India Morning Call-Global markets

-----------------------(0840 a.m. India time)------------------ LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD DJIA 15425.51 -72.81 -0.47 S&P 500 1691.42 -6.06 -0.36 FTSE 6583.39 53.71 0.82 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 444.09 3.71 0.84 Nikkei 13615.29 0.1 -0 Euro 1.3325 1.3342 Japanese Yen 96.56 96.2 U.S. Crude 106.14 0.17 Brent 108.18 -0.04 Gold 1329.75 1314 Silver 21.1 20.53 Copper-LME 7250 -25 -0.34 UST 10-YR 99.28125 2.582 UST 30-YR 99.828125 3.6362 Updates with the latest figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell on Friday and posted their biggest weekly decline since June as investors focused on when the Federal Reserve would begin to scale back its stimulus. All but one of the 10 S&P 500 sector indexes ended lower. The stock of J.C. Penney Co. skidded 5.8 percent to $12.87 and ranked as the S&P 500's biggest percentage decliner. Bill Ackman, the company's top investor, urged the retailer's board on Friday to replace its chairman. Richard Fisher, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, reiterated late Thursday that the central bank will probably begin cutting back on its massive bond-buying stimulus next month, as long as economic data continues to improve. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - UK-listed miners rose to a two-month high, helping the FTSE 100 index to end stronger on Friday, after factory output data from China boosted the demand outlook for raw materials. Sentiment also improved after Britain's construction output grew more than expected, house prices in England and Wales reached an all-time peak and the trade deficit in goods narrowed, reviving expectations of a broader economic recovery. The UK mining index, which includes heavyweights such as Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton, climbed 5 percent after China's factory output grew in July at its fastest pace since the start of the year. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - The Nikkei share average ended the Monday morning session flat after Japan's economy grew more slowly than expected in the last quarter, which may add to calls to delay a planned sales tax hike to tackle massive government debt. The benchmark Nikkei eased 0.1 percent to 13,600.89 and the broader Topix dropped 0.1 percent to 1,139.96 in midmorning trade. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares may start the week higher on Monday, after China new bank loans and money supply data for July came in higher than expected despite a fall in a broad measure of liquidity. Chinese banks made 699.9 million yuan ($114.3 billion) worth of new yuan loans in July, higher than a forecast of 665 billion yuan, data released after markets shut last Friday showed.- For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The yen edged higher on Monday after data showed Japan's economy grew at a slower-than-expected pace in the second quarter, prompting investors to sell Tokyo shares and trim their exposure to risk. The dollar fell to a low of 95.97 yen, nearing a seven-week trough of 95.81 yen set last Thursday, and was below the 96.38 yen level just before Japan's data was released. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices rose in light volume on Friday, aided by a lack of new supply and by the stock market's struggle to advance from near record-high levels. Traders cited investors buying a high percentage of this week's $72 billion coupon-bearing supply and positive technical signals as catalysts for benchmark yields to retrace further from their recent near two-year peak of 2.75 percent. A late summer mini-rally could push the 10-year yield below 2.50 percent over the next couple of weeks, traders said, and a pullback in U.S. stock prices could help spur such a move if it renewed interest in safe-haven U.S. government debt. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold climbed more than 1 percent on Monday to its highest in nearly two weeks on soft U.S. data and as holdings in the world's biggest gold exchange-traded fund rose for the first time in two months. Spot gold had gained 1 percent to $1,328.91 an ounce by 0010 GMT, after advancing 0.2 percent on Friday as a weaker stock market increased its safe-haven appeal. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper slipped on Monday after posting its biggest weekly gain in 11 months last week, but signs of stabilising growth in top metals consumer China continued to support prices. China's factory output grew in July at its fastest pace since the start of the year, adding to a run of data suggesting the world's No.2 economy may be stabilising after more than two years of slumping growth. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - U.S. crude oil futures finished sharply higher on Friday reversing five days of losses in the largest one-day percentage gain in a week on signs of rising Chinese demand and concerns about supply disruptions in the North Sea and the Middle East. Brent crude recovered from closing at its lowest point in more than a month in the previous session, but trading was more active in the New York market, with front-month September West Texas Intermediate (WTI) leading the gains, sparking sharp moves in spread trades. For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Supriya Kurane)