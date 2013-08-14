India Morning Call-Global markets

-----------------------(0829 a.m. India time)------------------ LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD DJIA 15451.01 31.33 0.2 S&P 500 1694.16 4.69 0.28 FTSE 6611.94 37.6 0.57 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 448.11 -0.71 -0.16 Nikkei 13860.81 -6.19 -0.04 Euro 1.3259 1.3261 Japanese Yen 98.08 98.2 U.S. Crude 106.58 -0.25 Brent 109.4 -0.42 Gold 1321.55 1320.69 Silver 21.37 21.41 Copper-LME 7270 -5 -0.07 UST 10-YR 98.203125 2.7063 UST 30-YR 97.875 3.7453 Updates with the latest figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday after strong economic data including retail sales, while Apple boosted the Nasdaq after billionaire investor Carl Icahn revealed a long position in the stock. Rising U.S. retail sales in July, combined with a higher ZEW German sentiment index and euro zone industrial production, painted a rosier picture of the global economy. The data pushed U.S. Treasury yields higher and homebuilder stocks fell in anticipation of higher mortgage rates. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Fresh signs of a recovery in the UK housing sector helped nudge Britain's benchmark share index higher on Tuesday, with several traders expecting more minor gains over the coming month. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed up 0.6 percent, or 37.60 points, at 6,611.94 points. A survey by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) showing UK house prices were rising at their fastest pace in seven years lifted investor sentiment and boosted banking and construction stocks. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's benchmark Nikkei average opened up 0.50 percent at 13,936.74 on Wednesday, while the broader Topix gained 0.66 percent to 1,164.75. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - The Hong Kong Exchange has delayed the start of trading on both the securities and derivatives markets on Wednesday morning due to Typhoon Utor. The morning trading session will be suspended if the typhoon signal remains at 8 or higher at 9 a.m. Hong Kong time (0100 GMT). The stock market will be shut for the rest of the day if typhoon signal 8 is still in place by noon. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The dollar was broadly firmer in Asia on Wednesday after racking up a third session of gains as upbeat U.S. retail data sent Treasury yields sharply higher and fuelled talk the Federal Reserve will start tapering next month. The rebound caught the market particularly short on dollar/yen and sent the currency rocketing to 98.25, a rise of over two yen from Monday's 95.92 trough. Resistance was put at 98.68, with support around 97.50/60. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries yields approached two-year highs on Tuesday after data suggested Europe's struggling economy may have turned the corner and a resilient U.S. consumer sector would generate faster growth in the second half of the year. Mildly encouraging data on domestic retail sales in July supported the notion the Federal Reserve might dial back its $85 billion monthly bond purchase program, its third round of quantitative easing, also known as QE3. . For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold was steady on Wednesday after a sharp slide the day before prompted by fears the U.S. Federal Reserve would begin tapering its stimulus programme from next month. Spot gold had risen 0.08 percent to $1,321.76 an ounce by 0010 GMT, after dropping 1.1 percent on Tuesday and snapping a four-day climb. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper hovered near nine-week highs on Wednesday, buttressed by data showing China's growth is stabilising, although expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve may soon start tapering stimulus measures kept a lid on prices. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange edged up 0.4 percent to $7,306.25 a tonne by 0149 GMT, adding to gains from the previous session when it closed up 3.3 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude slipped towards $109 per barrel on Wednesday as investors fretted that the U.S Federal Reserve could start curbing its commodity-friendly stimulus as early as September, but concerns over supply underpinned prices. Brent was down 39 cents at $109.43 a barrel at 0121 GMT, while U.S. oil dipped 31 cents to $106.51. For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Sunil Nair)