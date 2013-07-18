FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
July 18, 2013 / 3:17 AM / 4 years ago

India Morning Call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

-----------------------(0833 a.m. India time)------------------
      
                            LEVEL   NET/CLOSE  PCT/YIELD
 DJIA                    15470.52       18.67       0.12
 S&P 500                  1680.91        4.65       0.28
 FTSE                     6571.93       15.58       0.24
 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP       441.28       -1.31       -0.3
                                               
 Nikkei                  14694.53       79.49       0.54
 Euro                      1.3108      1.3124           
 Japanese Yen               99.75       99.57           
 U.S. Crude                106.39       -0.09           
 Brent                     108.49       -0.12           
 Gold                     1278.06     1275.39           
 Silver                     19.36       19.25           
 Copper-LME                  6905          15       0.22
 UST 10-YR              93.640625                 2.4832
 UST 30-YR                87.3125                 3.5714
 
    Updates with the latest figures

    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended modestly higher on Wednesday
after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the timeline
for winding down the U.S. central bank's stimulus programme was
not set in stone. 
   Shares of Bank of America and Yahoo rose
after the companies reported quarterly results. Both ranked
among the names giving the biggest boost to the S&P 500. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    LONDON - Britain's FTSE 100 rose on Wednesday, with miners
cheered by a string of solid output numbers from the likes of
BHP Billiton, and with the U.S. Federal Reserve reassuring that
stimulus will only be cut if the economy is strong. 
   Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke signalled that plans to start
scaling back bond purchases this year could be altered if the
economic outlook deteriorates. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose to an eight-week
high on Thursday morning after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke said the timing of when the U.S. central bank would
begin winding down its stimulus was flexible.
    In mid-morning trade, the benchmark Nikkei rose 0.7
percent to 14,712.12, a level not seen since May 24, while the
broader Topix added 0.4 percent to 1,218.46.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares are expected to start Thursday
trade steady, with the mainland property sector in focus as
China's June home price data is due around the market open.     
   On Wednesday, the Hang Seng Index ended up 0.3 percent
at 21,371.9, while the China Enterprises Index of the
leading Chinese listings climbed 0.7 percent. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE
    SYDNEY - The dollar held on to modest overnight gains early
in Asia on Thursday after a choppy session that saw investors
first sell then buy back the currency in reaction to comments
from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke. 
   In the end, markets were soothed by his pledge to keep policy
accommodative for the foreseeable future. Bernanke still left
intact the prospect of the Fed scaling back stimulus later this
year.   
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    TREASURIES
    NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries yields hit their lowest levels in
two weeks on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke said there was no committed timetable for the U.S.
central bank to scale back its bond purchase program. 
    While sticking closely to the timeline he first announced
last month that the Fed would halt its current round of bond
buying by mid-2014 when unemployment was projected to be around
7 percent, Bernanke, in highly anticipated testimony before
Congress, went out of his way to stress that nothing was
certain. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    COMMODITIES
    GOLD
    SINGAPORE - Gold inched up on Thursday after falling more
than 1 percent in the previous session, but the metal was still
under pressure from the prospect that the U.S. Federal Reserve
would eventually end its stimulus programme.
    Gold added $2.47 an ounce to $1,277.86 by 0035 GMT. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
    SINGAPORE - London copper slipped on Thursday after Federal
Chairman Ben Bernanke reaffirmed plans to curtail bond buying by
the end of the year, while slow northern hemisphere demand
weighed on the prices of industrial metals. 
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
eased 0.3 percent to $6,872 a tonne by 0111 GMT, adding to
losses of more than 1 percent in the previous session.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    NEW YORK - Brent futures slipped on Thursday on the back of
a stronger dollar, but held above $108 a barrel as a drawdown in
U.S. stockpiles for a third week buoyed hopes of a steady
revival in demand growth. 
   The U.S. dollar held on to overnight gains as Fed Chairman
Ben Bernanke pledged to keep monetary policy accommodative for
the foreseeable future, weighing on commodity prices.  
    For a full report, double click on 

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

