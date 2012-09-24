FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
September 24, 2012 / 3:30 AM / 5 years ago

India morning call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

---------------(8:30 a.m India Time)-----------------------
Stock Markets
DJIA          13,579.47  -17.46  Nikkei         9,050.35  -59.65
NASDAQ         3,179.96   +4.00  FTSE           5,852.62   -2.02
S&P 500        1,460.15   -0.11  Hang Seng     20,645.41  -91.68
SPI 200 Fut    4,410.00   +0.00  CRB Index        308.98   +2.05

Bonds                                                           
US 10 YR Bond     1.7423  0.012 US 30 YR Bond     2.9345  -0.013

Currencies                                    
EUR US$          1.2933  1.2936  Yen US$           78.10   78.11

Commodities                                                     
Gold (Lon)      1759.76          Silver (Lon)     33.90        
Gold (NY)       1762.2          Light Crude       91.97        
----------------------------------------------------------------
Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong 
    
    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - U.S. stocks closed flat on Friday even though
investors welcomed Spain's efforts to seek a bailout and cheered
Apple's newest iPhone that went on sale, driving its shares to a
record high.
    The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 17.46
points, or 0.13 percent, to close at 13,579.47. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index dipped just 0.11 of a point, or 0.01
percent, to finish at 1,460.15. The Nasdaq Composite Index
 rose 4.00 points, or 0.13 percent, to close at 3,179.96.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    LONDON - Britain's top share index limped to a flat finish
on Friday, with a wave of profit-taking on options and futures
expiry eclipsing any boost in sentiment from signs that Spain
may be closer to asking for a bailout.
    The FTSE 100 closed down 2 points at 5,852.62, taking it to
a 1.1 percent weekly loss after two consecutive up weeks.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TOKYO - The Nikkei share average fell to a one-week low on
Monday, as a firmer yen added to woes for automakers and other
exporters, which have been under pressure from the territorial
dispute between Japan and China. 
     The Nikkei dropped 0.7 percent to 9,050.35,
supported by the 200-day moving average at 9,016.77, while the
Nikkei China 50, made of Japanese companies with
significant exposure to the world's second-largest economy, shed
1.3 percent by the midday break 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    HONG KONG- Shares were set for a weaker start on Monday
after three straight weeks of gains as investors lock in some
profits ahead of the quarter end and on concerns over how long
China's economic slowdown will persist. 
   The Hang Seng index was set to open down 0.6 percent
at 20,611.10. The China Enterprises index of top locally
listed mainland firms was indicated to open down 0.9 percent. 
 
    - - - - 
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE 
    SYDNEY- The euro got off to a subdued start on Monday,
having suffered its first weekly decline in five after a recent
batch of weak economic data underscored challenges facing euro
zone policy makers. 
    If true, that could be positive for the euro, which stood at
$1.2975, within striking distance of last week's trough
around $1.2920.  
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TREASURIES 
    NEW YORK - Long-dated U.S. Treasury debt prices slipped in
light volume on Friday as talk that Spain might soon request a
bailout was said to favour riskier assets over safe-haven U.S.
debt.
    The 30-year Treasury bond, which rallied during
the first four days of this week after selling off last week,
traded 6/32 lower in price to yield 2.95 percent, up slightly
from 2.94 percent late Thursday.
    The benchmark 10-year treasury notes traded 2/32
higher in price with their yield little changed from late
Thursday at 1.76 percent.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    COMMODITIES 
    GOLD
    SINGAPORE- Gold fell more than 1 percent on Monday, after
investors, encouraged by recent stimulus measures by central
banks, pushed prices to the highest level in nearly seven months
in the previous session. 
    Spot gold fell as much as 1.3 percent to $1,759.14 an
ounce, down from $1,787.20 hit in the previous session, its
highest since Feb. 29. Gold gained 0.6 percent last week in its
fifth consecutive week of rises.  
   U.S. gold dropped 0.8 percent to $1,763.40.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
     SHANGHAI- Copper fell on Monday, weighed down by a firmer
dollar and festering concerns on Europe's debt crisis.
     Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was
down 0.5 percent to $8,238 per tonne at 0119 GMT, after rising
0.1 percent in the previous session. The most-active January
copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dropped
1.1 percent to 59,090 yuan ($9,400) per tonne, after gaining 0.7
percent on Friday. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    NEW YORK -  Oil rose for a second straight session in light
activity on Friday as supply concerns and economic optimism
fuelled a rebound from a 7 percent slide earlier in the week.
    On Friday, November U.S. crude climbed 47 cents to
settle at $92.89 a barrel, off highs of $93.84.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

