India Morning Call-Global markets

------------------(8:35 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 13,880.62 -46.92 Nikkei 11,252.41 -56.72 NASDAQ 3,131.49 -32.92 FTSE 6,291.54 1103.83 S&P 500 1,502.42 -9.53 Hang Seng 22,806.48 -100.19 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.9826 +0.01 US 30 YR Bond 3.1720 +0.007 Currencies EUR US$ 1.3202 1.3203 Yen US$ 93.14 93.15 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1581.45 Silver (Lon) 28.80 Gold (NY) 1581.3 Light Crude 93.24 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong numbers EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell for a second day on Thursday and the S&P 500 posted its worst 2-day loss since November after reports cast doubt over the health of the U.S. and euro-zone economies. The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI fell 46.92 points, or 0.34 percent, to end unofficially at 13,880.62. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX slipped 9.53 points, or 0.63 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,502.42. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC dropped 32.92 points, or 1.04 percent, to close unofficially at 3,131.49. LONDON - Britain's blue-chip shares posted their biggest one-day loss since July on Thursday on concerns the Federal Reserve could end its stimulus programme sooner than expected, removing a driver of the recent equity rally. The FTSE 100 closed down 103.83 points, or 1.6 percent, at 6,291.54, dropping below the 6,300 level for the first time in 10 days. Stocks that benefit the most in rising markets, or "cyclicals", fell furthest. TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average fell for a second day on Friday on worries about the U.S. and euro-zone economies, dragging down euro-sensitive shares such as Sony Corp and Mazda Motor Corp. The Nikkei fell 0.5 percent to 11,252.41 by the midday-break, retreating from a 52-month high of 11,510.52 hit on Wednesday. HONG KONG - Shares are set to open lower on Friday, dragged by a 3.7 percent loss for footwear retailer Belle International Holdings Ltd, topping losses among Hang Seng Index components. The Hang Seng Index was indicated to open down 0.3 percent at 22,840.32. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings was indicated to start down 0.4 percent. FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO - The dollar bustled near a 5-1/2-month high against a basket of currencies on Friday, on doubts over just how long the U.S. Federal Reserve will keep its quantitative easing in place. The dollar's gains came as the euro tumbled to a six-week low against the dollar and a three-week trough against the yen, on disappointing euro zone economic data and uncertainty ahead of Italy's election at the weekend. The dollar index, which measures its value against a basket of six major currencies, rose past its Nov. 16 peak to 81.508 on Thursday, its highest level since Sept. 5. It last stood at 81.356 in early Asian trade. TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries rose on Thursday as worries over a lack of economic recovery in Europe, along with a struggling labour market and tepid business conditions in the United States, prompted investors to buy assets perceived as safe havens. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading 12/32 higher in price to yield 1.97 percent, down from 2.01 percent late Wednesday, but still well within the 1.93 percent to 2.06 percent range that has held sway for over three weeks. COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold inched up on Friday, extending gains from the previous session as lacklustre U.S. data bolstered expectations that the Federal Reserve's monetary stimulus would stay in place. Spot gold inched up 0.1 percent to $1,577.44 an ounce by 0037 GMT, on course for a nearly 2 percent weekly decline, its second week in the red. BASE METALS SINGAPORE - LME copper edged up on Friday from two-month lows hit in the prior session, but was set to log its biggest weekly drop in about nine months on worries about the U.S. central bank's commitment to its current accommodative monetary policy. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rallied by 0.62 percent to $7,908.50 a tonne by 0113 GMT, reversing losses from the previous session when it hit its lowest since Dec. 24 at $7,813.50 a tonne OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude oil fell to a three-week low below $114 a barrel on Thursday, dropping almost 2 percent as weak economic data added to concerns that the rally that began at the start of the year may be over done. Brent crude for April delivery finished down $2.07 at $113.53 a barrel, after slipping to $113.32 during the session, Brent's lowest price since Jan. 29. (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)