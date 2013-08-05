India Morning Call-Global markets

-----------------------(0835 a.m. India time)------------------ LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD DJIA 15658.36 30.34 0.19 S&P 500 1709.67 2.8 0.16 FTSE 6647.87 -34.11 -0.51 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 441.82 -0.69 -0.16 Nikkei 14325.68 -140.48 -0.97 Euro 1.3273 1.3281 Japanese Yen 98.81 98.93 U.S. Crude 106.92 -0.02 Brent 109.03 0.08 Gold 1315.27 1311.5 Silver 19.91 19.9 Copper-LME 6977 -28 -0.4 UST 10-YR 92.578125 2.615 UST 30-YR 85.25 3.6978 Updates with the latest figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - The Dow industrials and S&P 500 ended at record highs for a second day on Friday, posting modest gains despite a mixed employment report that showed U.S. hiring slowed in July. All but three of the 10 S&P 500 sectors ended higher, led by gains in the consumer discretionary index, up 0.7 percent. The jobs report showed non-farm payrolls rose by 162,000 in July, below expectations, but the unemployment rate fell to 7.4 percent, its lowest since December 2008. The mixed data could make the Federal Reserve more cautious about scaling back its massive economic stimulus. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's benchmark equity index edged lower on Friday, failing to hold onto two-month highs in the face of weaker-than-expected U.S. job creation and as William Hill and RBS were hit by profit-taking after results. The United States - where British blue-chips make around a fifth of their revenues - added 162,000 new jobs in July, some 22,000 less than forecast, keenly-watched data showed on Friday, fuelling concerns about its economic recovery. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday morning as the yen's strength against the dollar prompted investors to lock-in profits after recent strong gains, with exporters particularly hard hit. The benchmark Nikkei, which rose 5.8 percent over the past two sessions, dropped 1.3 percent to 14,278.94 in mid-morning trade. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares may start off a two-month high on Monday, with the Chinese property sector in focus after the People's Bank of China reiterated strict controls over the sector will remain in place. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The New Zealand dollar skidded nearly 2 U.S. cents to one-year lows on Monday morning as investors feared the worst after major dairy exporter, Fonterra, found botulism bacteria in some of its products. The news sparked worries that countries such as China would ban products from Fonterra, the world's largest dairy exporter. There has been no official response from Beijing as yet. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries yields fell from two-year highs on Friday after weaker-than-expected U.S. job growth in July added to uncertainty over the timing of when the Federal Reserve is likely to pare back its bond purchase program. Employers added 162,000 jobs in July, fewer than economists had expected. Most economists and traders have been expecting that the Fed will start reducing its $85 billion-a-month bond purchases in September as the economy gains momentum. Friday's data pushed back some of those expectations. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold held steady on Monday, retaining the previous sessions gains after softer-than-expected U.S. nonfarm payroll data eased fears of an imminent scale-back of the Federal Reserve's stimulus measures. Spot gold was trading 0.04 percent higher at $1,312.06 an ounce by 0021 GMT, while U.S. gold gained about $2 to $1,312.20. Gold fell below $1,300 on Friday after encouraging U.S. gross domestic product and factory activity data, but rebounded sharply after the jobs report to end the session higher. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper edged down on Monday after gaining last week for the first week in three, as a stream of tepid economic data from top metals consumer China weighed on the outlook for demand. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had slipped 0.30 percent to $6,984 a tonne by 0129 GMT, from the previous session when it ended little changed. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil futures fell on Friday as U.S. jobs data came in below expectations, tempering economic optimism that had pushed Brent crude during the session to its highest level in four months, and prompting some investors to take profits. U.S. employers slowed hiring in July, with the number of jobs outside the farming sector increasing by 162,000, the Labor Department said, below the median forecast of 184,000 in a Reuters poll. The disappointing number led many oil investors to sell out of positions after sharp gains in the previous two days. For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)