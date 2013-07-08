FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
July 8, 2013 / 3:17 AM / 4 years ago

India Morning Call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

-----------------------(0828 a.m. India time)------------------
    
                            LEVEL   NET/CLOSE  PCT/YIELD
 DJIA                    15135.84      147.29       0.98
 S&P 500                  1631.89       16.48       1.02
 FTSE                     6375.52      -46.15      -0.72
 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP        420.5       -6.82       -1.6
                                               
 Nikkei                  14365.31       55.34       0.39
 Euro                      1.2823       1.283           
 Japanese Yen              101.22      101.18           
 U.S. Crude                103.53        0.31           
 Brent                     107.96        0.24           
 Gold                     1218.51     1223.31           
 Silver                     18.81       18.86           
 Copper-LME                  6800          11       0.16
 UST 10-YR                91.6875                 2.7171
 UST 30-YR               85.46875                 3.6831
    Updates with the latest figures

    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose sharply on Friday after robust
jobs data pointed to economic growth and investors overcame
concerns that the Federal Reserve may begin scaling back its
stimulus efforts as soon as September. 
   After choppy trading through much of the session, which was
marked by light volume, stocks extended gains in late afternoon,
pushing the benchmark S&P 500 index to close above the
its 50-day moving average for the first time since June 19.   
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    LONDON - Britain's top share index slipped from one-month
highs late in the session on Friday, with stronger-than-expected
U.S. jobs data reviving concerns that the Fed might start
trimming its stimulus sooner. 
    The market at first moved higher on data showing U.S.
employers added 195,000 new jobs last month, suggesting the
world's biggest economy was gathering momentum and advancing
steadily despite higher taxes, government spending.  
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    TOKYO -  Japan's Nikkei share average pared gains from an
early push to  a fresh 5-1/2 week high on Monday morning, as
sharp losses in Chinese equities tempered optimism stemming from
strong U.S. jobs and a weaker yen. 
    The Nikkei advanced 0.1 percent to 14,322.22 in
mid-morning trade, after rising as high as 14,497.65, a level
not seen since May 29.  
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares extended early losses on
Monday, with Chinese growth plays hurt after Beijing said it
would cut off credit to force consolidation in industries
plagued by overcapacity. 
   High-dividend yielding counters such as Hong Kong property
developers and real estate investment trust (REITs) were also
weaker after U.S. Treasury bond yields ended last week at near
two-year highs on expectations of early stimulus tapering by
Fed. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE
     SYDNEY/TOKYO, July 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar hit a
fresh three-year high against a basket of major currencies on
Monday as market expectations grew that the Fed will scale back
stimulus as early as September. 
   But weakness in Chinese and other Asian shares on worries
about China's tighter credit policy hampered investor risk
sentiment, helping the yen recover from a five-week low against
the dollar. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    TREASURIES
    NEW YORK -  Yields on U.S. Treasuries hit multi-year highs
on Friday after a strong monthly jobs report added to
speculation of an early end to cheap Fed money. 
    The sharp selloff in Treasuries accelerated losses that
started in May, when Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke began hinting 
the U.S. central bank was eyeing the finish line.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    COMMODITIES
    GOLD
    SINGAPORE - Gold fell for a third session on Monday on fears
the U.S. Fed could soon begin tapering its bond-buying stimulus.
 
     Spot gold fell 0.3 percent to $1,219.31 an ounce by
0004 GMT following a 2 percent decline on Friday. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
    SINGAPORE - London copper slipped on Monday after a strong
U.S. labour report raised expectations of an early scale-back by
the Fed, dimming the demand outlook for copper.
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
edged down 0.3 percent to $6,767 a tonne by 0212 GMT, extending
losses from the previous session when it fell by more than two
percent.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    SINGAPORE -  Oil prices jumped nearly $2 a barrel on Friday
to notch their biggest weekly gain in a year, boosted by
concerns over rising tensions in Egypt and better-than-expected
U.S. economic data. 
   Prompt U.S. oil prices initially lagged gains but rallied
later in the day, extending this week's abrupt gains in spreads
on speculation that U.S. Midwest oil supplies are poised to
tighten. The September versus October U.S. West Texas
Intermediate spread CLU3-V3 rose 26 cents to close at a
contract high of $1.31 per barrel.
    For a full report, double click on 

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
