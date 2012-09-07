FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India morning call-Global markets
September 7, 2012 / 3:11 AM / 5 years ago

India morning call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

-------------(8:20 a.m India Time)-----------------------
Stock Markets                                                   
DJIA          13,292.00 +244.52  Nikkei         8,832.55 +151.98
NASDAQ         3,135.81  +66.55  FTSE           5,777.34 +119.48
S&P 500        1,432.12  +28.68  Hang Seng     19,590.25 +380.95
SPI 200 Fut    4,369.00  +52.00  CRB Index        308.89   +0.61

Bonds (Yield)                                                   
US 10 YR Bond     1.6815  +0.005 US 30 YR Bond     2.8042 +0.007

Currencies                                
EUR US$          1.2628  1.2633  Yen US$           78.88   78.93

Commodities                                                     
Gold (Lon)      1691.71          Silver (Lon)     32.17        
Gold (NY)       1694.4           Light Crude      94.86        
----------------------------------------------------------------
Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong numbers

    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK -  U.S. stocks closed at multi-year highs on
Thursday, with the S&P 500 ending at its highest level since
before the collapse of Lehman Brothers as investors hailed a new
European bond-buying program aimed at stemming the region's debt
crisis. 
    The Dow Jones industrial average rose 244.52 points,
or 1.87 percent, to 13,292.00. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
 was up 28.68 points, or 2.04 percent, at 1,432.12-- its
highest level since May 2008, before the financial crisis began
to gather steam. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 65.12
points, or 2.12 percent, at 3,134.39. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    LONDON - Miners and banks led the rebound on Britain's FTSE
100 on Thursday, after investors gave an initial thumbs up to
ECB president Mario Draghi's bond buying plans, while strong
U.S. data also helped lift sentiment.
    The FTSE 100 100 closed up 119.48 points, or 2.1
percent, at 5777.34 as the index recovered losses sustained over
the previous two sessions.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average saw robust gains in
early Friday trade after the European Central Bank said it would
buy potentially unlimited purchases of sovereign bonds from
heavily indebted euro zone countries to bring down their
borrowing costs.
    The Nikkei climbed 1.7 percent to 8,828.09, breaking
 above its 13-week moving average at 8,810.60. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    Hong Kong - Shares were poised to start higher on Friday,
helped by a 5.7 percent jump for AIA Group Ltd after a
stake sale by its former parent American International Group
 was priced at a premium to its Thursday closing price. 
    The Hang Seng Index was set to start up 1.7 percent
at 19,537.9. The China Enterprises Index of the top
Chinese listings was indicated to open up 1.6 percent. 
    - - - -
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE 
    SYDNEY - The euro and commodity currencies like the
Australian dollar held onto gains in Asia on Friday, while the
safe-haven yen nursed heavy losses as markets cheered the
European Central Bank's plan to tackle the region's debt crisis.
   The euro rose as far as $1.2652, a level not seen
since July 2, from a session trough around $1.2561. It also
rallied against the Japanese currency, reaching a two-month peak
at 99.80 yen.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TREASURIES 
    NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries yields rose on Thursday as
traders upped bets that Friday's highly anticipated employment
report would come in above economists' expectations and after
the European Central Bank announced a new bond-buying program. 
    Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 23/32 in
price to yield 1.68 percent, up from 1.60 percent late on
Wednesday. Thirty-year bonds fell 1-30/32 in price
to yield 2.80 percent, up from 2.71 percent. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    COMMODITIES 
    GOLD
    SINGAPORE - Gold edged lower on Friday after rising to a
near six-month high in the previous session driven by the
European Central Bank unveiling a potentially unlimited
bond-buying programme in its latest effort to contain the
region's debt crisis. 
    Spot gold lost 0.3 percent to $1,695.89 an ounce by 
0037 GMT, off $1,712.91 hit on Thursday, its highest since March
12. Bullion is on course for a third week of gains.  
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
    SINGAPORE - London copper was flat on Friday but was set eke
out a fourth week of gains in five, supported by the European
Central Bank's plan to buy bonds to shore up the region's
economy. 
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was
trading at $7,705 a tonne by 0130 GMT, little changed from the
previous session when it finished up more than 1 percent.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    NEW YORK -  Oil prices settled higher but well off the day's
peaks on Thursday, supported by a drop in U.S. crude oil
inventories, strong jobs data and the European Central Bank's
announcement of a bond buying program. 
    Brent October crude rose 40 cents to settle at
$113.49 a barrel, after reaching $115.15. Brent slumped below
$113 a barrel in choppy post-settlement trading.
    U.S. October crude edged up 17 cents to settle at $95.53 a
barrel, back under the 200-day moving average of $96.63. It
earlier reached $97.71, a penny below the Aug. 27 intraday high.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
