India Morning Call-Global markets

------------(8:30 a.m India Time )----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 13,139.08 -51.76 Nikkei 9,940.06 -99.27 NASDAQ 3,012.60 -8.41 FTSE 5,954.18 +14.19 S&P 500 1,426.66 -3.49 Hang Seng 22,506.29 -153.49 SPI 200 Fut 4,617.00 +25.00 CRB Index 294.13 -0.36 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.7842 +0.009 US 30 YR Bond 2.945 +0.002 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3182 1.3183 Yen US$ 85.20 85.23 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1654.24 Silver (Lon) 29.890 Gold (NY) 1655.2 Light Crude 89.08 --------------------------------------------------------------- - Updates with numbers, recent sector updates. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks edged lower on Monday as caution over the potential for volatility driven by worries about the U.S. "fiscal cliff" dampened enthusiasm at the start of a seasonally strong period for equities. The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 51.76 points, or 0.39 percent, to 13,139.08. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index fell 3.49 points, or 0.24 percent, to 1,426.66. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 8.41 points, or 0.28 percent, to 3,012.60. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top shares edged higher on Monday in a quiet half session before the Christmas break, with some strength seen from banks and commodity stocks, though uncertainty over U.S. budget talks could limit near-term gains. The FTSE 100 closed up 14.19 points, or 0.2 percent, at 5,954.18, within sight of a nine-month high of 5,977.82 hit on Wednesday. Trading volumes were very thin at just 21 percent of the 90-day daily average. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average edged higher on Wednesday as the yen slipped to a 20-month low, on expectations of an aggressive monetary easing stance by the new government, lifting exporters on hopes of better-than-expected earnings. The Nikkei gained 0.5 percent to 10,132.55. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG- Hong Kong's financial markets are closed on Dec. 25-26 for Christmas. Trading will resume on Thursday, Dec. 27. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO- The yen sank to a 20-month low in Asian trading on Wednesday, as Shinzo Abe prepared to assume Japan's helm with a mandate to weaken its currency and push for more drastic monetary and fiscal stimulus. The dollar rose as high as 85.38 yen on the EBS trading platform, its highest since April 2011, and last stood at 85.27 yen. Resistance is seen at its April 2011 low of 85.53 yen. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries gained a safety bid on Friday after House of Representatives Speak John Boehner failed to gain support for a tax plan, hurting stocks on concerns that lawmakers will be unable to reach a deal to avert the "fiscal cliff". Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 13/32 in price to yield 1.76 percent, down from 1.80 percent late on Thursday. The yields have fallen from as high as 1.85 percent on Tuesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold edged lower on Wednesday on uncertainty over whether the United States will avoid a fiscal crisis, although a weaker yen sparked a rally in Tokyo bullion futures. Gold had dropped $5.73 an ounce to $1,652.56 by 0056 GMT, off a 4-month low struck last week. The yellow metal is still on track for a 12th straight year of gains on rock-bottom interest rates, concerns over the financial stability of the euro zone, and diversification into bullion by central banks. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - Shanghai copper rose to a one-week high on Wednesday on a brighter outlook for demand in China, although concerns about a potential fiscal crisis in the United States kept gains in check. An improving property sector, a pillar of China's economic growth, will boost demand for copper and other base metals in the country, the world's top consumer of many raw materials. The most-traded April copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was little changed at 57,150 yuan ($9,200) a tonne by 0212 GMT, easing from a one-week high of 57,280 yuan hit earlier in the day. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil prices largely recovered early losses but still closed a hair lower on Monday as a late gasp of holiday-thinned buying failed to counter fears that the U.S. "fiscal cliff" budget crisis could erode oil demand in the world's top consumer. Brent crude staged a light rally into the close, shaking off earlier losses of more than 80 cents to settle at $108.80, down 17 cents on the day. U.S. oil settled 5 cents lower at $88.61, down 10 percent on the year. U.S. equity markets dipped marginally, while the dollar was little changed. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)