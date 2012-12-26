FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India Morning Call-Global markets
#Financials
December 26, 2012 / 3:31 AM / 5 years ago

India Morning Call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

------------(8:30 a.m India Time )-----------------------
Stock Markets                                                   
DJIA          13,139.08 -51.76   Nikkei         9,940.06  -99.27
NASDAQ         3,012.60  -8.41   FTSE           5,954.18  +14.19
S&P 500        1,426.66  -3.49   Hang Seng     22,506.29 -153.49
SPI 200 Fut    4,617.00  +25.00  CRB Index        294.13   -0.36

Bonds                                                           
US 10 YR Bond     1.7842  +0.009 US 30 YR Bond     2.945  +0.002

Currencies                                   
EUR US$          1.3182  1.3183  Yen US$           85.20   85.23

Commodities                                                     
Gold (Lon)      1654.24          Silver (Lon)     29.890        
Gold (NY)       1655.2           Light Crude       89.08        
 ---------------------------------------------------------------
-
Updates with numbers, recent sector updates.

    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - U.S. stocks edged lower on Monday as caution over
the potential for volatility driven by worries about the U.S.
"fiscal cliff" dampened enthusiasm at the start of a seasonally
strong period for equities. 
     The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 51.76
points, or 0.39 percent, to 13,139.08. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index fell 3.49 points, or 0.24 percent, to 1,426.66. The
Nasdaq Composite Index lost 8.41 points, or 0.28
percent, to 3,012.60.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    LONDON - Britain's top shares edged higher on Monday in a
quiet half session before the Christmas break, with some
strength seen from banks and commodity stocks, though
uncertainty over U.S. budget talks could limit near-term gains. 
    The FTSE 100 closed up 14.19 points, or 0.2 percent,
at 5,954.18, within sight of a nine-month high of 5,977.82 hit
on Wednesday. Trading volumes were very thin at just 21 percent
of the 90-day daily average.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average edged higher on
Wednesday as the yen slipped to a 20-month low, on expectations
of an aggressive monetary easing stance by the new government,
lifting exporters on hopes of better-than-expected earnings. 
    The Nikkei gained 0.5 percent to 10,132.55.  
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    HONG KONG- Hong Kong's financial markets are closed on Dec.
25-26 for Christmas. Trading will resume on Thursday, Dec. 27.
    - - - -
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE 
    TOKYO- The yen sank to a 20-month low in Asian trading on
Wednesday, as Shinzo Abe prepared to assume Japan's helm with a
mandate to weaken its currency and push for more drastic
monetary and fiscal stimulus.   
  The dollar rose as high as 85.38 yen on the EBS trading
platform, its highest since April 2011, and last stood at 85.27
yen. Resistance is seen at its April 2011 low of 85.53 yen.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TREASURIES 
    NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries gained a safety bid on Friday
after House of Representatives Speak John Boehner failed to gain
support for a tax plan, hurting stocks on concerns that
lawmakers will be unable to reach a deal to avert the "fiscal
cliff".
    Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 13/32 in
price to yield 1.76 percent, down from 1.80 percent late on
Thursday. The yields have fallen from as high as 1.85 percent on
Tuesday. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    COMMODITIES 
    GOLD
    SINGAPORE - Gold edged lower on Wednesday on uncertainty
over whether the United States will avoid a fiscal crisis,
although a weaker yen sparked a rally in Tokyo bullion futures. 
    Gold had dropped $5.73 an ounce to $1,652.56 by 0056
GMT, off a 4-month low struck last week. The yellow metal is
still on track for a 12th straight year of gains on rock-bottom
interest rates, concerns over the financial stability of the
euro zone, and diversification into bullion by central banks.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
    SINGAPORE - Shanghai copper rose to a one-week high on
Wednesday on a brighter outlook for demand in China, although
concerns about a potential fiscal crisis in the United States
kept gains in check. 
    An improving property sector, a pillar of China's economic
growth, will boost demand for copper and other base metals in
the country, the world's top consumer of many raw materials. 
     The most-traded April copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange was little changed at 57,150 yuan 
($9,200) a tonne by 0212 GMT, easing from a one-week high of
57,280 yuan hit earlier in the day.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    NEW YORK - Oil prices largely recovered early losses but
still closed a hair lower on Monday as a late gasp of
holiday-thinned buying failed to counter fears that the U.S.
"fiscal cliff" budget crisis could erode oil demand in the
world's top consumer.
     Brent crude staged a light rally into the close,
shaking off earlier losses of more than 80 cents to settle at
$108.80, down 17 cents on the day. U.S. oil settled 5
cents lower at $88.61, down 10 percent on the year. U.S. equity
markets dipped marginally, while the dollar was little changed. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -


 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
