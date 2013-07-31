FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 31, 2013 / 3:23 AM / in 4 years

India Morning Call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

-----------------------(0845 a.m. India time)------------------
    
                            LEVEL   NET/CLOSE  PCT/YIELD
 DJIA                    15520.59       -1.38      -0.01
 S&P 500                  1685.96        0.63       0.04
 FTSE                     6570.95        10.7       0.16
 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP       442.93       -0.49      -0.11
                                               
 Nikkei                  13763.85     -105.97      -0.76
 Euro                      1.3258      1.3262           
 Japanese Yen               98.06       98.03           
 U.S. Crude                 103.4        0.32           
 Brent                      106.9       -0.01           
 Gold                     1331.15     1326.69           
 Silver                     19.85       19.71           
 Copper-LME                  6795          60       0.89
 UST 10-YR               92.65625                 2.6044
 UST 30-YR              85.578125                 3.6764
 
    Updates with the latest figures
    
    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended higher on Tuesday,
lifted by gains in the technology sector, while potash shares
were the day's big losers. 
    The tech sector index rose 0.7 percent, leading
the S&P 500's advance. Facebook's stock jumped 6.2
percent to close at $37.63, within striking distance of its $38
IPO price. The stock - the most actively traded on Nasdaq - rose
as much as 7 percent to a session high of $37.96. Facebook's
stock has gained 42 percent since the company reported blowout
quarterly results last Wednesday. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    LONDON - Upbeat earnings from leading companies nudged
Britain's benchmark equity index higher on Tuesday, enabling the
market to offset a slump in Barclays after the bank
announced plans for a $9 billion capital hike. 
    The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed up 0.2 percent,
or 10.70 points, at 6,570.95.     
    Engineer GKN topped the leaderboard with a 6.5
percent rise after better-than-expected interim profits, while
media group ITV rose 6.3 percent after also beating
forecasts with its results.  
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Wednesday
morning, as most investors adopted a wait-and-see stance ahead
of another batch of key domestic earnings and the outcome of a
Federal Reserve policy meeting for clarity on U.S. economic
stimulus. 
    The benchmark Nikkei declined 0.8 percent to
13,763.85 in midmorning trade, erasing much of its 1.5 percent
advance on Tuesday, but was still on course for a first monthly
gain in three months. The broader Topix fell 0.8 percent
to 1,141.69. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares may start higher on Wednesday
after China's politburo, the country's top decision-making body,
pledged to keep economic growth stable in the second half by
fine-tuning policies. 
    The official Xinhua news agency reported late on Tuesday
that Beijing will "increase support for the real economy" and
push "human-centred" urbanisation, while promoting the stable
and healthy development of the real estate sector.
   
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE
    SYDNEY - The dollar struggled to extend modest overnight
gains early in Asia on Wednesday as investors trod cautiously
ahead of the outcome of the Federal Reserve policy review that
could see the central bank drive home a dovish message. 
    The dollar index, which tracks the greenback's
performance against a basket of major currencies, was steady at
81.855, having drifted up 0.2 percent on Tuesday. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    TREASURIES
    NEW YORK - Prices for U.S. Treasuries were little changed on
Tuesday as caution ruled the market a day ahead of a policy
statement from the Federal Reserve that is expected to provide
indications of when the Fed will begin to scroll back on its
stimulus, as well as the release of data on the economy. 
    In addition, the Treasury's quarterly refunding announcement
on Wednesday is attracting unusually intense interest. 
     
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    COMMODITIES
    GOLD
    SINGAPORE - Gold held tight on Wednesday, heading for its
best monthly gain since January 2012, as traders hope for a
strong cue from the U.S. Federal Reserve on when it will start
scaling back stimulus measures.
    Spot gold was down 0.08 percent at $1,325.59 an ounce
by 0018 GMT, after falling a tad in the previous session.  U.S.
gold gained about $2 to $1,326.00.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
    SINGAPORE - London copper edged up on Wednesday as month-end
buying helped partly erase sharp losses in the previous session,
but caution ahead of a U.S. monetary policy meeting and Chinese
manufacturing data kept a lid on gains. 
    Markets were biding time with U.S. Federal Reserve officials
to release a statement that could provide fresh clues over the
timescale for curtailing monetary stimulus. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    NEW YORK - Oil slipped on Tuesday and the spread between WTI
crude and Brent widened as traders bet that the fund-fuelled
rapid run-up in U.S. prices had gone too far, while some held
tight ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting. 
    The fall in oil futures follows a rally in both benchmarks
to multi-month highs above $109 in mid-July, which attracted
bullish speculators and large hedge funds into the market. U.S.
crude in particular had rallied to a 16-month high as
infrastructure developments allowed oil in landlocked Cushing,
Oklahoma, the delivery point for U.S. futures, to flow to the
U.S. coasts. 
    For a full report, double click on 

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

