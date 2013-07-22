FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
July 22, 2013 / 3:11 AM / 4 years ago

India Morning Call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

-----------------------(0825 a.m. India time)------------------
    
                            LEVEL   NET/CLOSE  PCT/YIELD
 DJIA                    15543.74        -4.8      -0.03
 S&P 500                  1692.09        2.72       0.16
 FTSE                     6630.67       -3.69      -0.06
 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP       441.26        1.87       0.43
                                               
 Nikkei                  14587.26       -2.65      -0.02
 Euro                      1.3158      1.3142           
 Japanese Yen               99.85      100.64           
 U.S. Crude                108.45         0.4           
 Brent                     108.44        0.37           
 Gold                     1314.19     1295.74           
 Silver                     19.82       19.46           
 Copper-LME                  6958          43       0.62
 UST 10-YR              93.734375                 2.4727
 UST 30-YR               87.71875                 3.5482
    Updates with the latest figures

    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - The Dow and Nasdaq stock gauges fell on Friday as
disappointing results from Microsoft and Google dragged on the
market, while the S&P 500 index edged up to end at a second
straight record high. 
    Stronger-than-expected results from General Electric Co
 and oilfield services company Schlumberger NV 
helped the S&P 500 index to offset the tech losses and to post a
fourth week of gains.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    LONDON - Britain's FTSE 100 finished lower on Friday, with
investors taking profits at the end of a fourth week of gains,
and with disappointing earnings from U.S. peers hitting tech
stocks. 
    The technology sector was the clear laggard, down 2 percent
 as sentiment soured after Microsoft < MSFT.O>
profits missed estimates and Google reported a drop in
advertising prices.   
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rebounded on Monday
after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's ruling bloc and its coalition
partner regained control of the upper house in an election,
boosting hopes for a sustained economic recovery.
The Nikkei rose 0.7 percent to 14,694.95 in mid-morning trade,
after rising as high as 14,770.02 at the open.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares are expected to start steady on
Monday, with the Chinese banking sector in focus after China's
central bank removed controls on bank lending rates.
   The Hang Seng Index ended up 0.1 percent at 21,362.4
points. The China Enterprises Index of the leading
Chinese listings in Hong Kong slipped 0.5 percent. This week,
they finished up 0.4 percent and 0.2 percent,
respectively. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE
    SYDNEY - The dollar slipped against the yen in late trade on
Friday ahead of elections for Japan's upper house Sunday which
could add momentum to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's aggressive
push for monetary easing to lift growth and fight deflation. 
    Earlier the dollar had held near a one-week high against the
yen but as trading slowed ahead of the weekend, the U.S.
currency gave up gains.   
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    TREASURIES
    NEW YORK -  U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Friday as
disappointing earnings from technology giants Google and
Microsoft weighed on stocks and rekindled safe-haven bids for
bonds, pushing benchmark yields to two-week lows.
    Google and Microsoft both announced
disappointing quarterly results, building some concerns over how
far the ongoing equity rally will extend.   
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    COMMODITIES
    GOLD
    SINGAPORE - Gold rose on Friday to notch its second weekly
gain after many investors were soothed by the Federal Reserve's
assurance this week that it will be careful in tapering its
economic stimulus, although some braced for another decline in
bullion. 
   Gold emerged as an alternative to the softer dollar 
 and U.S. stocks, which retreated on Friday from
record highs. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
    SINGAPORE - London copper futures rose on Monday, helped by
a softer dollar and a decision by top consumer China to remove
controls on bank lending rates which may help revive the slowing
economy. 
    Economists say China's move, while not yet a game-changer
for Chinese banks, may have begun the countdown to an eventual
industry overhaul which will deprive the banks of virtually
risk-free profits. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    NEW YORK - U.S. oil futures traded above the global
crude-market benchmark, North Sea Brent, for the first time
since 2010 on Friday as signs of strong demand from U.S.
refiners boosted spread trading and bets that the era of the
U.S. discount was ending. 
   While prices on both sides of the Atlantic fell for most of
Friday's session as traders booked end-of-week profits, U.S.
benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude climbed in the
final minutes of trade to close near a 16-month high above $108,
while Brent settled lower.
    For a full report, double click on 

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

