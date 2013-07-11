FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
July 11, 2013 / 3:12 AM / 4 years ago

India Morning Call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

-----------------------(0832 a.m. India time)------------------
    
                            LEVEL   NET/CLOSE  PCT/YIELD
 DJIA                    15291.66       -8.68      -0.06
 S&P 500                  1652.62         0.3       0.02
 FTSE                     6504.96       -8.12      -0.12
 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP       438.97        9.51       2.21
                                               
 Nikkei                  14392.76      -23.84      -0.17
 Euro                      1.3107      1.2974           
 Japanese Yen               98.66       99.64           
 U.S. Crude                106.26       -0.26           
 Brent                     108.19       -0.32           
 Gold                     1284.86     1263.64           
 Silver                     19.92       19.33           
 Copper-LME                  6945         120       1.76
 UST 10-YR              92.828125                 2.5794
 UST 30-YR                   86.5                 3.6201
    Updates with the latest figures

    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - The Dow slipped and the S&P 500 edged up less
than a point on Wednesday, interrupting a four-day rally, with
investors trying to gauge when the Federal Reserve may scale
back on its economic stimulus. 
    Minutes from the Federal Reserve's June policy meeting
released on Wednesday afternoon showed many officials wanted
more reassurance that the labor market was improving before
reining in stimulus measures. Even so, consensus built within
the Fed that there probably was the need to begin pulling back
soon on its monthly bond buying.    
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    LONDON - Britain's top share index ended slightly weaker on
Wednesday, led lower by miners as disappointing Chinese trade
data raised fresh concerns about the pace of growth in the
world's biggest metals-consuming country.
    China, the world's second-largest economy, warned of a
"grim" outlook for trade after a surprise fall in June exports,
the first drop since January 2012. 
     For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average edged up on Thursday
morning in choppy trade as the yen's rally paused, with global
markets caught wrong footed after U.S. Federal Reserve chief Ben
Bernanke said that ultra-easy monetary policy would be needed
for the foreseeable future. 
    The dollar has been volatile on Thursday and last traded at
99.39 yen, rebounding from below 99 yen it traded earlier as
investors reassessed the risk of an early end to the Fed's
programme.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares may start higher on Thursday,
with dividend plays in focus after U.S. Federal Reserve chairman
Ben Bernanke said highly accommodative monetary policy would be
needed for the foreseeable future.
    On Wednesday, the Hang Seng Index ended up 1.1
percent at 20,904.6 points, its highest closing since June 19.
The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings
in Hong Kong climbed 1.8 percent.  
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE
    SYDNEY - The dollar slumped in thin early Asian trade on
Thursday after dovish comments from Ben Bernanke forced markets
to cut bullish bets on the greenback as they reassessed when the
U.S. central bank was likely to start withdrawing stimulus. 
   The dollar index swiftly retreated from a three-year
peak, dropping 2.7 percent -- a magnitude not seen since
2008-2009 at the height of the global financial crisis.  
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    TREASURIES
    NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices rose in late trade on
Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said
highly accommodative monetary policy would be needed for the
foreseeable future. 
    Bernanke said the U.S. central bank was somewhat optimistic
on the outlook for the economy, but added that inflation was low
and fiscal policy was quite restrictive.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    COMMODITIES
    GOLD
    SINGAPORE - Gold jumped to its highest level in more than
two weeks on Thursday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke said the U.S. central bank will continue to pursue an
accommodative monetary policy for now to support the U.S.
economy.
    Bullion, which is down about 25 percent this year, has taken
a hit after Bernanke said in May and June that the Fed could
begin tapering the bond purchases later this year. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
    SINGAPORE - London copper rallied more than 2 percent to its
highest in a week on Thursday, after U.S. Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke said accommodative monetary policy would
be needed for the foreseeable future. 
    Shanghai copper rallied more than 4 percent at one stage as
some investors rushed to cover short positions, while solid
turnover in LME copper suggested the upward move may have
further to run. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    SINGAPORE - Brent crude steadied around three-month highs on
Thursday, supported by expectations the Federal Reserve will
keep its stimulus programme to aid the U.S. economy, while a
sharp decline in crude inventories lifted U.S. oil to near
16-month peaks.
    West Texas Intermediate crude has narrowed its price gap
with Brent to the smallest since December 2010 after U.S. data
showed the biggest two-week decline on record in crude
stockpiles, reflecting strong demand in the world's top oil
consumer. 
    For a full report, double click on 

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
