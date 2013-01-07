India Morning Call-Global markets

-----------------(8:30 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 13,435.21 +43.85 Nikkei 10,666.20 -21.91 NASDAQ 3,101.66 +1.09 FTSE 6,089.84 +42.50 S&P 500 1,466.47 +7.10 Hang Seng 23,377.10 +46.01 SPI 200 Fut 4,273.00 -12.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 1.8938 -0.009 US 30 YR Bond 3.0854 -0.014 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST) EUR US$ 1.3057 1.3059 Yen US$ 88.06 88.08 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1661.55 Silver (Lon) 30.41 Gold (NY) 1662.1 Light Crude 93.05 --------------------------------------------------------------- - Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong numbers EQUITIES NEW YORK - The benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 index ended at a five-year high on Friday, lifted by reports showing employers kept up a steady pace of hiring workers and the vast services sector expanded at a brisk rate. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 43.85 points, or 0.33 percent, to 13,435.21. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 7.10 points, or 0.49 percent, to 1,466.47. The Nasdaq Composite Index edged up 1.09 points, or 0.04 percent, to 3,101.66. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top shares registered their highest closing level for nearly two years on Friday, taking a cue from U.S. jobs data which suggested a broad-based labour market recovery. The FTSE 100 index made its gains for the day of 0.7 percent in the two hours following the news, ending up 42.50 points at 6,089.84 - the highest close since Feb. 8, 2011, and just two points off the highest close since May 2008. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - The Nikkei edged down on Monday morning as profit-taking kicked in after a five-session winning streak that had taken Japan's benchmark index to a 22-month high, while utility shares led losses on brokerage rating downgrades. The Nikkei dropped 0.2 percent to 10,670.16 by midmorning, after rising as high as 10,743.69 in early trade. For a full report, double click on - - - - Hong Kong-Shares are set to start the week higher on Monday, helped by strength in HSBC Holdings after global regulators gave banks four more years to build up cash buffers so they can use some reserves to help struggling economies grow. The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.1 percent at 23,345.2. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 0.1 percent. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO- The dollar traded close to 2 1/2 -year highs against the yen on Monday, while the euro began the week slightly weaker against its major counterparts as investors pondered the possible outcomes of more monetary stimulus this year from Japan and less from the U.S. Federal Reserve. The dollar was nearly flat from Friday's late U.S. levels, buying 88.16 yen, not far from Friday's session high of 88.48 yen on trading platform EBS, its highest level against the Japanese currency since July 2010. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - Yields on benchmark U.S. Treasuries hovered around eight-month highs on Friday on worries the Federal Reserve could pare asset purchases by the end of the year if the economy improves enough. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were up 4/32 in price in afternoon trade, with their yields at 1.899 percent. Yields earlier on Friday touched their highest since May. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE- Gold traded flat on Monday, off a more than four-month low hit in the previous session on concerns over the outlook for the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary stimulus programme. Spot gold was little changed at $1,656.09 an ounce by 0038 GMT, after falling for two sessions straight and ending last week little changed. It dropped to $1,625.79 on Friday, the lowest since Aug. 21, 2012. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE- London copper prices steadied on Monday, supported by signs the world's top two economies are inching towards recovery, while a decision by global regulators to help banks build up cash buffers also underpinned sentiment. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange edged up 0.13 percent to $8,095.75 a tonne by 0108 GMT, reversing losses of almost 1 percent from the previous session. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude fell on Friday as a U.S. government report showing weak demand for fuel by the world's top consumer outweighed a jobs report that showed employers kept the pace of hiring steady in December. Brent February crude fell 83 cents to settle at $111.31 a barrel, above the 100-day moving average of $111.22. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)