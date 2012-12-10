FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India Morning Call-Global markets
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 10, 2012 / 4:06 AM / in 5 years

India Morning Call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

----------------(09:12 a.m India Time)----------------------- 
Stock Markets                                                   
DJIA          13,155.13  +81.09  Nikkei         9,549.55  +22.16
NASDAQ         2,978.04  -11.23  FTSE           5,914.40  +12.98
S&P 500        1,418.07   +4.13  Hang Seng     22,282.34  +91.47
SPI 200 Fut    4,273.00  -12.00  CRB Index          0.00   +0.00

Bonds (Yield)                                                   
US 10 YR Bond     1.616  -0.007  US 30 YR Bond     2.805  -0.004

Currencies 
EUR US$          1.2902  1.2904  Yen US$           82.47   82.41

Commodities                                                     
Gold (Lon)      1706.45          Silver (Lon)      33.20        
Gold (NY)       1708.1           Light Crude       86.23        
----------------------------------------------------------------
 Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong figures.

    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - The Dow and the S&P 500 advanced modestly on
Friday, though another sell-off in Apple depressed technology
shares and kept the Nasdaq negative, overshadowing a
better-than-expected jobs report.
    The Dow Jones industrial average gained 81.09 points,
or 0.62 percent, to 13,155.13 at the close. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index rose 4.13 points, or 0.29 percent, to
1,418.07. The Nasdaq Composite Index slipped 11.23
points, or 0.38 percent, to close at 2,978.04.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    LONDON - Britain's top share index closed a touch higher on
Friday, helped by a robust U.S. jobs report, although weak
consumer confidence data from the world's biggest economy and a
grim UK economic outlook knocked sentiment.
    The FTSE 100 closed up 12.98 points, or 0.2 percent,
at 5,914.40, having hit a high of 5,923.11 after data showed
U.S. non-farm employment increased by a better-than-expected
146,000 jobs last month.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average hit a seven-month high
on Monday, buoyed by a jump in Chinese November factory output
and a better-than-expected U.S. jobs report, although
profit-taking in some exporters capped gains. 
    The Nikkei added 0.3 percent to 9,550.99 after
trading as high as 9,584.46, its best level since late April. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    
    - - - -
    HONG KONG - Shares were set to open at a 16-month high on
Monday as further signs of an economic revival in China
encouraged investors to load up on mainland-related property,
banking and resources stocks. 
   The Hang Seng index was set to open up 0.8 percent at
22,377.56, its highest since August last year. The China
Enterprises index was indicated to open up 0.9 percent. 
    For a full report, double click on 

    - - - - 
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE 
    TOKYO - The euro flirted with two-week lows against the
dollar on Monday after Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti
offered to resign, raising political uncertainty over who will
lead the euro zone's third-biggest economy. 
   The euro fell as much as about 0.3 percent to $1.2880,
near a two-week trough of $1.2876 set Friday. It last stood at
$1.2908, down about 0.2 percent from late U.S. levels,
with focus now on the Italian bond market in reaction to the
news. 
   For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TREASURIES 
    NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries fell on Friday after
stronger-than-expected U.S. job growth pushed investors into
riskier assets at the expense of safe-haven U.S. government
debt.
    Benchmark 10-year notes fell 12/32 in price to
yield 1.63 percent, up from 1.59 percent late on Thursday. 
    Thirty-year bonds fell 29/32 in price, their
yields rising to 2.82 percent from 2.77 percent.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    COMMODITIES 
    GOLD
    Singapore - Gold was steady on Monday above $1,700 an ounce,
as a drop in the U.S. unemployment rate did little to dampen the
outlook for easy monetary policy, which has supported sentiment
in bullion. 
    Fresh worries over the euro zone also remain supportive for 
gold.     
    Spot gold was little changed at $1,704.31 an ounce by
0038 GMT, after falling 0.6 percent in the past week.  
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
    SINGAPORE - London copper rose on Monday after data showed
China's economic growth picked up to eight month highs in
November, but lingering worries that the euro zone may return to
recession next year dragged on the euro and kept a lid on gains.
 
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose
0.12 percent to $8,044.75 a tonne by 0135 GMT, extending small
gains from the previous session when it logged a fourth week of
gains in a row. Prices are not far away from a two-and-a-half
month peak of $8,095.75 a tonne hit Dec. 5.  
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    NEW YORK - Oil prices were little changed on Friday after
data showing U.S. job growth offset statements by U.S.
Republican lawmaker John Boehner indicating a deadlock in talks
to avert a U.S. budget crisis.
    London-traded Brent crude settled 1 cent lower on
the day at $107.02 per barrel, bringing weekly losses for the
global benchmark crude to nearly 4 percent. U.S. crude 
settled down 33 cents at $85.93. Both benchmarks had traded in
positive territory earlier on Friday.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.