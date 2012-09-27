India morning call-Global markets

------------------------------------ Stock Markets DJIA 13,413.51 -44.04 Nikkei 8,903.66 -3.04 NASDAQ 3,093.70 -24.03 FTSE 5,768.09 -91.62 S&P 500 1,433.32 -8.27 Hang Seng 20,633.75 +106.02 SPI 200 Fut 4,346.00 -21.00 CRB Index 303.74 -2.97 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 1.6301 +0.021 US 30 YR Bond 2.7987 +0.017 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2878 1.2882 Yen US$ 77.65 77.68 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1754.06 Silver (Lon) 33.98 Gold (NY) 1756.7 Light Crude 90.19 --------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong EQUITIES NEW YORK - The S&P 500 fell for a fifth straight day on Wednesday as protests in Spain and Greece over euro zone austerity measures raised fresh concerns over Europe's ability to get its debt crisis under control. For the day, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 44.04 points, or 0.33 percent, at 13,413.51. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 8.27 points, or 0.57 percent, at 1,433.32. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 24.03 points, or 0.77 percent, at 3,093.70. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top stock index hit a three-week low on Wednesday, with banks and miners hardest-hit on concern that the euro zone's problems posed a threat to global growth. The FTSE 100 index finished 91.62 points, or 1.6 percent, lower at 5,768.09, the lowest close since early September. The index suffered its biggest one-day fall in two months. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average extended losses in early trade on Thursday after anti-austerity protests in Spain threatened a resolution to the euro zone debt crisis, and concern that Japanese firms' earnings will be hurt by that anti-Japan sentiment in China. The Nikkei was off 0.3 percent at 8,882.07, but held above its 75-day moving average of 8,858.51 after sliding through the psychologically important 9,000 level on Wednesday when it lost 2 percent as a bulk of companies went ex-dividend. For a full report, double click on - - - - Hong Kong - Shares were set to fall slightly at Thursday's open after stocks on Wall Street fell for a fifth straight day and concerns over the euro zone weighed on index heavyweight HSBC Holdings. The Hang Seng index was set to open down 0.2 percent at 20487.36. The China Enterprises index of top locally listed mainland firms was also indicated to open 0.2 percent lower. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY/SINGAPORE - The euro held steady versus the dollar on Thursday, hovering hovered near a two-week low, as protests against austerity measures in Spain and Greece highlighted the challenges facing highly-indebted euro zone countries. The single currency held steady at $1.2878, not far from a two-week low of $1.2835 set the previous day. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. government debt prices rose on Wednesday for an eighth straight session on worries Spain's reluctance to ask for a full-blown bailout would prolong Europe's debt crisis. U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last up 15/32 in price to yield 1.62 percent, down from 1.67 percent late on Tuesday. The 30-year bond rose 1-1/32 in price to yield 2.80 percent, down from 2.85 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE- Gold edged up on Thursday after three days of losses, but anxiety over the euro zone crisis continues to weigh on the market, as it has lifted the dollar and weakened oil prices. Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,753.34 an ounce by 0040 GMT, after dipping to a two-week low of $1,737.50 in the previous session. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE- London copper rebounded on Thursday from two-week lows hit in the previous session, as traders betting on fourth quarter recovery in top metals consumer China bought into the weakness, although persistent concerns over European sovereign debt capped gains. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had risen 0.67 percent to $8,1475 a tonne by 0127 GMT, reversing losses from the previous session when it hit two-week lows of $8,082. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Crude oil prices fell on Wednesday as the euro zone debt crisis escalated and reinforced concerns about slowing economic growth, while U.S. gasoline futures jumped more than 3 percent due to depressed inventories and supply uncertainty. Brent November crude fell 41 cents to settle at $110.04 a barrel, after stumbling to $108.45. Brent hit a six-week low of $107.10 last Thursday, but remained on track this week to post a 12 percent gain for the third quarter. U.S. November crude tumbled $1.39 to settle at $89.98 a barrel, below its 100-day moving average of $90.27 and the lowest settlement and first under $90 since Aug. 2. Wednesday's session low of $88.95 was its lowest since prices hit $87.23 intraday on Aug. 3. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)