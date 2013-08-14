FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India Morning Call-Global markets
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 14, 2013 / 3:06 AM / 4 years ago

India Morning Call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

-----------------------(0829 a.m. India time)------------------
 
                            LEVEL   NET/CLOSE  PCT/YIELD
 DJIA                    15451.01       31.33        0.2
 S&P 500                  1694.16        4.69       0.28
 FTSE                     6611.94        37.6       0.57
 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP       448.11       -0.71      -0.16
                                               
 Nikkei                  13860.81       -6.19      -0.04
 Euro                      1.3259      1.3261           
 Japanese Yen               98.08        98.2           
 U.S. Crude                106.58       -0.25           
 Brent                      109.4       -0.42           
 Gold                     1321.55     1320.69           
 Silver                     21.37       21.41           
 Copper-LME                  7270          -5      -0.07
 UST 10-YR              98.203125                 2.7063
 UST 30-YR                 97.875                 3.7453
 Updates with the latest figures
 
    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday after strong economic
data including retail sales, while Apple boosted the Nasdaq
after billionaire investor Carl Icahn revealed a long position
in the stock.  
   Rising U.S. retail sales in July, combined with a higher ZEW
German sentiment index and euro zone industrial production,
painted a rosier picture of the global economy. The data pushed
U.S. Treasury yields higher and homebuilder stocks
fell in anticipation of higher mortgage rates. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    LONDON - Fresh signs of a recovery in the UK housing sector
helped nudge Britain's benchmark share index higher on Tuesday,
with several traders expecting more minor gains over the coming
month. 
   The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed up 0.6 percent,
or 37.60 points, at 6,611.94 points.  
   A survey by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors
(RICS) showing UK house prices were rising at their fastest pace
in seven years lifted investor sentiment and boosted banking and
construction stocks.  
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    TOKYO - Japan's benchmark Nikkei average opened up
0.50 percent at 13,936.74 on Wednesday, while the broader Topix 
 gained 0.66 percent to 1,164.75.  
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    HONG KONG - The Hong Kong Exchange has delayed the
start of trading on both the securities and derivatives markets
on Wednesday morning due to Typhoon Utor. 
   The morning trading session will be suspended if the typhoon
signal remains at 8 or higher at 9 a.m. Hong Kong time (0100
GMT). The stock market will be shut for the rest of the day if
typhoon signal 8 is still in place by noon. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE
    SYDNEY - The dollar was broadly firmer in Asia on Wednesday
after racking up a third session of gains as upbeat U.S. retail
data sent Treasury yields sharply higher and fuelled talk the
Federal Reserve will start tapering next month. 
   The rebound caught the market particularly short on
dollar/yen and sent the currency rocketing to 98.25, a
rise of over two yen from Monday's 95.92 trough. Resistance was
put at 98.68, with support around 97.50/60. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    TREASURIES
    NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries yields approached two-year highs
on Tuesday after data suggested Europe's struggling economy may
have turned the corner and a resilient U.S. consumer sector
would generate faster growth in the second half of the year. 
    Mildly encouraging data on domestic retail sales in July
supported the notion the Federal Reserve might dial back its $85
billion monthly bond purchase program, its third round of
quantitative easing, also known as QE3. .
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    COMMODITIES
    GOLD
    SINGAPORE - Gold was steady on Wednesday after a sharp slide
the day before prompted by fears the U.S. Federal Reserve would
begin tapering its stimulus programme from next month.
    Spot gold had risen 0.08 percent to $1,321.76 an
ounce by 0010 GMT, after dropping 1.1 percent on Tuesday and
snapping a four-day climb. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
    SINGAPORE - London copper hovered near nine-week highs on
Wednesday, buttressed by data showing China's growth is
stabilising, although expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve may
soon start tapering stimulus measures kept a lid on prices.
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
edged up 0.4 percent to $7,306.25 a tonne by 0149 GMT, adding to
gains from the previous session when it closed up 3.3 percent.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    NEW YORK - Brent crude slipped towards $109 per barrel on
Wednesday as investors fretted that the U.S Federal Reserve
could start curbing its commodity-friendly stimulus as early as
September, but concerns over supply underpinned prices. 
   Brent was down 39 cents at $109.43 a barrel at 0121
GMT, while U.S. oil dipped 31 cents to $106.51.
    For a full report, double click on 

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.