India Morning Call-Global markets

--------------(8:45 a.m India Time)---------------------------- DJIA 13,992.97 +48.92 Nikkei 11,153.16 -203.91 NASDAQ 3,193.87 +28.74 FTSE 6,263.93 +35.51 S&P 500 1,517.93 +8.54 Hang Seng 23,215.16 +38.16 SPI 200 Fut 4,926.00 -9.00 CRB Index 301.06 +0.00 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.9499 0.000 US 30 YR Bond 3.163 0.000 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3372 1.3373 Yen US$ 92.49 92.5 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1666.80 Silver (Lon) 31.44 Gold (NY) 16667.7 Light Crude 95.72 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Due to Lunar New Year holiday most Asian financial centres are shut, including those in Japan, China, Hong Kong, Singapore and South Korea. EQUITIES NEW YORK - The Nasdaq composite stock index closed at a 12-year high and the S&P 500 index at a five-year high, boosted by gains in technology shares and stronger overseas trade figures. The Dow Jones industrial average ended up 48.92 points, or 0.35 percent, at 13,992.97. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 8.54 points, or 0.57 percent, at 1,517.93. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 28.74 points, or 0.91 percent, at 3,193.87, its highest closing level since November 2000. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's FTSE 100 rebounded on Friday, boosted by banks and miners after forecast-beating Chinese trade data reinforced hopes the global economy is growing. However, the blue-chip index still posted its first weekly loss this year, after closing just off a 4-1/2 year peak last Friday. The FTSE 100 closed up 35.51 points, or 0.6 percent, at 6,263.93 points, recouping some of the previous session's 1.1 percent drop but leaving the index down 1.3 percent from a week ago. For a full report, double click on - - - - Hong Kong- The stock market is shut from Monday to Wednesday for the Lunar New Year holiday and trading will resume on Thursday. For the latest Hong Kong stock market report, please type in a news page. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY- The euro dipped to a two-week low in Asia on Monday, continuing to pull back from 15-month highs following what markets perceived as slightly dovish comments from the European Central Bank and political uncertainty in Italy and Spain. The euro briefly plumbed $1.3325 after stop-loss selling was triggered below $1.3340, traders said. It has since recovered to $1.3369, little changed from where it closed in New York on Friday. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries ended near flat on Friday after dipping during the session when stocks resumed their climb and traders got ready for $72 billion in new government debt supply next week. Benchmark 10-year Treasuries rose just 1/32 in price, leaving their yields at 1.96 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE- Gold shrugged off a weaker euro to edge up in thin trade on Monday with much of Asia shut for the Lunar New Year holiday, while platinum and palladium hovered below their strongest levels in 17 months. Spot gold had risen $1.36 an ounce to $1,668.25 by 0042 GMT. It fell slightly on Friday after gains in U.S. equities prompted some investors to shift to stock markets. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE- London copper edged down on Monday as the Lunar New Year holiday in much of Asia drained liquidity from the market, but prices were underpinned by robust Chinese trade data last week that showed demand growth reviving in the world's top metals consumer. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had slipped 0.17 percent to $8,281 a tonne by 0143 GMT, from the previous session when it finished up more than 1 percent. Copper last week hit its highest since Sept. 20 at $8,346 a tonne, buoyed by prospects for improving China demand. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent oil futures hit a nine-month high near $119 a barrel on Friday after data showed strong growth in Chinese oil imports, rounding out four straight weeks of gains for the contract and taking its premium over U.S. crude to more than $23. Brent rose to a peak of $119.17 a barrel, the highest since May, and settled up $1.66 at $118.90, a 1.8 percent increase from last week. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)