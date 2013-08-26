FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India Morning Call-Global markets
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 26, 2013 / 3:17 AM / 4 years ago

India Morning Call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

-----------------------(0828 a.m. India time)------------------
                            LEVEL   NET/CLOSE  PCT/YIELD
 DJIA                    15010.51       46.77       0.31
 S&P 500                   1663.5        6.54       0.39
 FTSE                      6492.1       45.23        0.7
 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP       436.87        3.15       0.73
                                               
 Nikkei                  13647.64      -12.91      -0.09
 Euro                       1.338      1.3381           
 Japanese Yen               98.66       98.74           
 U.S. Crude                106.94        0.52           
 Brent                     111.22        0.18           
 Gold                     1393.59     1396.44           
 Silver                     24.08       23.99           
 Copper-LME                  7360          40       0.55
 UST 10-YR              97.171875                 2.8274
 UST 30-YR              96.828125                 3.8041
    Updates with the latest figures
 
    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose in light trading on Friday, led
by a jump in Microsoft shares, as trading took place without
interruption a day after the Nasdaq stock exchange suffered an
unprecedented, three-hour trading halt. 
   Microsoft shares posted their largest daily
percentage gain in more than four years after the head of the
world's largest software company, Steve Ballmer, announced he
will retire within 12 months. 
   The stock closed up 7.3 percent and was the largest
contributor to the advance on the three major indexes.    
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    LONDON - Britain's blue chip shares advanced on Friday, led
by specialty chemical maker Croda International on a rating hike
from Deutsche Bank, with investors heartened by signs that a
global economic recovery is taking hold. 
   The FTSE 100 closed up 45.23 points, or 0.7 percent,
at 6,492.10, building on the previous session's 0.9 percent rise
and trimming its monthly loss to 1.9 percent. 
   Markets have become increasingly jittery in recent weeks on
the prospect that the U.S. Federal Reserve will start reeling in
its stimulus programme, which has lifted global equities. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average was flat in choppy
trade on Monday morning as concerns about whether the government
will raise the consumption tax as planned kept most investors
sidelined, while real estate stocks and construction shares
gained. 
    The Nikkei was flat in mid-morning trade, after rising as
high as 13,741.49 and dipping into the red earlier. The index
rose 2.2 percent on Friday.  
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares could start the week higher on
Monday on the back of gains in regional markets, but the upside
is likely to be contained as investors await cues from a batch
of earnings reports from heavyweight Chinese financial firms
later this week. 
    Last Friday, the Hang Seng Index closed down 0.2
percent at 21,863.51, while the China Enterprises Index 
of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong fell 0.4 percent. Both
benchmarks suffered their worst week since mid-June, down 2.9
percent and 2.8 percent, respectively. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE
    SYDNEY - The dollar was broadly steady against its major
counterparts in Asia on Monday and near enough to some
long-lasting support levels that the decline of the past few
weeks suggests a rebound is probably on the cards.
    There was an early wobble against the yen which saw the
dollar quoted as low as 98.17 at one stage, but it quickly
recovered to 98.72. 
    It was also steady on the euro at $1.3381, almost
exactly where it stood late Friday in New York. There are layers
of chart resistance from $1.3400 up to last week's peak at
$1.3452, while support lies between $1.3335 and $1.3370. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    TREASURIES
    NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries yields fell from two-year highs
on Friday after weak housing data raised concerns that rising
mortgage rates may weigh on the economic recovery, boosting
demand for U.S. government debt and leading investors betting on
further yield increases to cover their positions. 
    Sales of new single-family homes fell sharply in July to
their lowest level in nine months, dropping 13.4 percent to an
annual rate of 394,000 units, the Commerce Department said.
 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    COMMODITIES
    GOLD
    SINGAPORE - Gold erased early gains that pushed it past the
psychological $1,400 mark to an 11-week high, slipping on
uncertainty over whether the U.S. Federal Reserve will wind back
its stimulus measures from next month.
    Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,394.79 an ounce
by 0027 GMT. It had gained 1.6 percent on Friday after data
showing weak U.S. home sales. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
    SINGAPORE - Shanghai copper pushed to its loftiest in more
than four months on Monday, supported by mounting evidence the
global economy is on the mend and in the absence of London
markets due to a public holiday.
    The most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange climbed 1.24 percent to 53,260 yuan
($8,700) a tonne by 0123 GMT. It earlier hit 53,620, its highest
since April 15. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    SINGAPORE - Brent crude extended gains above $111 a barrel
on Monday to a near five-month high as rising tensions over a
suspected chemical weapons attack in Syria added to concerns of
increased unrest in the Middle East that could disrupt supply. 
   Oil prices also gained alongside equities after a steep drop
in U.S. new home sales on Friday tempered expectations the
Federal Reserve will soon reduce stimulus. 
    For a full report, double click on 

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.