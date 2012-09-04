India morning call-Global markets

----------------(8:30 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 13,090.84 +90.13 Nikkei 8,776.24 -7.65 NASDAQ 0,000.00 +0.00 FTSE 5,758.41 +46.93 S&P 500 1,406.58 +7.10 Hang Seng 19,542.65 -21.42 SPI 200 Fut 4,345.00 +9.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.5671 +0.019 US 30 YR Bond 2.6844 +0.014 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2615 1.2617 Yen US$ 78.34 78.37 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1695.46 Silver (Lon) 32.19 Gold (NY) 1698.0 Light Crude 97.16 --------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. markets are closed for a public holiday. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - UK blue chips broke a four-day losing streak in thin volume on Monday as mining stocks rallied on speculation about new economic stimulus from the world's top metals consumer, China. The FTSE 100 closed up 46.93 points, or 0.8 percent, to 5,758.41, having shed 2.6 percent over the previous eight trading days. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average weakened in early trade on Tuesday as concerns about slowing global growth outweighed expectations that the European Central Bank President will soon act to help deeply-indebted euro zone states. The Nikkei slipped 0.1 percent to 8,774.12, staying a whisker above its 75-day moving average at 8,768.16 after breaking major support at its 13-week moving average on Monday. For a full report, double click on - - - - Hong Kong- Shares were poised for a weaker start on Tuesday, paring some of Monday's gains, led down by a 1.1 percent loss for China Petroleum and Chemical Corp (Sinopec). The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.1 percent at 19,540.9. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings was indicated to start down 0.2 percent. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The euro held its ground on Tuesday even after Moody's changed to negative its outlook for the European Union, with hopes running high the ECB will unveil a plan to tackle the region's debt crisis later this week. The single currency fetched $1.2584, versus $1.2571 late in European trade on Monday. U.S. markets were shut for a public holiday. The euro remained within easy reach of an eight-week peak around $1.2638 set Friday. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. markets were closed for a public holiday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE- Gold edged up to its highest level in more than five months on Tuesday, as lacklustre manufacturing data from around the globe fanned speculation of imminent easing measures from central bank. Spot gold rose to $1,696.36 an ounce, the highest since mid-March, and stood up 0.2 percent at $1,695.49 by 0105 GMT. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper edged lower on Tuesday on signs of flagging growth in top metals consumer China, though prices were supported by enduring hopes the European Central Bank will this week kick off a round of global easing. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was trading at $7,665.0 a tonne by 0115 GMT, dropping 0.17 percent and reversing gains logged the previous session when it hit a one-week high of $7,700. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL LONDON - Oil rose on Monday, despite Chinese data showing a deepening slowdown in the world's biggest energy consumer, as investors focused on the possibility of more stimulus measures and other moves to try to revive economic growth. Brent October futures traded up $1.21 to settle at $115.78 per barrel after jumping nearly $2 on Friday. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled Manoj Dharra)