Las Vegas massacre
Lifestyle
Cyber Risk
#Financials
December 17, 2012 / 3:21 AM / in 5 years

India Morning Call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

---------------(8:35 a.m India Time)-----------------------
Stock Markets                                                   
DJIA          13,135.01  -35.71  Nikkei         9,893.99 +156.43
NASDAQ         2,971.33  -20.83  FTSE           3164.52    -3.87
S&P 500        1,413.58   -5.87  Hang Seng     22,540.03  -63.78
SPI 200 Fut    4,571.00  -10.00  CRB Index          0.00   +0.00

Bonds (Yield)                                                   
US 10 YR Bond     1.7265  +0.022 US 30 YR Bond     2.8847 +0.019

Currencies                                   
EUR US$          1.3153  1.3157  Yen US$           84.95   83.98

Commodities                                                     
Gold (Lon)      1692.9           Silver (Lon)     32.30        
Gold (NY)       1693.0           Light Crude      86.97        
----------------------------------------------------------------
Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong numbers
    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell on Friday as another slide in
Apple took a toll and investors unloaded some shares because of
the uncertainty surrounding the "fiscal cliff" negotiations. 
    The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 35.71
points, or 0.27 percent, to 13,135.01 at the close. The Standard
& Poor's 500 Index fell 5.87 points, or 0.41 percent, to
1,413.58. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 20.83 points,
or 0.70 percent, to close at 2,971.33. 
    For the week, the Dow slipped 0.2 percent, while the S&P 500
fell 0.3 percent and the Nasdaq declined 0.2 percent.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    LONDON - Britain's top shares eased modestly on Friday as
weakness in the energy sector, following cautious broker
comment, countered gains by the miners after strong
manufacturing data from China. 
    The FTSE 100 index closed down 7.85 points, or 0.1
percent at 5,921.76, having seen a run of six days of continuous
gains snapped on Thursday, with the index up under 0.1 percent
over the week.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average climbed 1.4 percent to an
eight-month high on Monday, as the yen weakened after the
conservative Liberal Democratic Party, which favours aggressive
monetary easing, won Sunday's election by a landslide. 
    The Nikkei rose 132.77 points to 9,870.33 in 
mid-morning trade.  
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    HONG KONG- Shares were set to open lower on Monday, with
Chinese oil giants CNOOC and Sinopec among
the biggest index drags, each down more than 1 percent.     
   The Hang Seng Index was set to open 0.1 percent lower
at 22,590.8. The China Enterprises Index of the top
Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.1
percent. 
    - - - -
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE 
    SYDNEY- The yen slumped to its lowest in over a
year-and-a-half against the U.S. dollar on Monday as part of a
broad skid after Japan's conservative LDP party, pledged to
hyper-easy monetary policy, won a landslide victory at an
election. 
   The dollar rose as far as 84.48 yen, its highest since
April 2011, from around 83.50 late in New York on Friday. The
euro jumped to around 111.30 yen from 109.81.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TREASURIES 
    NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries gained on Friday on tame
inflation data likely to help the U.S. Federal Reserve keep
interest rates near zero, but supply pressures and worries about
Washington's budget fight kept prices lower for the week
overall. 
    The subdued inflation data and the outlook for easy monetary
policy supported the case for lower rates, and benchmark 10-year
notes rose 8/32 in price to yield 1.704 percent,
down from 1.73 percent late Thursday. Thirty-year bonds
 were 27/32 higher to yield 2.863 percent, down from
2.90 percent.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    COMMODITIES 
    GOLD
    SINGAPORE- Gold was little changed on Monday after posting
the third straight week of losses, as investors await progress
on the negotiations in Washington to avert a fiscal disaster
that could push the world's top economy into recession. 
     Spot gold was flat at $1,695.01 an ounce at 0039
GMT, after falling nearly half a percent in the previous week.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
    SINGAPORE - London copper was steady on Monday,
consolidating from a five-week winning streak on signs of
reviving growth momentum in top consumer China, but protracted
wrangling over the U.S. "fiscal cliff" kept a ceiling on prices.
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was
trading at $8,057 a tonne by 0127 GMT, down 0.1 percent from the
previous session when it closed little changed, but locked-in a
fifth straight week of gains.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    NEW YORK - Oil prices rose on Friday on expectations of
improved demand in China after data showed the manufacturing
sector of the world's No. 2 oil consumer expanded in December at
its fastest pace in more than a year. 
    Brent January crude rose $1.24 to settle at $109.15
a barrel, having swung from $108.20 to $109.58. Brent February
crude was up $1.72 at $108.18 a barrel. 
    U.S. January crude closed up 84 cents at $86.73 a
barrel, having traded from $86.05 to $86.92. The U.S. January
contract expires on Dec. 19.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
