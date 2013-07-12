India Morning Call-Global markets

-----------------------(0836 a.m. India time)------------------ LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD DJIA 15460.92 169.26 1.11 S&P 500 1675.02 22.4 1.36 FTSE 6543.41 38.45 0.59 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 441.62 1.15 0.26 Nikkei 14472.85 0.27 0 Euro 1.3091 1.3094 Japanese Yen 99.09 98.94 U.S. Crude 104.85 -0.06 Brent 107.7 -0.03 Gold 1283.66 1284.69 Silver 19.97 20.1 Copper-LME 6979 -21 -0.3 UST 10-YR 92.953125 2.5645 UST 30-YR 86.625 3.6126 Updates with the latest figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - The S&P 500 index and the Dow industrials closed on Thursday at record highs, a day after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the central bank will keep a loose monetary policy for some time to lower the unemployment rate. Bernanke said after the market's close on Wednesday the U.S. jobless rate of 7.6 percent overstated the health of the labour market. He said a "highly accommodative" policy is needed for the foreseeable future, triggering a rally in equity futures. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index hit a five-week closing high on Thursday, bolstered by mining stocks, after the U.S. Fed chairman signalled a commitment to monetary stimulus for the foreseeable future. The FTSE 100 ended up 38.45 points, or 0.6 percent, at 6,543.41, its highest close since June 4, having recouped more than half of the drop which began in late May on Bernanke's initial suggestion of diminished stimulus as early as this year. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average edged up to a seven-week high on Friday morning, buoyed by a record finish on Wall Street but a sharp slide in heavyweight Fast Retailing weighed on the broader market. The benchmark Nikkei rose 0.4 percent to 14,530.56, a level not seen since May 24, in midmorning trade, after moving in and out of positive territory in the last hour. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares could start higher on Friday, tracking Wall Street gains after Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said the U.S. central bank will keep a loose monetary policy. On Thursday, the Hang Seng Index climbed 2.6 percent to 21,353.7 points in its biggest daily gain since Jan. 2. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong surged 3.7 percent. On the week, they are now up 2.8 and 3.7 percent, respectively. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The U.S. dollar was quietly nursing its losses on Friday as the smoke cleared after a couple of sessions of wild action that left markets hoping for a bit of calm and consolidation. The general sentiment was still that the Fed was likely to start winding back on stimulus before any other major central bank, and so underpin the dollar over the long term. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. government debt prices rose on Thursday after Fed chief Bernanke's comments on continuing stimulus. That declaration - at the National Bureau of Economic Research conference on Wednesday - reassured financial markets that the U.S. central bank would keep short-term interest rates near zero for an extended period, even if it trims the size of its bond purchases aimed at stimulating the economy. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold rose for a fifth session on Friday, on track for its biggest weekly gain in nearly two years on easing fears of an early end to U.S. monetary stimulus that has boosted bullion's appeal as a hedge against inflation. Spot gold had climbed 0.1 percent to $1,286.21 an ounce by 0016 GMT. It touched close to $1,300 on Thursday, its highest in three weeks. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper held near its highest in a month on Friday and was on track to post its biggest weekly gain in two months, as U.S. signals on keeping monetary policy looser for longer eclipsed worries over growth in top consumer China. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange climbed 0.29 percent to $7,020 a tonne by 0105 GMT, adding to gains of 2.6 percent from the previous session. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - U.S. crude oil futures had the steepest fall in three weeks on Thursday, retreating from a 15-month high as traders took profits on a three-week rally that upended price spreads and reshaped the forward market. Fears of an intensifying squeeze on crude oil supplies at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery point have fuelled a powerful surge in U.S. crude versus Brent this month. That rally showed signs of breaking on Thursday, with the Brent/WTI spread widening to nearly $3 after touching $1.32, the narrowest since late 2010. For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)