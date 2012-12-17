India Morning Call-Global markets

---------------(8:35 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 13,135.01 -35.71 Nikkei 9,893.99 +156.43 NASDAQ 2,971.33 -20.83 FTSE 3164.52 -3.87 S&P 500 1,413.58 -5.87 Hang Seng 22,540.03 -63.78 SPI 200 Fut 4,571.00 -10.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 1.7265 +0.022 US 30 YR Bond 2.8847 +0.019 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3153 1.3157 Yen US$ 84.95 83.98 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1692.9 Silver (Lon) 32.30 Gold (NY) 1693.0 Light Crude 86.97 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong numbers EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell on Friday as another slide in Apple took a toll and investors unloaded some shares because of the uncertainty surrounding the "fiscal cliff" negotiations. The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 35.71 points, or 0.27 percent, to 13,135.01 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index fell 5.87 points, or 0.41 percent, to 1,413.58. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 20.83 points, or 0.70 percent, to close at 2,971.33. For the week, the Dow slipped 0.2 percent, while the S&P 500 fell 0.3 percent and the Nasdaq declined 0.2 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top shares eased modestly on Friday as weakness in the energy sector, following cautious broker comment, countered gains by the miners after strong manufacturing data from China. The FTSE 100 index closed down 7.85 points, or 0.1 percent at 5,921.76, having seen a run of six days of continuous gains snapped on Thursday, with the index up under 0.1 percent over the week. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average climbed 1.4 percent to an eight-month high on Monday, as the yen weakened after the conservative Liberal Democratic Party, which favours aggressive monetary easing, won Sunday's election by a landslide. The Nikkei rose 132.77 points to 9,870.33 in mid-morning trade. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG- Shares were set to open lower on Monday, with Chinese oil giants CNOOC and Sinopec among the biggest index drags, each down more than 1 percent. The Hang Seng Index was set to open 0.1 percent lower at 22,590.8. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.1 percent. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY- The yen slumped to its lowest in over a year-and-a-half against the U.S. dollar on Monday as part of a broad skid after Japan's conservative LDP party, pledged to hyper-easy monetary policy, won a landslide victory at an election. The dollar rose as far as 84.48 yen, its highest since April 2011, from around 83.50 late in New York on Friday. The euro jumped to around 111.30 yen from 109.81. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries gained on Friday on tame inflation data likely to help the U.S. Federal Reserve keep interest rates near zero, but supply pressures and worries about Washington's budget fight kept prices lower for the week overall. The subdued inflation data and the outlook for easy monetary policy supported the case for lower rates, and benchmark 10-year notes rose 8/32 in price to yield 1.704 percent, down from 1.73 percent late Thursday. Thirty-year bonds were 27/32 higher to yield 2.863 percent, down from 2.90 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE- Gold was little changed on Monday after posting the third straight week of losses, as investors await progress on the negotiations in Washington to avert a fiscal disaster that could push the world's top economy into recession. Spot gold was flat at $1,695.01 an ounce at 0039 GMT, after falling nearly half a percent in the previous week. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper was steady on Monday, consolidating from a five-week winning streak on signs of reviving growth momentum in top consumer China, but protracted wrangling over the U.S. "fiscal cliff" kept a ceiling on prices. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was trading at $8,057 a tonne by 0127 GMT, down 0.1 percent from the previous session when it closed little changed, but locked-in a fifth straight week of gains. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil prices rose on Friday on expectations of improved demand in China after data showed the manufacturing sector of the world's No. 2 oil consumer expanded in December at its fastest pace in more than a year. Brent January crude rose $1.24 to settle at $109.15 a barrel, having swung from $108.20 to $109.58. Brent February crude was up $1.72 at $108.18 a barrel. U.S. January crude closed up 84 cents at $86.73 a barrel, having traded from $86.05 to $86.92. The U.S. January contract expires on Dec. 19. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)