FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India Morning Call-Global markets
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 23, 2013 / 3:32 AM / 4 years ago

India Morning Call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

-----------------------(0839 a.m. India time)------------------
                             LEVEL   NET/CLOSE  PCT/YIELD
 DJIA                     14963.74       66.19       0.44
 S&P 500                   1656.96       14.16       0.86
 FTSE                      6446.87       56.03       0.88
 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP         434.6        4.22       0.98
                                                
 Nikkei                    13681.4      316.23       2.37
 Euro                       1.3347      1.3354           
 Japanese Yen                98.94       98.71           
 U.S. Crude                  105.1        0.07           
 Brent                      110.19        0.29           
 Gold                      1376.19     1375.24           
 Silver                      23.11       23.11           
 Copper-LME                   7332          12       0.16
 UST 10-YR                96.59375                 2.8955
 UST 30-YR                  95.625                 3.8738
    Updates with the latest figures
 
    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - U.S stocks closed higher on Thursday in a trading
session marred by a historic trading halt of roughly three hours
on the Nasdaq stock exchange as a result of technical problems. 
   All traffic through Nasdaq OMX Group Inc, the
second-largest U.S. stock exchange stopped at 12:14 p.m. (1614
GMT), the exchange said on its website. Shares in Nasdaq closed
down 3.4 percent to $30.46.   
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    LONDON - Britain's main equity index rose on Thursday to
recover from stinging losses in the previous session, as robust
Chinese economic data lifted major mining stocks to allay
worries about tighter U.S. monetary policy. 
   The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed up by 0.9
percent, or 56.03 points, at 6,446.87 points, marking its
biggest one-day rise in more than two weeks.   
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose above 13,500 on
Friday morning, with upbeat factory activity data from around
the world spurring broad gains, led by exporters which got an
extra lift from a weaker yen. 
    Analysts said that investors, who have been shackled by 
concerns of an imminent reduction in the Federal Reserve's
massive stimulus, are chasing the market higher after data from
China, the U.S. and Europe suggested the global economy was on a
firmer footing. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares are set for a stronger open on
Friday, supported by gains on Wall Street as upbeat business
surveys from the U.S., Europe and China suggested the global
economy is on a firmer footing.  
   On Thursday, the Hang Seng Index closed up 0.4 percent
at 21,895.4. The China Enterprises Index of the top
Chinese listings in Hong Kong rose 1.1 percent. It marked the
first gain in six days for both benchmarks. On the week, they
have dropped 2.8 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE
    SINGAPORE/TOKYO - The dollar touched a near three-week high
versus the yen on Friday, supported by this week's rise in U.S.
yields and as Tokyo shares rose after business surveys suggested
the global economy was on the mend. 
   The dollar rose 0.3 percent to 98.98 yen and had
touched an intraday high of 99.10 yen, it's highest since Aug.
5. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    TREASURIES
    SINGAPORE - Five-year Treasuries yields surged to their
highest levels since 2011 on Thursday after the release of the
Federal Reserve's meeting minutes on Wednesday showed no clarity
over when the central bank is likely to raise rates from record
low levels. 
    Many investors have purchased U.S. government debt due in
five years or less on expectations the Fed is still far away
from raising rates from rock-bottom levels. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    COMMODITIES
    GOLD
    SINGAPORE - Gold was trading in a tight range on Friday
after strong U.S. jobs and manufacturing data stoked lingering
concerns about an imminent pull-back in the Federal Reserve's
stimulus measures.  
    The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless
benefits last week held near a six-year low and U.S.
manufacturing activity rose this month, suggesting the economy
is starting to find a firmer footing. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
    SINGAPORE - London copper held steady on Friday as promising
data from top consumer China continued to underpin, although
concerns over a gradual end to U.S. stimulus muddied the outlook
and put prices on track for their first weekly loss in four. 
    While business surveys show the world economy is on the
mend, with U.S. and Chinese manufacturing activity at
multi-month highs, they also put investors on tenterhooks as
bright data from the United States bolsters the case for the
Federal Reserve to row back its asset purchases. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    NEW YORK - U.S. crude oil rose more than $1 on Thursday,
while Brent crude rose less and its premium over U.S. crude
narrowed by more than $1 in a lightly traded session. 
   This week has seen volatile spread trading in the oil market,
with U.S. crude's discount widening from less than $3 to above
$6, then narrowing again to finish Thursday under $5. 
   In recent weeks, political tensions in the Middle East and
North Africa have bolstered Brent's price, but reports of some
Libyan ports readying for exports eased supply concerns. 
    For a full report, double click on 

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.