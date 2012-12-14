India Morning Call-Global markets

--------------(8:35 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,583 -7 NZSX 50 3,979.67 +4.95 DJIA 13,151.89 -93.56 Nikkei 9,734.09 -8.64 NASDAQ 2,985.41 -28.40 FTSE 5,929.61 -16.24 S&P 500 1,417.19 -11.29 Hang Seng 22,563.54 +117.15 SPI 200 Fut 4,273.00 -12.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 1.738 +0.007 US 30 YR Bond 2.913 +0.007 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) EUR US$ 1.3082 1.3083 Yen US$ 83.89 83.90 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1696.26 Silver (Lon) 32.57 Gold (NY) 1697.8 Light Crude 86.43 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Update with Tokyo and Hong Kong figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - The Nasdaq composite index fell more than 1 percent and the Dow and S&P 500 added to losses on Thursday, with energy and technology shares leading the way lower on the S&P 500. The Dow Jones industrial average was down 88.80 points, or 0.67 percent, at 13,156.65. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 12.08 points, or 0.85 percent, at 1,416.40. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 30.87 points, or 1.02 percent, at 2,982.95. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's leading share index fell on Thursday as concerns over U.S. fiscal negotiations resurfaced, prompting investors to consolidate recent gains made during the longest continuous rally of the year. The FTSE 100 index was down 16.24 points, or 0.3 percent, at 5,929.61, having closed 0.4 percent higher at a nine-month closing peak on Wednesday following six days of consecutive gains. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average edged down on Friday as investors adjusted their positions before Sunday's election amid chart signals that the market is 'overbought', while poor corporate sentiment soured the mood. The Nikkei shed 0.4 percent to 9,707.41 after closing at the highest level since April 5 on Thursday. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Shares are set to start lower on Friday, dragged by a 1.4 percent slide for Chinese oil giant Sinopec ahead of a preliminary survey of manufacturing activity in China in December expected shortly after the market open. The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.2 percent at 22,396.7. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 0.4 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The yen remained in the doldrums on Friday as investors continued to give it a wide berth on expectations the Bank of Japan would print more money next week to stimulate the world's third-biggest economy. The dollar bought 83.63 yen, having risen as high as 83.675, a level not seen since March. The euro fetched 109.34 yen, not far off an eight-month high of 109.55. The single currency was on track to end the week more than 2 percent higher on the yen. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - Prices for U.S. Treasuries slid after a sale of 30-year debt on Thursday, with long bonds giving up gains to again turn negative. Prices for U.S. 30-year bonds, despite a brief foray into positive territory before the auction, slid 8/32 to yield 2.909 percent after the debt sale. U.S. 10-year notes fell 7/32 to yield 1.727 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold edged lower on Friday, with prices heading for their third consecutive weekly decline as investors cautiously watch U.S. talks to avoid a looming fiscal calamity that has so far made little progress. Spot gold inched down 0.1 percent to $1,694.35 an ounce by 0036 GMT, on course for a 0.5-percent weekly decline. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper slipped on Friday over a lack of resolution to the U.S. "fiscal cliff", but prices were set to log a fifth straight week of gains as economic recovery in top-consumer China brightens the outlook for metals demand. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange traded at $8,066 a tonne by 0126 GMT, after hitting a low of $8,046.75 earlier in the session, down from the previous session's close of $8,074. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude prices fell on Thursday as fears that the United States will not strike a deal to avert mandated 2013 tax increases and spending cuts, risking a recession, countered support from data showing U.S. jobless claims fell last week. Brent January crude fell 67 cents to $108.83 a barrel at 12:13 p.m. EST (1713 GMT), having traded from $108.51 to $109.52. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)