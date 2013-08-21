India Morning Call-Global markets

-----------------------(0827 a.m. India time)------------------ LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD DJIA 15002.99 -7.75 -0.05 S&P 500 1652.35 6.29 0.38 FTSE 6453.46 -12.27 -0.19 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 432.32 -2.32 -0.53 Nikkei 13290.05 -106.33 -0.79 Euro 1.3418 1.3416 Japanese Yen 97.19 97.26 U.S. Crude 104.88 -0.23 Brent 109.74 -0.41 Gold 1371.99 1370.67 Silver 23.08 22.99 Copper-LME 7299 -21 -0.29 UST 10-YR 97.296875 2.8124 UST 30-YR 96.0625 3.8492 Updates with the latest figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - The S&P 500 bounced on Tuesday to end a four-day losing skid, as earnings from Best Buy and TJX Cos helped buoy retailers and consumer discretionary stocks. TJX Cos was the top boost to the S&P 500 after the owner of the discount T.J. Maxx and Marshalls chains reported better-than-expected quarterly sales, bucking a trend of weak results by a number of retailers. Its shares gained 6.9 percent to $54.24. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index edged lower on Tuesday as gloomy earnings reports fuelled profit-taking on some basic material and energy stocks and investors cut positions in expectation of less U.S. monetary stimulus. Shares in miners BHP Billiton's and Glencore Xstrata fell 1.7 percent and 1.6 percent respectively as the former announced a lower-than-expected profit and the latter wrote down the value of its mining assets due to sliding metal prices. . For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average weakened to fresh seven-week lows on Wednesday on concerns that the U.S. Federal Reserve will soon start tapering its monetary stimulus, drawing more capital out of Asia. Those worries have been exacerbated by sharp slides in Asian emerging currencies and stock markets. "Investors are awaiting the Fed minutes for more clues now. At the same time, tension over emerging markets' currencies and stocks is keeping investors from taking on risk," said Nobuhiko Kuramochi, a strategist at Mizuho Securities. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares could start lower on Wednesday as investors remain cautious amid a sharp slide in emerging markets ahead of the release of the U.S. Federal Reserve's minutes of its July meeting, which may contain clues on when the Fed plans to taper its stimulus. On Tuesday, the Hang Seng Index closed down 2.2 percent at 21,970.29 in its fourth-straight daily loss, while the China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong fell 2.9 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO - The dollar took back some lost ground against the yen though remained near a half-year low against the euro in early Asian trade on Wednesday, as investors awaited minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest meeting for clues on its policy outlook. Speculation that the U.S. central bank is poised to begin tapering its $85 billion a month in asset purchases as early as September is generally positive for the dollar, as it tends to lift U.S. Treasury yields. But it can also pressure equities and increase the appeal of perceived safe-haven currencies, such as the yen and Swiss franc. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices gained on Tuesday, breaking a week-and-a-half slump, as fears about the Federal Reserve pulling back on its purchases roiled emerging markets, adding a safe-haven bid to U.S. debt and as higher yields lured some buyers. Worries the Fed could soon slow its massive bond-buying program have sent 10-year yields soaring by more than full percentage point since the beginning of May. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold slipped on Wednesday on uncertainty over whether the U.S. Federal Reserve would begin curbing its economic stimulus from next month. Spot gold had fallen 0.08 percent to $1,369.54 an ounce by 0016 GMT, after gaining 0.4 percent the session before. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper drifted lower on Wednesday on uncertainty over the impact a tapering of U.S. monetary stimulus would have on global capital markets, ahead of the release of minutes from the latest U.S. Federal Reserve meeting later in the session. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange edged down by 0.14 percent to $7,309.75 a tonne by 0127 GMT, extending/reversing losses from the previous session. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL SINGAPORE - Brent crude eased for a third session out of four to trade just above $110 a barrel on Wednesday, reflecting caution among investors waiting for more clues from the Federal Reserve on its stimulus strategy. Brent touched one-week lows on Tuesday on worries the Fed would curb its monthly $85-billion bond purchases from next month, which could dampen demand for oil in the world's No.1 consumer. For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Jijo Jacob)