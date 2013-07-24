FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India Morning Call-Global markets
#Financials
July 24, 2013 / 3:26 AM / 4 years ago

India Morning Call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

-----------------------(0846 a.m. India time)------------------
    
                              LEVEL  NET/CLOSE  PCT/YIEL
                                                       D
 DJIA                      15567.74      22.19      0.14
 S&P 500                    1692.39      -3.14     -0.19
 FTSE                       6597.44     -25.73     -0.39
 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP         447.69      -0.05     -0.01
                                                
 Nikkei                    14692.83     -85.68     -0.58
 Euro                        1.3207     1.3221          
 Japanese Yen                 99.67       99.4          
 U.S. Crude                  106.94      -0.29          
 Brent                       108.17      -0.25          
 Gold                       1341.16    1347.49          
 Silver                       20.27      20.45          
 Copper-LME                    6975        -64     -0.91
 UST 10-YR                 93.34375               2.5199
 UST 30-YR                 87.01562               3.5914
                                  5             
 
    Updates with the latest figures
    
    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - The S&P 500 snapped a four-day winning streak on
Tuesday and pulled back from Monday's record closing high, while
healthy earnings from United Technologies gave the Dow a slight
lift.
    Earnings, as a whole, though, were lukewarm and held back
the broader market. Technology shares weighed on the S&P 500 and
the Nasdaq. Shares of Apple fell 1.7 percent to end at
$418.99, ahead of the company's earnings after the closing bell.
    Apple's stock added 3.6 percent in extended-hours trading on
news that sales of the tech bellwether's iPhone blew past Wall
Street's estimates in the third quarter, with U.S. shipments up
51 percent, even as profit fell. Initially, the stock was up 5
percent following the results. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    LONDON -  Britain's FTSE finished off seven-week highs on
Tuesday, with China's reassurance on growth lifting miners but
failing to provide enough momentum for the broad index to
overcome technical resistance.
    Basic materials, the third-biggest sector in the FTSE 100
and the market's clear laggard this year, outperformed after the
Chinese premier made a commitment to maintain growth above 7
percent. 
    China's plans to boost railway expansion also lifted mining
shares, heralding the potential for even more metals demand from
the world's top consumer. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share edged down on Wednesday morning
as a strong yen snapped a two-day rally, but declines were
contained by gains in Apple Inc AAPL.O related stocks after the
iPhone-maker reported stellar sales. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares are expected to start weaker on
Wednesday as investors brace for a private preliminary survey of
manufacturing activity in China for fresh clues on the health of
the world's second-largest economy.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE
    SYDNEY - The dollar wallowed at one-month lows early in Asia
on Wednesday after extending a broad decline for a third
session, giving beaten-down currencies such as the Australian
dollar some breathing space.
    But trading is likely to be cautious as investors wait for
the latest reading on China's manufacturing activity due at 0145
GMT. Further signs of a slowdown in the world's second-biggest
economy will be curb appetite for risk and could support the
dollar
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    TREASURIES
    NEW YORK - Treasuries prices stayed low on Tuesday after the
U.S. government sold new two-year notes in an uneventful
auction, the first sale in $99 billion of supply this week.
    Prices slipped in overnight trading in concert with weaker
German government debt and were lower most of the day, though
traders and analysts said trading volumes were light, with few
major economic releases this week.  
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    COMMODITIES
    GOLD
    SINGAPORE - Gold slipped on Wednesday after hitting a fresh
one-month high the session before as the dollar climbed off lows
and investors took profits after four days of gains.
    The markets is waiting for the latest reading on China's
manufacturing activity due at 0145 GMT for signs of economic
growth in the world's second-biggest bullion consumer. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
    SINGAPORE - London copper futures fell from one-month peaks
on Wednesday after data showed China's manufacturing activity
hit an 11-month low in July, shrinking appetite for risky assets
amid more evidence of a slowdown in the world's No. 2 economy.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    NEW YORK -  Oil futures edged higher on Tuesday in volatile
trading in the closely watched spread between international
benchmark Brent and U.S. crude oil futures.
Brent's premium to U.S. oil futures CL-LCO1=R, which had
narrowed sharply last week and briefly inverted on Friday,
weakened for a second straight day in whipsaw trading that saw
swings of nearly $1.75.
    For a full report, double click on 

 (Compiled by Himank Sharma; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

