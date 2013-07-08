India Morning Call-Global markets

-----------------------(0828 a.m. India time)------------------ LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD DJIA 15135.84 147.29 0.98 S&P 500 1631.89 16.48 1.02 FTSE 6375.52 -46.15 -0.72 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 420.5 -6.82 -1.6 Nikkei 14365.31 55.34 0.39 Euro 1.2823 1.283 Japanese Yen 101.22 101.18 U.S. Crude 103.53 0.31 Brent 107.96 0.24 Gold 1218.51 1223.31 Silver 18.81 18.86 Copper-LME 6800 11 0.16 UST 10-YR 91.6875 2.7171 UST 30-YR 85.46875 3.6831 Updates with the latest figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose sharply on Friday after robust jobs data pointed to economic growth and investors overcame concerns that the Federal Reserve may begin scaling back its stimulus efforts as soon as September. After choppy trading through much of the session, which was marked by light volume, stocks extended gains in late afternoon, pushing the benchmark S&P 500 index to close above the its 50-day moving average for the first time since June 19. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index slipped from one-month highs late in the session on Friday, with stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data reviving concerns that the Fed might start trimming its stimulus sooner. The market at first moved higher on data showing U.S. employers added 195,000 new jobs last month, suggesting the world's biggest economy was gathering momentum and advancing steadily despite higher taxes, government spending. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average pared gains from an early push to a fresh 5-1/2 week high on Monday morning, as sharp losses in Chinese equities tempered optimism stemming from strong U.S. jobs and a weaker yen. The Nikkei advanced 0.1 percent to 14,322.22 in mid-morning trade, after rising as high as 14,497.65, a level not seen since May 29. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares extended early losses on Monday, with Chinese growth plays hurt after Beijing said it would cut off credit to force consolidation in industries plagued by overcapacity. High-dividend yielding counters such as Hong Kong property developers and real estate investment trust (REITs) were also weaker after U.S. Treasury bond yields ended last week at near two-year highs on expectations of early stimulus tapering by Fed. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY/TOKYO, July 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar hit a fresh three-year high against a basket of major currencies on Monday as market expectations grew that the Fed will scale back stimulus as early as September. But weakness in Chinese and other Asian shares on worries about China's tighter credit policy hampered investor risk sentiment, helping the yen recover from a five-week low against the dollar. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - Yields on U.S. Treasuries hit multi-year highs on Friday after a strong monthly jobs report added to speculation of an early end to cheap Fed money. The sharp selloff in Treasuries accelerated losses that started in May, when Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke began hinting the U.S. central bank was eyeing the finish line. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold fell for a third session on Monday on fears the U.S. Fed could soon begin tapering its bond-buying stimulus. Spot gold fell 0.3 percent to $1,219.31 an ounce by 0004 GMT following a 2 percent decline on Friday. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper slipped on Monday after a strong U.S. labour report raised expectations of an early scale-back by the Fed, dimming the demand outlook for copper. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange edged down 0.3 percent to $6,767 a tonne by 0212 GMT, extending losses from the previous session when it fell by more than two percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL SINGAPORE - Oil prices jumped nearly $2 a barrel on Friday to notch their biggest weekly gain in a year, boosted by concerns over rising tensions in Egypt and better-than-expected U.S. economic data. Prompt U.S. oil prices initially lagged gains but rallied later in the day, extending this week's abrupt gains in spreads on speculation that U.S. Midwest oil supplies are poised to tighten. The September versus October U.S. West Texas Intermediate spread CLU3-V3 rose 26 cents to close at a contract high of $1.31 per barrel. For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)