#Financials
February 6, 2013 / 3:26 AM / 5 years ago

India Morning Call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

--------------(8:35 a.m India Time)-----------------------
Stock Markets                                                   
DJIA          13,979.30 +99.22   Nikkei        11,390.83 +343.91
NASDAQ         3,171.58 +40.41   FTSE           6,246.84 -100.40
S&P 500        1,511.29  +15.58  Hang Seng     23,288.85 +137.75
SPI 200 Fut    4,834.00  -35.00  CRB Index          0.00   +0.00

Bonds (Yield)                                                   
US 10 YR Bond     2.0106 +0.005 US 30 YR Bond     3.2205  +0.008

Currencies                                 
EUR US$          1.3584  1.3586  Yen US$           93.79   93.84

Commodities                                                     
Gold (Lon)      1673.45          Silver (Lon)     31.76        
Gold (NY)       1674.6           Light Crude      96.66        
----------------------------------------------------------------
 Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong numbers
    
    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - U.S. stocks climbed on Tuesday, recovering a day
after the market's biggest sell-off since November, as
stronger-than-expected earnings brightened the profit picture.
    The Dow Jones industrial average was up 99.22 points,
or 0.71 percent, at 13,979.30. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
 was up 15.58 points, or 1.04 percent, at 1,511.29. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 40.41 points, or 1.29
percent, at 3,171.58.  
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    LONDON - Britain's top share index suffered its biggest
one-day fall in three months on Monday, as growing political
uncertainty in continental Europe and a string of analyst
downgrades sparked a wave of profit-taking.
    The UK blue chip index closed down 100.40 points, or 1.6
percent, at 6,246.84, retreating after posting its highest
finish since May 2008 on Friday.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average jumped 2.8 percent to a
33-month high early on Wednesday after a sharp fall in the yen
on bets a decision by the central bank governor to step down
early will bring forward aggressive monetary easing. 
    The Nikkei climbed 2.8 percent to 11,357.24, its highest
since April 15, 2010. If it tops 11,408.17, an increasingly
likely prospect according to market players, it will reach a
level not seen since October 2008.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    Hong Kong- Shares were set to start higher on Wednesday as
strength in the Chinese banking sector helped benchmark indexes
rebound from one-month closing lows in the previous session.
    The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.6 percent at
23,292.4. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese
listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.7 percent.
Both indexes had closed on Tuesday at their lowest since Jan. 8.
    - - - -
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE 
    SYDNEY- The yen resumed its decline on Wednesday as
investors piled back into the easy one-way trade as the market
bet that a more dovish Bank of Japan governor will soon be
installed to push through aggressive easing measures. 
    The dollar and euro both surged to fresh 2-1/2 year highs at
93.79 yen and 127.43 respectively, steadily
moving towards their 2010 peaks around 94.99 and 134.37.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TREASURIES 
    NEW YORK - The U.S. 30-year Treasury bond extended its gain
to a point on Monday afternoon as higher yields and a modest
stock market retreat from five-year highs drew buyers.
    The 30-year bond year bond was up 1-2/32, its
yield easing to 3.157 percent.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    COMMODITIES 
    GOLD
    SINGAPORE- Platinum rose to its strongest level in four
months on Wednesday and sister metal palladium held near its
highest since September 2011 on hopes the global economy is on
the mend, while gold rebounded slightly after an overnight
decline. 
    Platinum hit a high of $1,711.25 an ounce and was at
$1,708.24 by 0046 GMT, up $2.25. Palladium was steady at
$763.72 an ounce, after rising as high as 766.22 an ounce on
Tuesday. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
    SINGAPORE- London copper futures edged higher on Wednesday
after upbeat data from the United States and Europe reinforced
expectations the global economy is recovering, boosting the
outlook for demand for industrial metals. 
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose
0.4 percent to $8,302.75 a tonne by 0125 GMT, its second gain in
three sessions.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    NEW YORK - Brent crude oil future prices dropped in tandem
with equities on Monday as traders locked in profits after three
weeks of gains that added around 10 percent to oil prices since
the beginning of December. 
    Brent fell $1.22 to a low of $115.54 per barrel
before recovering slightly to $116.00 by 11 a.m. EST (1600 GMT),
not far off a 4-1/2 month high of $117.07 reached on Friday.
Brent had risen for three straight weeks.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
