India Morning Call-Global markets

-----------------------(0832 a.m. India time)------------------ LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD DJIA 15291.66 -8.68 -0.06 S&P 500 1652.62 0.3 0.02 FTSE 6504.96 -8.12 -0.12 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 438.97 9.51 2.21 Nikkei 14392.76 -23.84 -0.17 Euro 1.3107 1.2974 Japanese Yen 98.66 99.64 U.S. Crude 106.26 -0.26 Brent 108.19 -0.32 Gold 1284.86 1263.64 Silver 19.92 19.33 Copper-LME 6945 120 1.76 UST 10-YR 92.828125 2.5794 UST 30-YR 86.5 3.6201 Updates with the latest figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - The Dow slipped and the S&P 500 edged up less than a point on Wednesday, interrupting a four-day rally, with investors trying to gauge when the Federal Reserve may scale back on its economic stimulus. Minutes from the Federal Reserve's June policy meeting released on Wednesday afternoon showed many officials wanted more reassurance that the labor market was improving before reining in stimulus measures. Even so, consensus built within the Fed that there probably was the need to begin pulling back soon on its monthly bond buying. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index ended slightly weaker on Wednesday, led lower by miners as disappointing Chinese trade data raised fresh concerns about the pace of growth in the world's biggest metals-consuming country. China, the world's second-largest economy, warned of a "grim" outlook for trade after a surprise fall in June exports, the first drop since January 2012. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average edged up on Thursday morning in choppy trade as the yen's rally paused, with global markets caught wrong footed after U.S. Federal Reserve chief Ben Bernanke said that ultra-easy monetary policy would be needed for the foreseeable future. The dollar has been volatile on Thursday and last traded at 99.39 yen, rebounding from below 99 yen it traded earlier as investors reassessed the risk of an early end to the Fed's programme. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares may start higher on Thursday, with dividend plays in focus after U.S. Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke said highly accommodative monetary policy would be needed for the foreseeable future. On Wednesday, the Hang Seng Index ended up 1.1 percent at 20,904.6 points, its highest closing since June 19. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong climbed 1.8 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The dollar slumped in thin early Asian trade on Thursday after dovish comments from Ben Bernanke forced markets to cut bullish bets on the greenback as they reassessed when the U.S. central bank was likely to start withdrawing stimulus. The dollar index swiftly retreated from a three-year peak, dropping 2.7 percent -- a magnitude not seen since 2008-2009 at the height of the global financial crisis. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices rose in late trade on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said highly accommodative monetary policy would be needed for the foreseeable future. Bernanke said the U.S. central bank was somewhat optimistic on the outlook for the economy, but added that inflation was low and fiscal policy was quite restrictive. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold jumped to its highest level in more than two weeks on Thursday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the U.S. central bank will continue to pursue an accommodative monetary policy for now to support the U.S. economy. Bullion, which is down about 25 percent this year, has taken a hit after Bernanke said in May and June that the Fed could begin tapering the bond purchases later this year. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper rallied more than 2 percent to its highest in a week on Thursday, after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said accommodative monetary policy would be needed for the foreseeable future. Shanghai copper rallied more than 4 percent at one stage as some investors rushed to cover short positions, while solid turnover in LME copper suggested the upward move may have further to run. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL SINGAPORE - Brent crude steadied around three-month highs on Thursday, supported by expectations the Federal Reserve will keep its stimulus programme to aid the U.S. economy, while a sharp decline in crude inventories lifted U.S. oil to near 16-month peaks. West Texas Intermediate crude has narrowed its price gap with Brent to the smallest since December 2010 after U.S. data showed the biggest two-week decline on record in crude stockpiles, reflecting strong demand in the world's top oil consumer. For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Supriya Kurane)