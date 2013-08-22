FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India Morning Call-Global markets
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship, some doubting they will return
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship, some doubting they will return
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 22, 2013 / 3:17 AM / 4 years ago

India Morning Call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

-----------------------(0839 a.m. India time)------------------
                            LEVEL   NET/CLOSE  PCT/YIELD
 DJIA                    14897.55     -105.44       -0.7
 S&P 500                   1642.8       -9.55      -0.58
 FTSE                     6390.84      -62.62      -0.97
 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP       427.63       -4.61      -1.07
                                               
 Nikkei                  13380.28      -44.05      -0.33
 Euro                      1.3335      1.3356           
 Japanese Yen               98.17       97.66           
 U.S. Crude                103.84       -0.01           
 Brent                     109.62       -0.19           
 Gold                     1363.16     1365.74           
 Silver                      22.8       22.84           
 Copper-LME                  7333          93       1.28
 UST 10-YR              96.421875                 2.9157
 UST 30-YR              94.734375                 3.9271
    Updates with the latest figures
 
    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended lower in choppy trading on
Wednesday after minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's July
meeting offered few clues on the timing of a reduction in its
bond-buying program.  
   Minutes from the meeting showed almost all the policymakers
on the central bank's Federal Open Market Committee agreed that
a change to the stimulus was not yet appropriate, and only a few
thought it would soon be time to "slow somewhat" the pace of the
stimulus policy. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    LONDON - Britain's benchmark equity index fell for the third
straight day on Wednesday to a six-week low, with investors
anxious over the prospect of a forthcoming scaling back of U.S.
monetary stimulus.
    The market also took a technical hit as a clutch of
companies including bank HSBC and Intercontinental
Hotels began trading without entitlement to their latest
dividend payout, automatically shaving more than 10 points off
the index. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average sagged on Thursday
after minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last meeting failed
to ease concerns it will begin to taper monetary stimulus soon,
leaving Asian emerging markets to grapple with another
tumultuous session. 
    But upbeat economic data from China and a weaker yen helped
temper some of the negative market sentiment.  
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares are set to extend their losses
on Thursday, after the U.S. Federal Reserve failed to put to bed
worries about an imminent reduction of its massive stimulus,
while investors will remain cautious ahead of a Chinese
manufacturing report due later. 
     On Wednesday, the Hang Seng Index closed down 0.7
percent at 21,817.73, its lowest finish in more than a week. The
China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in
Hong Kong fell 0.5 percent. Each has dropped more than 3 percent
in the past four days.  
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE
    SINGAPORE - The dollar edged higher versus the yen and euro
on Thursday after minutes of the Federal Reserve's meeting in
July suggested that the U.S. central bank was still on track to
start tapering its asset-buying programme as early as next
month.
    The minutes showed members of the Federal Open Market
Committee had different opinions as to when the Fed should start
winding down its bond purchases. 
    The overall view, however, was that the minutes did not
materially change the market's expectation that the Fed could
start tapering its monetary stimulus as early as September. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    TREASURIES
    SINGAPORE - The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield set a fresh
two-year high on Thursday after minutes of the Federal Reserve's
meeting in July suggested that the U.S. central bank was still
on track to taper its asset-buying programme as early as next
month.
    The 10-year Treasury yield rose to as high as 2.905 percent
, its highest level since July 2011.  
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    COMMODITIES
    GOLD
    SINGAPORE - Gold fell for a second session on Thursday after
minutes from a Federal Reserve policy meeting failed to ease
fears that the U.S. central bank would begin tapering its
economic stimulus from next month.
    Spot gold had declined 0.6 percent to $1,357.31 an
ounce by 0016 GMT, after falling 0.3 percent the day before.
U.S. gold dropped $13 to $1,357.10. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
    SINGAPORE - London copper took a breather on Thursday after
minutes from a Federal Reserve meeting offered little clarity on
the time scale for paring U.S. stimulus, while focus shifted to
impending data on China's factory activity. 
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had
inched up 0.30 percent to $7,262 a tonne by 0109 GMT, paring
losses from the previous session when it fell by 1.1 percent 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    NEW YORK - Global oil prices fell on Wednesday as heavier
losses in U.S. crude widened the trans-Atlantic spread for a
second day amid signs Libyan exports might resume and
indications oil was flowing into the depleted Cushing storage
hub. 
   The spread CL-LCO1=R between Brent and West Texas
Intermediate (WTI), the U.S. benchmark delivered at Cushing,
Oklahoma, reached more than $6 a barrel, the widest since June.
It has expanded by more than $3 since Tuesday, the biggest
two-day move since early February, as traders bet that tightener
Midwest supplies were easing. 
   For a full report, double click on 

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.