India morning call-Global markets
#Financials
September 3, 2012 / 3:40 AM / 5 years ago

India morning call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

----------------(8:55 a.m India Time)-----------------------
Stock Markets                                                   
DJIA          13,090.84  +90.13  Nikkei        8,805.26 -34.65
NASDAQ         3,066.96  +18.25  FTSE           5,711.48   -7.97
S&P 500        1,406.58   +7.10  Hang Seng     19,566.53  +81.57
SPI 200 Fut    4,273.00  -12.00  CRB Index        309.59   +3.08

Bonds (Yield)                                                   
US 10 YR Bond     1.548  +0.000 US 30 YR Bond     2.6685  +0.000

Currencies                                    
EUR US$          1.2575  1.2580  Yen US$           78.23 78.28

Commodities                                                     
Gold (Lon)      1689.44          Silver (Lon)     31.78        
Gold (NY)       1692.2           Light Crude      96.27        
----------------------------------------------------------------
Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong figures

    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose on Friday after Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke, expressing "grave concern" for the
stagnating U.S. job market, said the central bank was prepared
to take further steps to strengthen the economy if necessary.
    The Dow Jones industrial average rose 90.13 points,
or 0.69 percent, to 13,090.84. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
 closed up 7.10 points, or 0.51 percent, at 1,406.58. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 18.25 points, or 0.60
percent, at 3,066.96.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    LONDON - Britain's benchmark share index fell for the fourth
consecutive day on Friday, as uncertainty over the economy and
any new monetary stimulus measures resulted in a late sell-off
after the market had spent much of the day in positive
territory. 
    The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed down 0.1
percent, or 7.97 points lower, at 5,711.48 points. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average fell to a four-week low on
Monday on concerns over a sharp slowdown in China, although
comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke that
the Fed was prepared to boost the economy offered some support. 
    The Nikkei China 50 index, made up of Japanese
companies with significant exposure to China, lost 0.7 percent,
with construction machinery maker Komatsu Ltd falling 2
percent and industrial robot maker Fanuc Corp down 1.1
percent.
    --
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE 
    SYDNEY - The euro and commodity currencies started the new
week on the defensive, with the Australian dollar slipping to a
fresh five-week low as the market reacted in dismay to more
signs of weakness in the Chinese economy.
    The Aussie slid to an early low of $1.0271,
retreating from Friday's high of $1.0355, following a report
showing China's vast manufacturing sector slowed further in
July.  

    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TREASURIES 
    NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury prices rose and yields fell to the
lowest in three weeks on Friday after Federal Reserve Chairman
Ben Bernanke said that still high unemployment is a "grave
concern," increasing expectations that further stimulus may be
likely. 
    Benchmark 10-year Treasuries on Friday traded
20/32 higher in price to yield 1.56 percent, marking the lowest
since Aug. 7 and down from 1.63 percent late Thursday. While
yields were down on the day, they posted the biggest monthly
rise in August since March.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    COMMODITIES 
    GOLD
    SINGAPORE - Gold hovered near a five-month peak on Monday,
supported by hopes for more stimulus measures after U.S. Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke gave a grave assessment of the
economy last week.
    Spot gold was little changed at $1,689.14 an ounce by
0256 GMT, holding near a five-month high of $1,692.71 hit on 
Friday. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
    SHANGHAI - London copper edged up on Monday after China's
official purchasing managers' index (PMI) for the services
sector  strengthened in August, though persistent worries about
the pace of growth in the world's second largest economy capped
gains. 
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had
ticked up 0.1 percent to $7,621.50 per tonne by 0113 GMT,
extending gains from the session.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    NEW YORK - Oil rose above $114 a barrel in volatile trading
on Friday, taking gains in August above 9 percent, after U.S.
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke stopped short of
signalling extra monetary easing was imminent but kept the door
open for action. 
    Brent crude settled up $1.92 at $114.57 a barrel,
having earlier reached a session peak of $114.78. Brent gained
9.2 percent in August, the biggest monthly percentage rise since
prices jumped by 10.5 percent in February, and added to a 7
percent rally in July. 
    U.S. crude rose $1.85 to settle at $96.47, having
earlier risen briefly above the 200-day moving average at
$96.68, a key technical resistance level closely watched by
traders. U.S. crude gained 9.6 percent in August, the biggest
percentage gain since October 2011.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
