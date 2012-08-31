India morning call-Global markets

------------(8:40 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 13,000.71 -106.77 Nikkei 8,884.21 -99.57 NASDAQ 3,048.71 -32.47 FTSE 5,719.45 -24.08 S&P 500 1,399.48 -11.01 Hang Seng 19,486.11 -60.20 SPI 200 Fut 4,287.00 -18.00 CRB Index 306.51 -0.61 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 1.6301 +0.002 US 30 YR Bond 2.7515 +0.003 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2514 1.2517 Yen US$ 78.42 78.46 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1654.31 Silver (Lon) 30.35 Gold (NY) 1657.1 Light Crude 94.65 ------------------------------------------------------------- -- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell on Thursday after several days of muted trading as investors took a defensive posture before Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's much-awaited speech on Friday. Bernanke, due to speak to central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, at 10 a.m. (1400 GMT) on Friday, is expected to keep markets guessing about the timing of another round of bond purchases. The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 106.77 points, or 0.81 percent, to 13,000.71. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 11.00 points, or 0.78 percent, to 1,399.49. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 32.47 points, or 1.05 percent, to 3,048.71. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Fresh concerns over demand from China weighed on mining stocks and dragged Britain's top share index lower on Thursday, with investors bracing for a series of meetings that could pave the way for further central bank stimulus. The FTSE 100 closed down 24.08 points, or 0.4 percent, at 5,719.45, in volumes just 58 percent of their 90-day daily average. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japanese shares slid to a two-week low in early Friday trade as stocks related to China and resources remained under pressure, while Sharp Corp took a dive as investors grew impatient for Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry to decide on a tie-up. The Nikkei down 1.11 percent to 8,884.21, For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Shares were set to start lower on Friday, dragged down by weakness in Chinese oil majors, with the Hang Seng Index set to record its first monthly loss in three months. The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.2 percent at 19,517 points. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open down 0.3 percent. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO - The euro hovered near this week's low against the dollar in early Asian trade on Friday, as the market nervously looks to whether the U.S. Federal Reserve chief will indicate the possibility of imminent monetary stimulus later in the day. The euro stood at $1.2502, near its low so far this week, though it looks likely to end up on the month as hopes that the European Central Bank could start buying Spanish bonds to lower Madrid's borrowing costs have supported the currency. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries gained in price on Thursday as stocks retreated and investors focused on whether Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will hint at a third round of bond purchases when he speaks on Friday. Benchmark 10-year notes were trading 10/32 higher in price to yield 1.62 percent, down from 1.65 percent late Wednesday. The notes have rallied from a yield of 1.86 percent at the beginning of last week, but remain above a record low of 1.38 percent reached on July 25. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold held steady on Friday ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, who may hint at a third round of U.S. bond-buying to stimulate the economy -- a move which could prompt a turn to bullion as a hedge against inflation. Spot gold was little changed at $1,655.41 an ounce -- not far from a 4-1/2 month high of $1,676.45 hit on Monday, when investors bought the metal on expectation of further monetary easing by the Fed. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SHANGHAI - London copper was on track to snap four sessions of losses on Friday, edging up as investors covered short positions ahead of the Jackson Hole meeting of central bankers that they hope will offer trading cues. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had edged up 0.1 percent to $7,575.25 per tonne by 0122 GMT, set to end four sessions of losses and on course to log a 0.2 percent monthly gain. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude prices rose in choppy trading on Thursday, supported by supply concerns and geopolitical tensions, while U.S. crude fell as oil companies assessed damage after Hurricane Isaac's trek through the region. Brent October crude edged up 11 cents to settle at $112.65 a barrel, having swung from $112.25 to $113.44. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)