India Morning Call-Global markets

-------------(8:25 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 13,114.59 -24.49 Nikkei 10,370.49 +140.13 NASDAQ 2,990.16 -22.44 FTSE 5,954.18 +14.19 S&P 500 1,419.83 -6.83 Hang Seng 22,646.24 +105.06 SPI 200 Fut 0,000.00 +0.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.7668 +0.017 US 30 YR Bond 2.938 +0.016 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3220 1.3234 Yen US$ 85.77 85.78 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1657.30 Silver (Lon) 30.01 Gold (NY) 1658.1 Light Crude 90.96 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell for a third straight day on Wednesday, dragged lower by retail stocks after a report showed consumers spent less in the holiday shopping season than last year. The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 24.49 points, or 0.19 percent, to 13,114.59 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index shed 6.83 points, or 0.48 percent, to 1,419.83. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 22.44 points, or 0.74 percent, to 2,990.16. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - The Nikkei share average climbed to a 21-month high on Thursday, led by exporters, as the new Japanese prime minister's vow to battle deflation and a strong currency weighed on the yen. The Nikkei advanced 0.9 percent to 10,325.62, taking the index deeper into "overbought" territory, with its 14-day relative strength index at 77.8, far above the 70 which is considered overbought, and often indicates an imminent pullback. For a full report, double click on - - - HONG KONG- Hong Kong shares were set to start at their highest since August 2011 on Thursday, helped by a 2.1 percent rise for exporter Li & Fung as investors return to the market after a 2-1/2 day Christmas holiday. The Hang Seng Index was set to open 0.7 percent up at 22,705.5, its highest intra-day level since Aug. 1, 2011. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.9 percent. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO- The yen on Thursday traded close to a more than two-year low against the dollar touched in the previous session, reflecting expectations that the new government will push to weaken Japan's currency and implement aggressive stimulus. The dollar surged to 85.735 yen on Wednesday on the EBS trading platform, its highest since September 2010. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Wednesday in light post-Christmas volume as disappointing holiday sales and the lack of progress toward a budget deal in Washington stoked safety bids for bonds. Benchmark 10-year notes were 8/32 higher in price to yield 1.748 percent, down 2.8 basis points from late on Monday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE- Gold inched down on Thursday, giving up overnight gains in thin post-Christmas trade, with investors keeping a close eye on talks between the White House and Congress to prevent the U.S. economy from plunging into recession next year. Spot gold had dropped $2.83 an ounce to $1,656.66 by 0025 GMT, but still off a 4-month low struck last week. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE- London copper rose to a one-week high on Thursday as the market reopened after the Christmas break, with Shanghai copper extending gains on data showing strong corporate profits in the world's top copper consumer China. The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose to its highest in nearly six months. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil prices jumped by the most in weeks on Wednesday, with U.S. crude reaching its highest in more than two months as technical buying and signs of speedier efforts to avert a U.S. fiscal crisis fuelled an abrupt year-end rally. Brent crude held most of those gains by mid-morning, up $1.76 or 1.6 percent at $110.56 a barrel by 1530 GMT, on track for its biggest one-day rise since mid-November. Volume was about one-sixth the average. U.S. crude led Wednesday's gains, up $2.17 from Monday's close to $90.77 a barrel, but trading activity remained subdued. About 150,000 lots had changed hands, roughly a third of the daily norm. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)