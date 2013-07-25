India Morning Call-Global markets

-----------------------(0832 a.m. India time)------------------ LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD DJIA 15542.24 -25.5 -0.16 S&P 500 1685.94 -6.45 -0.38 FTSE 6620.43 22.99 0.35 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 445.83 -2.39 -0.53 Nikkei 14648.46 -82.82 -0.56 Euro 1.3204 1.32 Japanese Yen 100.09 100.24 U.S. Crude 104.99 -0.4 Brent 107.01 -0.18 Gold 1319.54 1320.69 Silver 20.05 20.14 Copper-LME 7010 -45 -0.64 UST 10-YR 92.703125 2.5975 UST 30-YR 85.84375 3.6598 Updates with the latest figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks mostly retreated on Wednesday as falling utility and commodity shares more than offset gains in the tech sector on Apple's solid earnings. The Dow Jones industrial average ended slightly lower a day after closing at a record high. Caterpillar and AT&T dragged on the Dow following weak results. Earnings, as a whole, were mixed, with better-than-expected news from Boeing Co But blue-chip Boeing's stock also ended the day lower. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - A wave of upbeat corporate earnings pushed Britain's benchmark equity index back towards seven-week highs on Wednesday, with signs of resilience among British consumers as the economy recovers. Kingfisher added 3.1 percent after Europe's biggest home improvements retailer reported a return to underlying sales growth in Britain, while budget airline EasyJet gained 3.7 percent on rising revenues. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - The Nikkei share average slipped on Thursday morning, as investors looked past a weaker yen to the earnings season with blue-chip Canon Inc tumbling after slashing its profit outlook due to slowing demand in China and other economies. The benchmark Nikkei eased 0.3 percent to 14,691.44 in midmorning trade, after rising as high as 14,748.77 at the open. The broader Topix dropped 0.5 percent to 1,213.31 For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares are expected to start higher on Thursday after China's cabinet said the country will scrap taxes for small firms, offering more help for ailing exporters and widening funding channels to speed railway investments. In another move to support the economy, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) also said it would scrap its approval procedure for service industry firms needing foreign currency for overseas trade, and instead let them deal directly with banks. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The dollar was broadly higher on Thursday as upbeat U.S. housing data and a rise in Treasury yields reminded investors the country was still closer to tempering its monetary stimulus than any other major economy. The dollar edged back up to 100.32 yen, from a low around 99.37, while the euro recoiled to $1.3196 from a one-month peak around $1.3256. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices stayed down, and briefly extended losses, on Wednesday after the Treasury had low demand for the $35 billion in new five-year debt it sold, despite a pick up in the allocation of the notes to fund managers. The bid-to-cover ratio for the new notes was 2.46, equal to the June auction, which was the lowest since September 2009. But indirect bidders, which includes real money accounts and some central banks took 53.9 percent of the supply, the biggest share since November 2009. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold extended losses on Thursday after falling 2 percent the session before as robust economic data from the United States and Europe dented its safe-haven appeal. Spot gold had dropped 0.09 percent to $1,319.46 an ounce by 0008 GMT. It fell 2 percent on Wednesday as signs of continued economic recovery prompted funds to exit the bullion market after the metal hit a one-month high earlier in the day. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper futures edged down on Thursday, after a five-day run-up that lifted prices to one-month highs, weighed by concerns a slowing Chinese economy may dent demand from the world's top consumer. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange eased 0.9 percent to $6,995.25 a tonne by 0107 GMT. The contract hit $7,119 on Wednesday, its highest since June 18, before cutting gains at the close. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil prices fell on Wednesday, dragged by weak manufacturing data from China, with U.S. crude falling more steeply than Brent late in the session as traders took profits on the spread between the two contracts. Crude prices fell early, after data showed that activity in China's manufacturing sector slowed to an 11-month low in July, with faltering new orders pointing to weaker economic growth in the world's No. 2 oil consumer. For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Supriya Kurane)