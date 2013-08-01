FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
August 1, 2013 / 3:22 AM / in 4 years

India Morning Call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

-----------------------(0843 a.m. India time)------------------
    
                               LEVEL   NET/CLOSE   PCT/YIELD
 DJIA                       15499.54      -21.05       -0.14
 S&P 500                     1685.73       -0.23       -0.01
 FTSE                        6621.06       50.11        0.76
 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP          440.76        0.65        0.15
                                                  
 Nikkei                     13827.43      159.11        1.16
 Euro                         1.3275        1.33            
 Japanese Yen                  98.18       97.86            
 U.S. Crude                   105.34        0.31            
 Brent                        107.78        0.08            
 Gold                        1321.94     1322.49            
 Silver                         19.6        19.8            
 Copper-LME                   6923.5        43.5        0.63
 UST 10-YR                 92.796875                  2.5876
 UST 30-YR                        86                  3.6524
 
    Updates with the latest figures
    
    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - The S&P 500 finished a volatile session nearly
flat on Wednesday as the Federal Reserve gave no hint that a
reduction in the pace of its bond-buying program is imminent.
    The benchmark index pulled back just before the close after
rising within 2 points of 1,700, a key resistance level that the
S&P 500 has struggled to break.
    All three major U.S. stock indexes posted sharp gains for
July, however, with the S&P 500's 5 percent increase its best
monthly percentage gain since January.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    LONDON - The FTSE 100 rallied on Wednesday as the quickening
pace of the global economy's heartbeat revived confidence that
economic recovery can be sustained even if stimulus is
withdrawn.
    Economic growth in the world's largest economy, the U.S.,
unexpectedly accelerated in the second quarter, with gross
domestic product growing at a 1.7 percent annual rate, stepping
up from the first-quarter's downwardly revised 1.1 percent
expansion pace. 
    Heavyweight stocks led the charge on London's blue chip
index, which closed up 50.11 points or 0.8 percent at
6,621.06, although off the session high of 6,65.35.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    TOKYO -  Japan's Nikkei share average rose in choppy trade
on Thursday morning as investors zoomed in on a
better-than-expected Chinese manufacturing report, while a
handful of positive earnings also helped support the market.
    China's official purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose to
50.3 in July from June's 50.1, and was stronger than market
expectations in a Reuters poll of 49.9, easing some concerns of
a sharp slowdown in Asia's biggest economy.
    With markets bracing for a downside surprise, the increase
in the PMI came as a relief to investors even as the private
HSBC PMI, which was released after the official figure, showed
activity shrank for a third straight month in July to its lowest
level in nearly a year as new orders fell.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares could start August higher on
Thursday after China's official manufacturing purchasing
managers index (PMI) came in higher than expected, with another
similar private survey due shortly after the market open.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE
    SYDNEY - The U.S. dollar wallowed at six-week lows against a
basket of major currencies on Thursday, having slipped overnight
after the Federal Reserve gave no fresh hint that it was
preparing to scale back stimulus at its next meeting in
September.
    The dollar index, which tracks the greenback's performance
against a basket of major currencies, last stood at 81.654
, having fallen 0.2 percent on Wednesday.
    The euro reached a six-week high around $1.3345 
overnight, while the dollar dipped to a one-month low of 97.585
yen JPY=.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    TREASURIES
    NEW YORK - Prices for U.S. Treasuries rose on Wednesday,
reversing early losses after the Federal Reserve gave no hint of
a pullback in bond buying at the end of a two-day policy
meeting.
    The benchmark 10-year Treasury note gained 6/32
in price to yield 2.586 percent. The yield had risen as far as
2.702 percent earlier in the session.
    The 30-year bond rose 16/32 in price, yielding
3.644 percent
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    COMMODITIES
    GOLD
    SINGAPORE - Gold edged higher on Thursday after the Federal
Reserve said it would continue to support the U.S. economy by
buying back bonds, even as U.S. economic growth and jobs data
painted a brighter outlook.
    U.S. gold futures rose more than 1 percent, pushing
up prices of other precious metals
    Spot gold rose 0.4 percent to $1,328.31 an ounce by
0016 GMT, after posting its strongest month since January 2012. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
    SINGAPORE - London copper edged up on Thursday as the
Federal Reserve gave no indication it was planning to reduce
monetary stimulus imminently and as Chinese manufacturing data
beat expectations.
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had
climbed 0.27 percent to $6,898.25 a tonne by 0106 GMT, after
gaining 2.2 percent the session before. 
    The most-traded November copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange rallied 1.49 percent to 49,640 yuan
($8,100) a tonne. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    NEW YORK - U.S. crude oil futures settled nearly two percent
higher as technical trading fuelled late-session gains, driving
prices to their largest monthly percentage gain in nearly a
year.
    Positive U.S. economic data offset a U.S. Energy Information
Administration report that showed crude stockpiles had risen
against expectations for a draw. Other data showed U.S. economic
growth accelerated unexpectedly in the second quarter and
private sector hiring was higher than forecast in July.
    Front-month U.S. crude oil futures CLc1 settled $1.95 per
barrel higher at $105.03. The futures gained about 9 percent in
July, the biggest one-month percentage gain in 11 months.
    For a full report, double click on 

 (Compiled by Himank Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
