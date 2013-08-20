India Morning Call-Global markets

-----------------------(0831 a.m. India time)------------------ LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD DJIA 15010.74 -70.73 -0.47 S&P 500 1646.06 -9.77 -0.59 FTSE 6465.73 -34.26 -0.53 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 439.57 -3.03 -0.68 Nikkei 13684.6 -73.53 -0.53 Euro 1.3335 1.3333 Japanese Yen 97.72 97.55 U.S. Crude 106.99 -0.11 Brent 109.68 -0.22 Gold 1366.01 1365.48 Silver 23.08 23.12 Copper-LME 7313.5 7.5 0.1 UST 10-YR 96.828125 2.8675 UST 30-YR 95.3671875 3.8903 Updates with the latest figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks lost ground on Monday, with each of the major indexes falling for a fourth straight session, as investors were hesitant to make new bets ahead of an expected shift in Federal Reserve policy that could lead to higher interest rates. The declines marked the longest losing streak of the year for the Dow and S&P 500, while the Nasdaq matched its longest string of declines since mid-June. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - A drop in major mining stocks pushed Britain's benchmark share index lower on Monday, while persistent concerns about an expected reduction in U.S. monetary stimulus also weighed on the market. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed down 0.5 percent, or 34.26 points, at 6,465.73 points, continuing a pull-back that saw it dip 1.3 percent last week. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's benchmark Nikkei average opened down 0.91 percent at 13,632.96 on Tuesday, while the broader Topix shed 0.77 percent to 1,140.28 For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares may start lower on Tuesday, tracking Wall Street losses as investors continued to fret about when the U.S. Federal Reserve would start to reduce its bond-buying stimulus program. On Monday, the Hang Seng Index ended down 0.2 percent at 22,463.7 points, while the China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong edged down 0.2 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SINGAPORE - The euro inched higher versus the yen on Tuesday, but stayed below a two-week high set the previous day as a retreat in risky assets lent support to the Japanese currency. The euro edged up 0.1 percent versus the yen to about 130.30 yen but stayed below Monday's peak of 131.05 yen, the euro's highest level versus the yen since Aug. 5. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - Longer-dated U.S. Treasuries yields rose to two-year highs on Monday, extending weakness after their worst week in two months, as investors worried about the effect on the market if the Federal Reserve reduces its bond purchase program next month. Benchmark 10-year note yields have risen by more than a full percentage point from 1.60 percent at the beginning of May, when Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said the U.S. central bank may pare back its bond purchases, surprising many investors. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold was steady on Tuesday as traders waited for clues on the outlook for U.S. stimulus from the minutes of the Federal Reserve's July policy meeting, due for release later in the day. Spot gold had risen 0.1 percent to $1,367.14 an ounce by 0007 GMT. It fell on Monday, snapping a three-day winning streak as rising U.S. bond yields signalled the Fed could be moving closer to reducing its bond-buying programme next month. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper was treading water on Tuesday as caution over a tapering of U.S. monetary stimulus capped prices, but the market was underpinned by signs of resurgent global growth that have lifted copper to three weeks of gains. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was little changed at $7,310 a tonne by 0115 GMT, after a loss of 1.3 percent in the previous session. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil prices ended the day slightly lower in lacklustre trading on Monday as light profit-taking pressured prices but unrest in Egypt and the loss of Libyan oil exports put a floor under them. Brent crude oil futures for October delivery settled 50 cents lower at $109.90 per barrel after trading as high as $111. Brent rose to a four-month high of $111.53 on Aug. 15. For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)