#Financials
September 5, 2012 / 3:30 AM / 5 years ago

India morning call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

----------------(8:45 a.m India Time)-----------------------
Stock Markets
DJIA          13,035.94  -54.90  Nikkei         8,702.34  -73.17
NASDAQ         3,075.06   +8.09  FTSE           5,672.01  -86.40
S&P 500        1,404.94   -1.64  Hang Seng     19,224.34 -205.57
SPI 200 Fut    4,302.00  -11.00  CRB Index        308.81   -0.78

Bonds                                                           
US 10 YR Bond     1.5756  +0.002 US 30 YR Bond     2.6312 +0.008

Currencies                        
EUR US$          1.2539  1.2540  Yen US$           78.42   78.47

Commodities                                                     
Gold (Lon)      1692.35          Silver (Lon)     32.15        
Gold (NY)       1695.1           Light Crude      95.53        
----------------------------------------------------------------
Updates Tokyo and Hong Kong 
    
    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - The S&P 500 closed slightly lower on Tuesday as
investors continued to await clarity on European Central Bank
plans to shore up heavily indebted countries, but the market
ended off its lows on a rally in Apple Inc. 
    The Dow Jones industrial average was down 54.90
points, or 0.42 percent, at 13,035.94. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 1.64 points, or 0.12 percent, at 1,404.94.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 8.09 points, or 0.26
percent, at 3,075.06.  
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    LONDON - Britain's top share index fell on Tuesday
reflecting investor uncertainty over whether this week's key
European Central Bank (ECB) meeting will deliver the goods on a
hoped for bond-buying scheme designed to ease the euro debt
crisis.
    The FTSE 100 closed down 86.40 points, or 1.5
percent, at 5,672.01, ending back below the 5,700 level for the
first time since Aug. 2.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average struck a fresh
four-week low on Wednesday as weak U.S. manufacturing data and
construction spending added to concerns about a global economic
slowdown. 
    The Nikkei fell 0.8 percent to 8,702.34 points,
breaking below support at its 75-day moving average of 8,768.78,
leaving it on track to end down for the fifth straight session. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    Hong Kong - Shares were poised to start lower on Wednesday,
dragged down by a 2.7 percent loss for global supply chain
manager Li & Fung after more disappointing U.S. data.
    The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.5 percent
at 19,330.2. The China Enterprises Index of the top
Chinese listings was indicated to start down 0.9 percent. 
    - - - - 
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE 
    TOKYO - The euro dipped slightly against the dollar in early
Asian trading on Wednesday but was seen supported before
Thursday's European Central Bank meeting at which the ECB is
expected to unveil details of its long-awaited debt-buying plan.
    
    The euro was down 0.3 percent at $1.2531, off its
Tuesday session high of $1.2629 but still not far from Friday's
high of $1.26378 on trading platform EBS, which was its
strongest level since early July.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TREASURIES 
    NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries yields rose on Tuesday as
investors evaluated how aggressive the European Central Bank
will be in tackling the region's debt crisis when it meets on
Thursday, the first in a series of highly anticipated events in
the region.
    The notes traded down 5/32 in price at yields of
1.58 percent on Tuesday.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    COMMODITIES 
    GOLD
    SINGAPORE - Gold inched lower on Wednesday, pulling back
from a near six-month high in the previous session after weak
U.S. data reinforced speculation of imminent stimulus action, as
investors awaited a key meeting of the European Central Bank
this week.
    Spot gold edged down 0.2 percent to $1,691.31 an 
ounce by 0047 GMT, easing from $1,698.45 hit on Tuesday, its 
highest in nearly six months.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
    SINGAPORE - London copper was steady on Wednesday, tapping
into hopes that central banks will be stirred into action to
boost global growth or at least to reveal their hands ahead of a
European Central Bank meeting on Thursday and U.S. jobs data on
Friday. 
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
traded at $7,627 a tonne by 0125 GMT, up 0.1 percent from 
Tuesday when it ended down about 0.5 percent.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    NEW YORK - Brent crude steadied at $114 a barrel on
Wednesday after a bout of profit-booking ahead of a keenly
awaited European Central Bank meeting and as global growth
concerns deterred buyers.
    Brent crude slipped 11 cents to $114.07 a barrel at
0301 GMT, after dropping to $113.91 earlier in the session. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
