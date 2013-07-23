FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
July 23, 2013 / 3:12 AM / 4 years ago

India Morning Call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

-----------------------(0832 a.m. India time)------------------
    
                            LEVEL   NET/CLOSE  PCT/YIELD
 DJIA                    15545.55        1.81       0.01
 S&P 500                  1695.53        3.44        0.2
 FTSE                     6623.17        -7.5      -0.11
 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP       447.08        5.61       1.27
                                               
 Nikkei                  14770.27      112.23       0.77
 Euro                      1.3199      1.3183           
 Japanese Yen               99.54       99.64           
 U.S. Crude                107.02        0.08           
 Brent                     108.14       -0.01           
 Gold                     1335.59     1335.04           
 Silver                     20.43       20.53           
 Copper-LME                  7019         -10      -0.14
 UST 10-YR              93.640625                 2.4841
 UST 30-YR              87.734375                 3.5464
 
    Updates with the latest figures

    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - The S&P 500 notched a third consecutive record
closing high on Monday and major indexes rose, though
disappointing McDonald's earnings kept the Dow from making
significant gains. 
   Banks and health shares were the day's best performers, with
financials advancing for the 10th time in the past 12 sessions.
Bank of America led the group, while U.S.-listed shares
of UBS rose 3.2 percent to $19.23 after the Swiss bank's
second-quarter profit beat forecasts despite a charge to settle
a U.S. lawsuit. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    LONDON - Britain's blue-chip share index ended slightly
lower on Monday, weighed by GlaxoSmithKline's problems
in China, but remained close to a retest of seven-week highs.  
   Glaxo, the FTSE 100's biggest pharmaceutical company
by market capitalisation, fell 1.2 percent and accounted for
more than half the broader index's decline after it said some
staff in China appeared to have broken the law. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    TOKYO - Japan's benchmark Nikkei average opened down
0.70 percent at 14,555.36 on Tuesday, while the broader Topix 
 shed 0.51 percent to 1,210.28. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    HONG KONG - China shares listed in Hong Kong extended gains
on Tuesday, lifted by strength in railway and building material
stocks after reported comments from Premier Li Keqiang were
perceived as a floor to Beijing's tolerance for slowing growth. 
   Beijing News reported that Premier Li Keqiang said at a State
Council meeting last week that China would not permit economic
growth to sink below 7 percent, the paper reported, without
citing sources.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE
    SYDNEY - The dollar was nursing broad losses in Asia on
Tuesday as soft U.S. housing data offered an excuse to sell,
while a sharp fall in Portuguese bond yields provided a boost to
the euro. 
   Dealers said liquidity had dried up amid the northern summer
and activity had been characterised by a general trimming in
short positions of everything from the Australian dollar to the
yen and gold.    
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    TREASURIES
    NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries were steady on Monday ahead of
this week's sales of $99 billion in new intermediate-dated debt,
with little fresh data on tap to give clues over the timing of
when the Federal Reserve is likely to pare back its
bond-purchase program. 
    Treasuries yields have fallen over the past two weeks as top
Fed officials including Chairman Ben Bernanke said that the U.S.
central bank's plans to taper purchases are still dependent on
economic data and that it will hold benchmark interest rates at
record low levels for a long time to come.  
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    COMMODITIES
    GOLD
    SINGAPORE - Gold was trading near its highest in a month on
Tuesday after gaining 3 percent the session before and breaking
through key resistance at the $1,300 level.  
    A weaker dollar supported bullion prices, but stricter
Indian import rules and continued outflows from exchange-traded
gold funds could cap gains. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
    SINGAPORE - London copper slipped on Tuesday as traders took
profits from a one-month peak hit the session before, but steady
buying from top consumer China kept a floor under prices.
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had
edged down 0.53 percent to $6,992 a tonne by 0904 GMT, from the
previous session when it reached its highest since June 18 at
$7,053 a tonne.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    NEW YORK - U.S. oil prices pulled back sharply on Monday
from last week's 16-month high as traders sold to lock in
profits from a blistering rally that briefly sent U.S. crude to
a premium over Brent for the first time in nearly three years. 
   Europe's benchmark Brent crude increased its premium over
U.S. West Texas Intermediate on Monday, with the September
CL-LCO1=R contract trading $1.47 higher than its U.S.
equivalent as support from tight U.S. supplies eased. 
    For a full report, double click on 

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

