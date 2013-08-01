India Morning Call-Global markets

-----------------------(0843 a.m. India time)------------------ LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD DJIA 15499.54 -21.05 -0.14 S&P 500 1685.73 -0.23 -0.01 FTSE 6621.06 50.11 0.76 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 440.76 0.65 0.15 Nikkei 13827.43 159.11 1.16 Euro 1.3275 1.33 Japanese Yen 98.18 97.86 U.S. Crude 105.34 0.31 Brent 107.78 0.08 Gold 1321.94 1322.49 Silver 19.6 19.8 Copper-LME 6923.5 43.5 0.63 UST 10-YR 92.796875 2.5876 UST 30-YR 86 3.6524 Updates with the latest figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - The S&P 500 finished a volatile session nearly flat on Wednesday as the Federal Reserve gave no hint that a reduction in the pace of its bond-buying program is imminent. The benchmark index pulled back just before the close after rising within 2 points of 1,700, a key resistance level that the S&P 500 has struggled to break. All three major U.S. stock indexes posted sharp gains for July, however, with the S&P 500's 5 percent increase its best monthly percentage gain since January. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - The FTSE 100 rallied on Wednesday as the quickening pace of the global economy's heartbeat revived confidence that economic recovery can be sustained even if stimulus is withdrawn. Economic growth in the world's largest economy, the U.S., unexpectedly accelerated in the second quarter, with gross domestic product growing at a 1.7 percent annual rate, stepping up from the first-quarter's downwardly revised 1.1 percent expansion pace. Heavyweight stocks led the charge on London's blue chip index, which closed up 50.11 points or 0.8 percent at 6,621.06, although off the session high of 6,65.35. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose in choppy trade on Thursday morning as investors zoomed in on a better-than-expected Chinese manufacturing report, while a handful of positive earnings also helped support the market. China's official purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose to 50.3 in July from June's 50.1, and was stronger than market expectations in a Reuters poll of 49.9, easing some concerns of a sharp slowdown in Asia's biggest economy. With markets bracing for a downside surprise, the increase in the PMI came as a relief to investors even as the private HSBC PMI, which was released after the official figure, showed activity shrank for a third straight month in July to its lowest level in nearly a year as new orders fell. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares could start August higher on Thursday after China's official manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) came in higher than expected, with another similar private survey due shortly after the market open. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The U.S. dollar wallowed at six-week lows against a basket of major currencies on Thursday, having slipped overnight after the Federal Reserve gave no fresh hint that it was preparing to scale back stimulus at its next meeting in September. The dollar index, which tracks the greenback's performance against a basket of major currencies, last stood at 81.654 , having fallen 0.2 percent on Wednesday. The euro reached a six-week high around $1.3345 overnight, while the dollar dipped to a one-month low of 97.585 yen JPY=. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - Prices for U.S. Treasuries rose on Wednesday, reversing early losses after the Federal Reserve gave no hint of a pullback in bond buying at the end of a two-day policy meeting. The benchmark 10-year Treasury note gained 6/32 in price to yield 2.586 percent. The yield had risen as far as 2.702 percent earlier in the session. The 30-year bond rose 16/32 in price, yielding 3.644 percent For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold edged higher on Thursday after the Federal Reserve said it would continue to support the U.S. economy by buying back bonds, even as U.S. economic growth and jobs data painted a brighter outlook. U.S. gold futures rose more than 1 percent, pushing up prices of other precious metals Spot gold rose 0.4 percent to $1,328.31 an ounce by 0016 GMT, after posting its strongest month since January 2012. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper edged up on Thursday as the Federal Reserve gave no indication it was planning to reduce monetary stimulus imminently and as Chinese manufacturing data beat expectations. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had climbed 0.27 percent to $6,898.25 a tonne by 0106 GMT, after gaining 2.2 percent the session before. The most-traded November copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rallied 1.49 percent to 49,640 yuan ($8,100) a tonne. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - U.S. crude oil futures settled nearly two percent higher as technical trading fuelled late-session gains, driving prices to their largest monthly percentage gain in nearly a year. Positive U.S. economic data offset a U.S. Energy Information Administration report that showed crude stockpiles had risen against expectations for a draw. Other data showed U.S. economic growth accelerated unexpectedly in the second quarter and private sector hiring was higher than forecast in July. Front-month U.S. crude oil futures CLc1 settled $1.95 per barrel higher at $105.03. The futures gained about 9 percent in July, the biggest one-month percentage gain in 11 months. For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Himank Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)