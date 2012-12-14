FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
December 14, 2012 / 3:41 AM / in 5 years

India Morning Call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

--------------(8:35 a.m India Time)-----------------------
                                                                      
  Stock Markets                                                   
  S&P/ASX 200    4,583      -7     NZSX 50        3,979.67   +4.95 
  DJIA          13,151.89  -93.56  Nikkei         9,734.09   -8.64
  NASDAQ         2,985.41  -28.40  FTSE           5,929.61  -16.24
  S&P 500        1,417.19  -11.29  Hang Seng     22,563.54 +117.15
  SPI 200 Fut    4,273.00  -12.00  CRB Index          0.00   +0.00
                                                                      
  Bonds (Yield)                                                   
  US 10 YR Bond     1.738  +0.007
  US 30 YR Bond     2.913  +0.007
                                                                      
  Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST)                                   
 
  EUR US$          1.3082  1.3083  Yen US$           83.89   83.90
                                                                      
  Commodities                                                     
  Gold (Lon)      1696.26          Silver (Lon)      32.57        
  Gold (NY)       1697.8           Light Crude       86.43        
  ----------------------------------------------------------------
 Update with Tokyo and Hong Kong figures.

    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - The Nasdaq composite index fell more than 1
percent and the Dow and S&P 500 added to losses on Thursday,
with energy and technology shares leading the way lower on the
S&P 500.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 88.80 points,
or 0.67 percent, at 13,156.65. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
 was down 12.08 points, or 0.85 percent, at 1,416.40. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was down 30.87 points, or 1.02
percent, at 2,982.95.
    
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    LONDON - Britain's leading share index fell on Thursday as
concerns over U.S. fiscal negotiations resurfaced, prompting
investors to consolidate recent gains made during the longest
continuous rally of the year.
    The FTSE 100 index was down 16.24 points, or 0.3
percent, at 5,929.61, having closed 0.4 percent higher at a
nine-month closing peak on Wednesday following six days of
consecutive gains.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average edged down on Friday as
investors adjusted their positions before Sunday's election amid
chart signals that the market is 'overbought', while poor
corporate sentiment soured the mood. 
    The Nikkei shed 0.4 percent to 9,707.41 after
closing at the highest level since April 5 on Thursday. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    HONG KONG - Shares are set to start lower on Friday, dragged
by a 1.4 percent slide for Chinese oil giant Sinopec 
ahead of a preliminary survey of manufacturing activity in China
in December expected shortly after the market open. 
   The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.2 percent
at 22,396.7. The China Enterprises Index of the top
Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 0.4
percent.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE 
    SYDNEY - The yen remained in the doldrums on Friday as
investors continued to give it a wide berth on expectations the
Bank of Japan would print more money next week to stimulate the
world's third-biggest economy. 
   The dollar bought 83.63 yen, having risen as high as
83.675, a level not seen since March. The euro fetched 109.34
yen, not far off an eight-month high of 109.55. The
single currency was on track to end the week more than 2 percent
higher on the yen.   
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TREASURIES 
    NEW YORK - Prices for U.S. Treasuries slid after a sale of
30-year debt on Thursday, with long bonds giving up gains to
again turn negative. 
    Prices for U.S. 30-year bonds, despite a brief
foray into positive territory before the auction, slid 8/32 to
yield 2.909 percent after the debt sale.
    U.S. 10-year notes fell 7/32 to yield 1.727
percent. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    COMMODITIES 
    GOLD
    SINGAPORE - Gold edged lower on Friday, with prices heading
for their third consecutive weekly decline as investors
cautiously watch U.S. talks to avoid a looming fiscal calamity
that has so far made little progress. 
    Spot gold inched down 0.1 percent to $1,694.35 an
ounce by 0036 GMT, on course for a 0.5-percent weekly decline. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
    SINGAPORE - London copper slipped on Friday over a lack of
resolution to the U.S. "fiscal cliff", but prices were set to
log a fifth straight week of gains as economic recovery in
top-consumer China brightens the outlook for metals demand.
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
traded at $8,066 a tonne by 0126 GMT, after hitting a low of
$8,046.75 earlier in the session, down from the previous
session's close of $8,074.  
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    NEW YORK - Brent crude prices fell on Thursday as fears that
the United States will not strike a deal to avert mandated 2013
tax increases and spending cuts, risking a recession, countered
support from data showing U.S. jobless claims fell last week.
    Brent January crude fell 67 cents to $108.83 a
barrel at 12:13 p.m. EST (1713 GMT), having traded from $108.51
to $109.52.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

