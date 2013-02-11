FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India Morning Call-Global markets
February 11, 2013 / 3:31 AM / in 5 years

India Morning Call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

--------------(8:45 a.m India Time)----------------------------
DJIA          13,992.97  +48.92  Nikkei        11,153.16 -203.91
NASDAQ         3,193.87  +28.74  FTSE           6,263.93  +35.51
S&P 500        1,517.93   +8.54  Hang Seng     23,215.16  +38.16
SPI 200 Fut    4,926.00   -9.00  CRB Index        301.06   +0.00

 Bonds                                                          
US 10 YR Bond     1.9499  0.000  US 30 YR Bond     3.163  0.000

 Currencies                                    
EUR US$          1.3372  1.3373  Yen US$           92.49   92.5

 Commodities                                                    
Gold (Lon)      1666.80          Silver (Lon)     31.44        
Gold (NY)       16667.7          Light Crude      95.72        
----------------------------------------------------------------
    Due to Lunar New Year holiday most Asian financial centres
are shut, including those in Japan, China, Hong Kong, Singapore
and South Korea.  
 
    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - The Nasdaq composite stock index closed at a
12-year high and the S&P 500 index at a five-year high, boosted
by gains in technology shares and stronger overseas trade
figures.
    The Dow Jones industrial average ended up 48.92
points, or 0.35 percent, at 13,992.97. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 8.54 points, or 0.57 percent, at 1,517.93.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 28.74 points, or 0.91
percent, at 3,193.87, its highest closing level since November
2000.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    LONDON - Britain's FTSE 100 rebounded on Friday, boosted by
banks and miners after forecast-beating Chinese trade data
reinforced hopes the global economy is growing.
    However, the blue-chip index still posted its first weekly
loss this year, after closing just off a 4-1/2 year peak last
Friday.
    The FTSE 100 closed up 35.51 points, or 0.6 percent,
at 6,263.93 points, recouping some of the previous session's 1.1
percent drop but leaving the index down 1.3 percent from a week
ago.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    Hong Kong- The stock market is shut from Monday to Wednesday
for the Lunar New Year holiday and trading will resume on
Thursday.  
   For the latest Hong Kong stock market report, please type
 in a news page.
    - - - - 
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE 
    SYDNEY- The euro dipped to a two-week low in Asia on Monday,
continuing to pull back from 15-month highs following what
markets perceived as slightly dovish comments from the European
Central Bank and political uncertainty in Italy and Spain. 
   The euro briefly plumbed $1.3325 after stop-loss
selling was triggered below $1.3340, traders said. It has since
recovered to $1.3369, little changed from where it closed in New
York on Friday. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TREASURIES 
    NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries ended near flat on Friday after
dipping during the session when stocks resumed their climb and
traders got ready for $72 billion in new government debt supply
next week.
    Benchmark 10-year Treasuries rose just 1/32 in
price, leaving their yields at 1.96 percent.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    COMMODITIES 
    GOLD
    SINGAPORE- Gold shrugged off a weaker euro to edge up in
thin trade on Monday with much of Asia shut for the Lunar New
Year holiday, while platinum and palladium hovered below their
strongest levels in 17 months. 
    Spot gold had risen $1.36 an ounce to $1,668.25 by
0042 GMT. It fell slightly on Friday after gains in U.S.
equities prompted some investors to shift to stock markets. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
     SINGAPORE- London copper edged down on Monday as the Lunar
New Year holiday in much of Asia drained liquidity from the
market, but prices were underpinned by robust Chinese trade data
last week that showed demand growth reviving in the world's top
metals consumer. 
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had
slipped 0.17 percent to $8,281 a tonne by 0143 GMT, from the
previous session when it finished up more than 1 percent. Copper
last week hit its highest since Sept. 20 at $8,346 a tonne,
buoyed by prospects for improving China demand.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    NEW YORK - Brent oil futures hit a nine-month high near $119
a barrel on Friday after data showed strong growth in Chinese
oil imports, rounding out four straight weeks of gains for the
contract and taking its premium over U.S. crude to more than
$23.
    Brent rose to a peak of $119.17 a barrel, the
highest since May, and settled up $1.66 at $118.90, a 1.8
percent increase from last week.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -


 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
