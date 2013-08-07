FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
August 7, 2013 / 3:16 AM / in 4 years

India Morning Call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

-----------------------(0838 a.m. India time)------------------
 
                             LEVEL    NET/CLOSE   PCT/YIELD
 DJIA                     15518.74       -93.39        -0.6
 S&P 500                   1697.37        -9.77       -0.57
 FTSE                      6604.21       -15.37       -0.23
 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP        437.51        -3.29       -0.75
                                                 
 Nikkei                   14125.14      -275.92       -1.92
 Euro                       1.3295       1.3305            
 Japanese Yen                 97.4        97.74            
 U.S. Crude                 105.43         0.13            
 Brent                      108.06        -0.12            
 Gold                      1277.26      1281.29            
 Silver                       19.4        19.48            
 Copper-LME                 6963.5        -41.5       -0.59
 UST 10-YR               92.390625                   2.6383
 UST 30-YR               84.765625                    3.727
 
    Updates with the latest figures
    
    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - U.S. stocks slid for a second consecutive day on
Tuesday after comments from a pair of U.S. Federal Reserve
officials left investors uncertain about the timing of a
possible reduction in its bond-buying program.
    Dennis Lockhart, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of
Atlanta, told Market News International in an interview that the
Fed could begin trimming the size of the stimulus program as
soon as September, but might wait longer if the expected
economic growth in the year's second half fails to materialize.
 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    LONDON - Britain's blue-chip share index fell in thin,
volatile trade on Tuesday as a selloff in mining stocks, led by
Fresnillo, more than offset gains in financials.
    Shares in Fresnillo dived 10.9 percent in volume more than
twice their 90-day average after the precious metals miner cut
its dividend due to a fall in the price of gold. The shares have
now halved in value since December.
    Gold miners are often bought by investors looking for a high
dividend yield at times of economic uncertainty when gold is
seen as a safe haven. A 25 percent decline in gold prices this
year has been exacerbated by signs of a pickup in growth in
developed economies, hitting gold miners' shares especially
hard.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average slumped 2.6 percent to
a one-week low on Wednesday morning as exporters were hammered
after the dollar fell to a six-week low against the yen, while
index heavyweights SoftBank Corp 9984.T and Fast Retailing Co
9983.T were also sold off before Friday's options settlement.
    The Nikkei dropped 377.03 points to 14,024.03 in
mid-morning trade, reaching the lowest point since Aug 1.
Support is seen at its 75-day moving average of 13,992.41.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares may start lower on Wednesday,
likely hit by Wall Street losses as investors continued to fret
about when the U.S. Federal Reserve would start to wind down its
stimulus program.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE
    SYDNEY - The dollar slipped to six-week lows against the yen
on Wednesday while the euro had another go at chart resistance
in what dealers described as largely technical trading amid very
thin summer markets.
    The dollar came under early pressure as a break of 97.50 yen
 sparked stop-loss selling taking it to 97.21, its lowest
since late June. Dealers said there was no particular event
behind the move though there was talk of heavy US bond
redemptions due this month.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    TREASURIES
    NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices ended little changed on
Tuesday after the Treasury's $32 billion three-year note sale
drew solid demand.
    Price concessions and higher yields, drew buyers to auction.
The strong results were evidenced by a 3.21 ratio of bids
received over those accepted.
    After the auction, the market pared narrow losses, leaving
it little changed on the day.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    COMMODITIES
    GOLD
    SINGAPORE - Gold extended losses into a third session on
Wednesday, falling to a three-week low after strong U.S. trade
data and comments by a Federal Reserve official stoked fears
that the U.S. central bank could start tapering its stimulus
from next month.
    Spot gold had dropped 0.5 percent to $1,275.41 an
ounce by 0015 GMT, after losing over 1.5 percent on Tuesday. 
    U.S. gold dropped $8 to $1,274.50. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
    SINGAPORE - London copper drifted on Wednesday amid thin
summer season trade as markets awaited key economic data from
China later this week to better grasp prospects for demand
recovery in the world's top metals consumer.
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3
slipped 0.7 percent to $6,958 a tonne by 0101 GMT, from the
previous session when it finished little changed.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    NEW YORK - Oil fell around $1 a barrel on Tuesday as Iran's
new president signalled willingness to negotiate with the West
over Tehran's disputed nuclear program and as U.S. gasoline
prices slid after a sell-off in ethanol credits.
    Iran's newly elected President Hassan Rouhani said he was
ready to enter "serious and substantive" negotiations, reducing
the geopolitical risk premium for oil prices.
    U.S. oil fell $1.26 to settle at $105.30 per barrel.
    Brent crude dropped 52 cents to settle at $108.18 per
barrel.
    For a full report, double click on 

 (Compiled by Himank Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)

