#Financials
August 21, 2013 / 3:07 AM / in 4 years

India Morning Call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

-----------------------(0827 a.m. India time)------------------
                            LEVEL   NET/CLOSE  PCT/YIELD
 DJIA                    15002.99       -7.75      -0.05
 S&P 500                  1652.35        6.29       0.38
 FTSE                     6453.46      -12.27      -0.19
 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP       432.32       -2.32      -0.53
                                               
 Nikkei                  13290.05     -106.33      -0.79
 Euro                      1.3418      1.3416           
 Japanese Yen               97.19       97.26           
 U.S. Crude                104.88       -0.23           
 Brent                     109.74       -0.41           
 Gold                     1371.99     1370.67           
 Silver                     23.08       22.99           
 Copper-LME                  7299         -21      -0.29
 UST 10-YR              97.296875                 2.8124
 UST 30-YR                96.0625                 3.8492
   Updates with the latest figures
 
    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - The S&P 500 bounced on Tuesday to end a four-day
losing skid, as earnings from Best Buy and TJX Cos helped buoy
retailers and consumer discretionary stocks.  
   TJX Cos was the top boost to the S&P 500 after the
owner of the discount T.J. Maxx and Marshalls chains reported
better-than-expected quarterly sales, bucking a trend of weak
results by a number of retailers. Its shares gained 6.9 percent
to $54.24.   
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    LONDON - Britain's top share index edged lower on Tuesday as
gloomy earnings reports fuelled profit-taking on some basic
material and energy stocks and investors cut positions in
expectation of less U.S. monetary stimulus. 
   Shares in miners BHP Billiton's and Glencore Xstrata
 fell 1.7 percent and 1.6 percent respectively as the
former announced a lower-than-expected profit and the latter
wrote down the value of its mining assets due to sliding metal
prices. .  
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average weakened to fresh
seven-week lows on Wednesday on concerns that the U.S. Federal
Reserve will soon start tapering its monetary stimulus, drawing
more capital out of Asia. 
    Those worries have been exacerbated by sharp slides in Asian
emerging currencies and stock markets. 
    "Investors are awaiting the Fed minutes for more clues now.
At the same time, tension over emerging markets' currencies and
stocks is keeping investors from taking on risk," said Nobuhiko
Kuramochi, a strategist at Mizuho Securities. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares could start lower on Wednesday
as investors remain cautious amid a sharp slide in emerging
markets ahead of the release of the U.S. Federal Reserve's
minutes of its July meeting, which may contain clues on when the
Fed plans to taper its stimulus. 
   On Tuesday, the Hang Seng Index closed down 2.2
percent at 21,970.29 in its fourth-straight daily loss, while
the China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings
in Hong Kong fell 2.9 percent. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE
    TOKYO - The dollar took back some lost ground against the
yen though remained near a half-year low against the euro in
early Asian trade on Wednesday, as investors awaited minutes of
the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest meeting for clues on its
policy outlook. 
   Speculation that the U.S. central bank is poised to begin
tapering its $85 billion a month in asset purchases as early as
September is generally positive for the dollar, as it tends to
lift U.S. Treasury yields. But it can also pressure equities and
increase the appeal of perceived safe-haven currencies, such as
the yen and Swiss franc.    
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    TREASURIES
    NEW YORK -  U.S. Treasuries prices gained on Tuesday,
breaking a week-and-a-half slump, as fears about the Federal
Reserve pulling back on its purchases roiled emerging markets,
adding a safe-haven bid to U.S. debt and as higher yields lured
some buyers. 
    Worries the Fed could soon slow its massive bond-buying
program have sent 10-year yields soaring by more than full
percentage point since the beginning of May. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    COMMODITIES
    GOLD
    SINGAPORE - Gold slipped on Wednesday on uncertainty over
whether the U.S. Federal Reserve would begin curbing its
economic stimulus from next month.  
    Spot gold had fallen 0.08 percent to $1,369.54 an
ounce by 0016 GMT, after gaining 0.4 percent the session before.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
    SINGAPORE - London copper drifted lower on Wednesday on
uncertainty over the impact a tapering of U.S. monetary stimulus
would have on global capital markets, ahead of the release of
minutes from the latest U.S. Federal Reserve meeting later in
the session. 
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
edged down by 0.14 percent to $7,309.75 a tonne by 0127 GMT,
extending/reversing losses from the previous session. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    SINGAPORE - Brent crude eased for a third session out of
four to trade just above $110 a barrel on Wednesday, reflecting
caution among investors waiting for more clues from the Federal
Reserve on its stimulus strategy. 
    Brent touched one-week lows on Tuesday on worries the Fed
would curb its monthly $85-billion bond purchases from next
month, which could dampen demand for oil in the world's No.1
consumer.  
    For a full report, double click on 

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Jijo Jacob)

