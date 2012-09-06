FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India morning call-Global markets
September 6, 2012 / 3:25 AM / in 5 years

India morning call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

------------(8:30 a.m India Time)-----------------------
Stock Markets                                                   
DJIA          13,047.48  +11.54  Nikkei         8,684.92  +5.10
NASDAQ         3,069.27   -5.79  FTSE           5,657.86  -14.15
S&P 500        1,403.44   -1.50  Hang Seng     19,120.60 -24.62
SPI 200 Fut    4,295.00  +13.00  CRB Index        308.28   -0.53

Bonds                                                           
US 10 YR Bond     1.5994  +0.003 US 30 YR Bond     2.7117 +0.003

Currencies          
EUR US$          1.2612  1.2614  Yen US$           78.38   78.41

Commodities                                                     
Gold (Lon)      1696.65          Silver (Lon)      32.55        
Gold (NY)       1699.1           Light Crude       96.06       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong
    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - U.S. stocks closed out a second straight session
of thin trading  on Wednesday, with investors reluctant to make
big bets ahead of a crucial meeting of the European Central
Bank, which could announce new policies to help contain the euro
zone's debt crisis. 
    The Dow Jones industrial average was up 11.54 points,
or 0.09 percent, at 13,047.48. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
 was down 1.51 points, or 0.11 percent, at 1,403.43. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was down 5.79 points, or 0.19
percent, at 3,069.27. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    LONDON - Britain's benchmark share index fell to its lowest
level in more than a month on Wednesday, underperforming gains
on rival European stock markets, as BP slumped after the
2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill returned to haunt the energy
company.
    The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended down 0.3 percent,
or 14.15 points lower, at 5,657.86 points. It finished at its
lowest closing level since ending at 5,635.28 points on July 31,
and underperformed gains on Germany's DAX and France's
CAC-40 markets.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average slipped on Thursday ahead of
a policy review by the European Central Bank, which could
announce new measures to tackle the euro zone sovereign debt
crisis. 
    The Nikkei eased 0.2 percent to 8,659.16, heading 
for the sixth straight session of loss and breaking below 8,670,
the 61.8 percent retracement of its rally from July 25 to Aug. 
20.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
Hong Kong- Shares were poised to start weaker on Thursday,
lingering at six-week lows as investors wait to see whether the
European Central Bank announces credible new measures to tackle
the euro zone's debt crisis at a meeting later in the day.
    The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.2 percent
at 19,101.9. The China Enterprises Index of the top
Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 0.1
percent. 
    - - - -
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE 
     SYDNEY- The euro held firm in Asia on Thursday, having
rallied sharply overnight on renewed hopes the European Central
Bank will unveil a plan to help ease funding strains for
stressed euro zone members. 
   The single currency powered to a high of $1.2625, from
a low of $1.2502. It last stood at $1.2596, within easy reach of
an eight-week peak around $1.2638 set on Aug. 31.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TREASURIES 
    NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries yields edged up on Wednesday as
investors waited on a highly anticipated European Central Bank
meeting on Th ursday, when the central bank is expected to take
aggressive actions to try to stem the euro zone's debt crisis
and preserve the currency union. 
    Benchmark 10-year Treasuries yields have edged
up from four-week lows on Friday, when bonds had rallied on
dovish comments on U.S. unemployment by Federal Reserve Chairman
Ben Bernanke. 
    The notes last traded at 1.60 percent, up from 1.57 percent
late on Tuesday. The debt has been largely range bound in the
past two trading sessions.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    COMMODITIES 
    GOLD
      SINGAPORE- Gold ticked lower in thin trade on Thursday,
but stayed within sight of its highest in nearly six months
ahead of the European Central Bank meeting, which could announce
new policies to help contain the euro zone's debt crisis.
    Gold eased $1.55 to $1,691.49 an ounce by 0014 GMT.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
    SINGAPORE- London copper prices edged lower on Thursday,
paring gains from the previous session as investors await the
key European Central Bank meeting later in the day, with hopes
for details of a new bond-buying programme. 
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
had lost 0.4 percent to $7,706.75 per tonne by 0102 GMT, easing 
from the previous session's high of $7,750, the highest since 
late July. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    NEW YORK - Brent crude prices fell on Wednesday, while U.S.
crude inched up in seesaw trade ahead of a European Central Bank
meeting and a U.S. August payrolls report as investors await
central bank action in the face of slowing economic growth. 
    Brent October crude fell $1.09 to settle at $113.09
a barrel on Wednesday, after dropping as low as $112.73. 
    U.S. October crude edged up 6 cents to settle at
$95.36 a barrel, dropping to $94.26 and then reaching $96.03 in
post-settlement trading. 
    Brent's premium to U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R narrowed to $17.73
a barrel, based on settlements, after reaching $19.68 intraday
on Tuesday.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -


 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

