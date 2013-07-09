India Morning Call-Global markets

-----------------------(0832 a.m. India time)------------------ LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD DJIA 15224.69 88.85 0.59 S&P 500 1640.46 8.57 0.53 FTSE 6450.07 74.55 1.17 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 424.35 2.9 0.69 Nikkei 14272.32 162.98 1.16 Euro 1.285 1.2869 Japanese Yen 101.09 100.95 U.S. Crude 103 -0.14 Brent 107.13 -0.3 Gold 1250.56 1235.89 Silver 19.31 19.04 Copper-LME 6846.5 16.5 0.24 UST 10-YR 92.234375 2.6508 UST 30-YR 86.046875 3.6505 Updates with the latest figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks advanced on Monday heading into the start of the earnings season, building on gains sparked by last week's robust employment report and pushing the S&P 500 closer to its all-time high set in May. Dell Inc rose 3.1 percent to $13.44 after the largest U.S. shareholder advisory firm recommended that shareholders vote for Chief Executive Michael Dell's $24.4 billion buyout offer. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index rallied in thin volume on Monday as speculation about the divestment of Britain's stakes in Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds Banking Group lured buyers into UK lenders. RBS rose 4.4 percent to lead gains in the FTSE after reports that minority shareholders will be able to block a government plan to split it into a good and a bad bank, the latter of which would likely need to be recapitalised after the break-up. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose on broad-based buying on Tuesday morning, drawing support as the dollar strengthened back above 101 yen and also from gains in U.S. and European equities. The Nikkei rose 1.2 percent to 14,284.86 in mid-morning trade, recovering most of Monday's losses. There was buying interest in automakers, banks and real estate stocks in early trade, although analysts said investors remained wary of risks from Chinese markets after they had dragged down the Nikkei in late trade on Monday. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares could start flat on Tuesday, as investors brace for data expected to show producer prices dipping in China for a sixteenth month in June and inflation quickening but staying well below the official 3.5 percent target. Beijing could also release monthly data for money supply, loan growth and total social financing, due by July 15, later in the day. Inflation data is due at 0130 GMT. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The dollar paused in its rally as investors bought beaten-down currencies such as the Australian dollar on Tuesday, though its broad uptrend is seen intact as the market tries to position for when the U.S. Federal Reserve will start to slow its stimulus. The modest setback for the dollar came as the euro found some support after Greece secured a much-needed bailout and Turkey's central bank sold a record $2.25 billion in foreign exchange to defend the lira. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - Treasury debt prices rallied Monday as bargain-hunters recognised value in yields that had risen to near two-year highs following last week's U.S. employment report. Yields hit multi-year highs on Friday after a stronger-than-forecast monthly jobs report reinforced speculation the Federal Reserve would soon slow its bond-buying program, which is designed to drive down interest rates in a move to stimulate the economy and lower unemployment. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold slipped a touch on Tuesday, pressured by a sharp fall in holdings in bullion-backed exchange traded funds and persistent fears over the end of easy central bank money. Spot gold was down $1 at $1,234.89 an ounce by 0025 GMT, after gaining 1 percent on Monday as the dollar eased from three-year highs. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper prices held steady near their lowest this year on Tuesday, with the appeal of commodities tarnished by slowing demand growth from top consumer China and by expectations the United States will rein in stimulus this year. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was steady at $6,822 a tonne by 0110 GMT, after closing the previous session with gains of less than 1 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL SINGAPORE - Brent crude oil fell on Monday as the announced returns of a Libyan oilfield and an Iraqi pipeline eased concerns about global oil supplies following an early rally to a three-month high above $108 a barrel because of continuing unrest in Egypt. Libya's major Sharara oilfield will resume operations after an agreement was reached with the armed group that shut it down last month, a senior Libyan oil source said on Monday. On Sunday, Libyan officials said they reached an agreement with security guards who shut down two oil export terminals in the east of the country to demand better working conditions. For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)