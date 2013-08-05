FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India Morning Call-Global markets
#Financials
August 5, 2013

India Morning Call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

-----------------------(0835 a.m. India time)------------------
    
                            LEVEL   NET/CLOSE  PCT/YIELD
 DJIA                    15658.36       30.34       0.19
 S&P 500                  1709.67         2.8       0.16
 FTSE                     6647.87      -34.11      -0.51
 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP       441.82       -0.69      -0.16
                                               
 Nikkei                  14325.68     -140.48      -0.97
 Euro                      1.3273      1.3281           
 Japanese Yen               98.81       98.93           
 U.S. Crude                106.92       -0.02           
 Brent                     109.03        0.08           
 Gold                     1315.27      1311.5           
 Silver                     19.91        19.9           
 Copper-LME                  6977         -28       -0.4
 UST 10-YR              92.578125                  2.615
 UST 30-YR                  85.25                 3.6978
 Updates with the latest figures
    
    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - The Dow industrials and S&P 500 ended at record
highs for a second day on Friday, posting modest gains despite a
mixed employment report that showed U.S. hiring slowed in July. 
   All but three of the 10 S&P 500 sectors ended higher, led by
gains in the consumer discretionary index, up 0.7
percent. 
   The jobs report showed non-farm payrolls rose by 162,000 in
July, below expectations, but the unemployment rate fell to 7.4
percent, its lowest since December 2008. The mixed data could
make the Federal Reserve more cautious about scaling back its
massive economic stimulus.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    LONDON - Britain's benchmark equity index edged lower on
Friday, failing to hold onto two-month highs in the face of
weaker-than-expected U.S. job creation and as William Hill and
RBS were hit by profit-taking after results. 
   The United States - where British blue-chips make around a
fifth of their revenues - added 162,000 new jobs in July, some
22,000 less than forecast, keenly-watched data showed on Friday,
fuelling concerns about its economic recovery. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday morning
as the yen's strength against the dollar prompted investors to
lock-in profits after recent strong gains, with exporters
particularly hard hit. 
    The benchmark Nikkei, which rose 5.8 percent over
the past two sessions, dropped 1.3 percent to 14,278.94 in
mid-morning trade.  
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares may start off a two-month high
on Monday, with the Chinese property sector in focus after the
People's Bank of China reiterated strict controls over the
sector will remain in place.   
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE
    SYDNEY - The New Zealand dollar skidded nearly 2 U.S. cents
to one-year lows on Monday morning as investors feared the worst
after major dairy exporter, Fonterra, found botulism bacteria in
some of its products. 
   The news sparked worries that countries such as China would
ban products from Fonterra, the world's largest dairy
exporter. There has been no official response from Beijing as
yet.  
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    TREASURIES
    NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries yields fell from two-year highs
on Friday after weaker-than-expected U.S. job growth in July
added to uncertainty over the timing of when the Federal Reserve
is likely to pare back its bond purchase program. 
    Employers added 162,000 jobs in July, fewer than economists
had expected. 
    Most economists and traders have been expecting that the Fed
will start reducing its $85 billion-a-month bond purchases in
September as the economy gains momentum. Friday's data pushed
back some of those expectations.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    COMMODITIES
    GOLD
    SINGAPORE -  Gold held steady on Monday, retaining the
previous sessions gains after softer-than-expected U.S. nonfarm
payroll data eased fears of an imminent scale-back of the
Federal Reserve's stimulus measures. 
    Spot gold was trading 0.04 percent higher at
$1,312.06 an ounce by 0021 GMT, while U.S. gold gained
about $2 to $1,312.20.
    Gold fell below $1,300 on Friday after encouraging U.S.
gross domestic product and factory activity data, but rebounded
sharply after the jobs report to end the session higher.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
    SINGAPORE - London copper edged down on Monday after gaining
last week for the first week in three, as a stream of tepid
economic data from top metals consumer China weighed on the
outlook for demand.
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had
slipped 0.30 percent to $6,984 a tonne by 0129 GMT, from the
previous session when it ended little changed.    
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    NEW YORK - Oil futures fell on Friday as U.S. jobs data came
in below expectations, tempering economic optimism that had
pushed Brent crude during the session to its highest level in
four months, and prompting some investors to take profits. 
    U.S. employers slowed hiring in July, with the number of
jobs outside the farming sector increasing by 162,000, the Labor
Department said, below the median forecast of 184,000 in a
Reuters poll.   
    The disappointing number led many oil investors to sell out
of positions after sharp gains in the previous two days.
    For a full report, double click on 

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

