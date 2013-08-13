FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India Morning Call-Global markets
#Financials
August 13, 2013

India Morning Call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

-----------------------(0839 a.m. India time)------------------
 
                            LEVEL   NET/CLOSE  PCT/YIELD
 DJIA                    15419.68       -5.83      -0.04
 S&P 500                  1689.47       -1.95      -0.12
 FTSE                     6574.34       -9.05      -0.14
 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP       445.91        1.77        0.4
                                               
 Nikkei                   13702.2      182.77       1.35
 Euro                      1.3309      1.3298           
 Japanese Yen                97.2       96.89           
 U.S. Crude                106.24        0.13           
 Brent                     109.02        0.05           
 Gold                     1334.21     1335.79           
 Silver                     21.26       21.35           
 Copper-LME               7267.25       16.25       0.22
 UST 10-YR               98.84375                 2.6323
 UST 30-YR              98.765625                 3.6943
  Updates with the latest figures
 
    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - The Dow and the S&P 500 indexes dipped on Monday,
extending losses from Wall Street's worst week since June last
week, but Apple and BlackBerry kept the Nasdaq index afloat. 
   Trading volume was light, marking one of the five days this
year with fewer than 5 billion shares traded over a full
session. Many traders are away on holiday in August, amplifying
market swings, and the earnings period is drawing to a close as
the market enters a seasonally slow period. 
   But hedging activity picked up in the options market as
traders brace for a short-term decline in equities, according to
Credit Suisse. 

    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    LONDON - Britain's top shares index closed fractionally
lower on Monday as profit takers sold airlines and technical
traders cashed in on signs of fading conviction among buyers. 
    The FTSE 100 ended down 9.1 points, or 0.1 percent,
at 6,574.34 points, with technical sellers dragging down the
index after it failed to break 6,600, a level that has capped
its value since last week. 
    A new failure to break this resistance was seen as a sign of
waning appetite for FTSE shares after the index rallied 12
percent since the start of the year, outpacing a 7 percent rise
in the euro zone Euro STOXX 50 index. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose 2.0 percent on
Tuesday led by exporters on the yen's retreat versus the dollar,
while sentiment was lifted by a media report the government is
considering lowering the corporate tax rate. 
    The Nikkei rose 263.62 points to 13,783.05 by
mid-morning.  
    Investors took heart from a Nikkei report, citing government
sources, stating that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is considering a
corporate tax cut to offset the potential economic drag of a
planned two-stage hike in the sales tax. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares may start higher on Tuesday,
with the Chinese property sector in focus after the eastern city
of Wenzhou became the first in China to ease restrictions on
property purchases.
   Under the new rule, first-home buyers in Wenzhou can now buy
two houses, reversing a restriction introduced in March 2011
that barred them from purchasing two properties as part of a
nationwide campaign to calm China's frothy real estate prices.
 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE
    SYDNEY - The dollar enjoyed a tentative recovery on Tuesday
while the yen sagged on a media report Japanese Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe is considering a corporate tax cut. 
   The dollar rose 0.3 percent in early trade to fetch 97.23 yen
, extending its rebound from a seven-week low of 95.81
last Thursday. 
   The dollar gained overnight on rising expectations that
strong U.S. data will prompt the Federal Reserve to act sooner
rather than later to trim its monthly purchase of about $85
billion in bonds. The next test of this view will be Tuesday's
retail sales reading, which most expect to be strong. 
 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    TREASURIES
    NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices ended lower on Monday
on light summer volume, with bond yields staying in a tight
range ahead of Tuesday's release of the government's report on
retail sales.
    Traders have been scouring for signs of a strengthening
recovery, with most expecting the Federal Reserve will start
reducing its $85 billion monthly bond purchases in September if
data shows the economy is gaining traction.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    COMMODITIES
    GOLD
    SINGAPORE - Gold slipped on Tuesday after posting sharp
gains in the previous session but was still near three-week
highs on hopes that physical buyers and investors will return to
the market. 
    Spot gold eased 0.2 percent to $1,332.56 an ounce by
0023 GMT, not far from a three-week high of $1,343.06.
    Gold rose nearly 2 percent on Monday on strong Chinese gold
consumption and an inflow to gold-backed exchange-traded funds. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
    SINGAPORE - London copper edged up on Tuesday, trading near
two-month highs after upbeat Chinese economic reports shored up
confidence over demand for metals in the world's No.2 economy. 
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had
inched up 0.22 percent to $7,267 a tonne by 0122 GMT, partially
erasing losses from the previous session.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    NEW YORK - Brent crude steadied under $109 per barrel on
Tuesday following overnight gains that were underpinned by
supply concerns in OPEC nation Libya, with investors looking
ahead to U.S. economic data due later this week for more clear
signals on the timing of stimulus cuts from the Federal Reserve.
   Striking security guards reimposed a two-week-old shutdown at
Libya's two biggest crude export terminals on Monday, hours
after they had reopened, and more oilfields closed in a wave of
protest that is propping up world oil prices. 
    For a full report, double click on 

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
