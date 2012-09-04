FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India morning call-Global markets
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 4, 2012 / 3:25 AM / 5 years ago

India morning call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

----------------(8:30 a.m India Time)-----------------------
Stock Markets                                                   
DJIA          13,090.84  +90.13  Nikkei         8,776.24  -7.65
NASDAQ         0,000.00   +0.00  FTSE           5,758.41  +46.93
S&P 500        1,406.58   +7.10  Hang Seng     19,542.65  -21.42
SPI 200 Fut    4,345.00   +9.00  CRB Index          0.00   +0.00

 Bonds                                                          
US 10 YR Bond     1.5671  +0.019 US 30 YR Bond     2.6844 +0.014

 Currencies                                    
EUR US$          1.2615  1.2617  Yen US$           78.34   78.37

 Commodities                                                    
Gold (Lon)      1695.46          Silver (Lon)     32.19        
Gold (NY)       1698.0           Light Crude      97.16
 ---------------------------------------------------------------
Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong figures

    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - U.S. markets are closed for a public holiday.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    LONDON - UK blue chips broke a four-day losing streak in
thin volume on Monday as mining stocks rallied on speculation
about new economic stimulus from the world's top metals
consumer, China.
    The FTSE 100 closed up 46.93 points, or 0.8 percent,
to 5,758.41, having shed 2.6 percent over the previous eight
trading days.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average weakened in early trade
on Tuesday as concerns about slowing global growth outweighed
expectations that the European Central Bank President will soon
act to help deeply-indebted euro zone states.
    The Nikkei slipped 0.1 percent to 8,774.12, staying 
a whisker above its 75-day moving average at 8,768.16 after 
breaking major support at its 13-week moving average on Monday.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    Hong Kong- Shares were poised for a weaker start on Tuesday,
paring some of Monday's gains, led down by a 1.1 percent loss
for China Petroleum and Chemical Corp (Sinopec).  
   The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.1 percent
at 19,540.9. The China Enterprises Index of the top
Chinese listings was indicated to start down 0.2 percent. 

    - - - - 
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE 
     SYDNEY - The euro held its ground on Tuesday even after
Moody's changed to negative its outlook for the European Union,
with hopes running high the ECB will unveil a plan to tackle the
region's debt crisis later this week. 
   The single currency fetched $1.2584, versus $1.2571
late in European trade on Monday. U.S. markets were shut for a
public holiday. The euro remained within easy reach of an
eight-week peak around $1.2638 set Friday.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TREASURIES 
    NEW YORK - U.S. markets were closed for a public holiday.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    COMMODITIES 
    GOLD
    SINGAPORE- Gold edged up to its highest level in more than
five months on Tuesday, as lacklustre manufacturing data from
around the globe fanned speculation of imminent easing measures
from central bank.
    Spot gold rose to $1,696.36 an ounce, the highest 
since mid-March, and stood up 0.2 percent at $1,695.49 by 0105 
GMT. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
    SINGAPORE - London copper edged lower on Tuesday on signs of
flagging growth in top metals consumer China, though prices were
supported by enduring hopes the European Central Bank will this
week kick off a round of global easing. 
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
was trading at $7,665.0 a tonne by 0115 GMT, dropping 0.17 
percent and reversing gains logged the previous session when it 
hit a one-week high of $7,700.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
 LONDON - Oil rose on Monday, despite Chinese data showing a
deepening slowdown in the world's biggest energy consumer, as
investors focused on the possibility of more stimulus measures
and other moves to try to revive economic growth.
    Brent October futures traded up $1.21 to settle at
$115.78 per barrel after jumping nearly $2 on Friday.
   For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -

 (Compiled Manoj Dharra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.