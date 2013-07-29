FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
July 29, 2013 / 3:16 AM / 4 years ago

India Morning Call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

-----------------------(0838 a.m. India time)------------------
 
                                   LEVEL  NET/CLOSE  PCT/YIEL
                                                            D
 DJIA                           15558.83       3.22      0.02
 S&P 500                         1691.65        1.4      0.08
 FTSE                            6554.79     -33.16      -0.5
 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP               446.4      -1.29     -0.29
                                                     
 Nikkei                         13810.04    -319.94     -2.26
 Euro                             1.3292     1.3278          
 Japanese Yen                      97.66      98.25          
 U.S. Crude                       104.42      -0.28          
 Brent                            107.24       0.07          
 Gold                            1328.71    1333.29          
 Silver                            19.84      19.95          
 Copper-LME                         6850        -12     -0.17
 UST 10-YR                      93.03125               2.5586
 UST 30-YR                          86.5               3.6199
    
        Updates with the latest figures
    
    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - U.S. stocks erased losses late in Friday's
session to close slightly higher on investors' optimism about
the likelihood that the Federal Reserve will keep its easy money
policy in play a while longer.
    With just three trading days left in the month, the S&P 500
is set to post its best month since October 2011. The Nasdaq's
advance makes July so far the best month in a year and a half.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    LONDON - Britain's FTSE 100 took its first weekly fall in
more than a month on Friday, faltering at resistance levels and
led lower by weakness in BSkyB and Rolls Royce on Friday.
    The FTSE 100 closed down 33.16 points, or 0.5 percent, at
6,554.79 points, failing to hold above recent resistance around
seven-week highs just above 6,600 and still 4.7 percent off
13-year highs made in May.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share dropped bellow 14,000 for the
first time in almost a month as exporters were hit by the yen's
strength against the dollar, while caution ahead of Chinese
manufacturing data and the U.S. Federal Reserve policy statement
this week sidelined investors.
    The Nikkei .N225 dropped 1.7 percent to 13,886.76 in
mid-morning trade after hitting as low as 13,860.16, the lowest
level since July 1.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares may start steady on Monday as
investors remain cautious ahead of the corporate earnings season
and the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting
this week.
    On Friday, the Hang Seng Index .HSI ended up 0.3 percent at
21,969 points, and rose 2.8 percent for the week. The China
Enterprises Index .HSCE of the top Chinese listings finished
flat, but jumped 3.3 percent for the week.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE
    SYDNEY - The dollar was on the defensive in Asia on Monday
as investors braced for an event-packed week that includes
central bank meetings in the United States and Europe,
manufacturing data from China and U.S. growth and jobs figures.
    The dollar index was 0.14 percent lower at 81.544 and
just above chart support at 81.515, its 200-day moving average.
The index shed 1.2 percent last week for its third straight
weekly loss.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    TREASURIES
    NEW YORK - Prices of U.S. Treasuries edged up on Friday in
light trading, with investors reluctant to take on large
positions ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting next week, which
will be scrutinized for signs over when the U.S. central bank is
likely to reduce its bond purchase programme.
    Most economists and investors expect the Fed will reduce the
size of the program in September, though Fed Chairman Ben
Bernanke has stressed that any pullback remains data dependent.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    COMMODITIES
    GOLD
    SINGAPORE - Gold edged lower on Monday after three weeks of
gains as investors awaited a key Federal Reserve policy meeting
this week for guidance on when the central bank would begin to
scale back its stimulus. 
    Bullion has lost a fifth of its value this year as signs of
an economic recovery in the United States and signals from the
Fed suggested the bank may scale back its $85 billion monthly
bond purchases. But recent comments from the Fed have reassured
investors, pushing gold up for three straight weeks.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
    SINGAPORE - London copper futures ticked higher on Friday
due to a weaker dollar and were heading for their second weekly
increase in three, but concerns over a dimming outlook for
demand in top consumer China may cap gains.
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange  had
inched up $6.25 to $7,016.25 a tonne by 0114 GMT. The contract
is up 1.4 percent so far this week.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    NEW YORK - Oil prices fell on Friday, extending losses amid
concerns over falling Chinese demand after the world's
second-largest oil consumer ordered factories to reduce output
over worries of excess capacity.
    North Sea benchmark Brent crude fell as low as
$106.63 a barrel, heading for a second weekly decline after
touching a three-and-a-half-month high last week. U.S. oil
 traded as low as $104.10, continuing to fall after having
reached a 16-month high of $109.40 last Friday. The fall in
prices eased through the day, but both oil benchmarks finished
the week with modest loses.
     For a full report, double click on 

 (Compiled by Himank Sharma)

(Compiled by Himank Sharma)
