data showing a sharp rise in U.S. crude oil
stocks.
    U.S. October crude settled down 84 cents at $95.49 a
barrel. Its $96.37 session peak fell short of the 200-day moving
average of $96.72.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -


 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
