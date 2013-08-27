FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India Morning Call-Global markets
#Financials
August 27, 2013 / 3:17 AM / 4 years ago

India Morning Call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

-----------------------(0828 a.m. India time)------------------
                            LEVEL   NET/CLOSE  PCT/YIELD
 DJIA                    14946.46      -64.05      -0.43
 S&P 500                  1656.78       -6.72       -0.4
 FTSE                      6492.1       45.23        0.7
 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP       433.44        -2.2      -0.51
                                               
 Nikkei                   13639.6        3.32       0.02
 Euro                      1.3371      1.3368           
 Japanese Yen               98.31        98.5           
 U.S. Crude                106.46        0.54           
 Brent                      111.2        0.47           
 Gold                     1398.11      1404.4           
 Silver                     24.12       24.27           
 Copper-LME               7337.25      -22.75      -0.31
 UST 10-YR               97.40625                    2.8
 UST 30-YR              97.265625                 3.7791
    Updates with the latest figures
 
    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell in light volume on Monday after
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry called Syria's use of
chemical weapons "undeniable." 
   In a kneejerk reaction to Kerry's strong words against Syria,
major U.S. stock indexes gave up their gains and turned negative
in the last hour of trading. Stocks had traded higher for most
of the session, as sharply weaker orders for long-lasting
manufactured goods eased investors' worries of a cutback in the
Federal Reserve's economic stimulus.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    LONDON - European shares were expected to rise for a third
straight session on Monday, tracking gains on Wall Street and in
Asia, with stronger oil and metals prices seen supporting
commodity stocks and the wider equity market. 
    Trading volumes were likely to be thin due to a public
holiday in the United Kingdom and an absence of major economic
data releases in Europe and the United States.
    Commodity shares will be in focus after oil rose to
a near five-month high as tensions over a chemical weapons
attack in Syria added to concerns over increased unrest in the
Middle East that could disrupt supply. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    TOKYO - Japan's benchmark Nikkei average opened down
0.62 percent at 13,551.75 on Tuesday, while the broader Topix 
 shed 0.60 percent to 1,133.18. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares could start steady on Tuesday,
with the upside likely to be capped as investors await trading
cues from earnings reports and policy indications in China. 
    On Monday, the Hang Seng Index closed up 0.7 percent
at 22,005.32 points and the China Enterprises Index of
the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong rose 1.4 percent. Both had
their biggest daily percentage gains since Aug. 13. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE
    SYDNEY - The yen rose on Tuesday as risk sentiment took a
hit on worries that the United States may be edging toward
possible military action against the Syrian government over a
suspected chemical weapons attack. 
    The United States put Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on
notice on Monday that it believes he was responsible for using
chemical weapons against civilians last week in what Secretary
of State John Kerry called a "moral obscenity." 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    TREASURIES
    NEW YORK - Prices of U.S. Treasuries rose for a second
straight session on Monday as weaker-than-expected economic data
fueled views the U.S. Federal Reserve might not trim its massive
bond purchase program until later in the year. 
    U.S. orders for long-lasting manufactured goods fell 7.3
percent in July, more than the 4 percent fall forecast by
economists polled by Reuters. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    COMMODITIES
    GOLD
    SINGAPORE - Gold held above $1,400 an ounce on Tuesday,
hovering near its highest in 11 weeks, supported by weak U.S.
data that traders hoped could stymie the U.S. Federal Reserve's
plan to taper its stimulus measures this year.
    Spot gold had fallen 0.1 percent to $1,402.56 an
ounce by 0007 GMT, while U.S. gold gained about $9 to
$1,402.40. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
    SINGAPORE - London copper held in a tight range in early
Asian trade on Tuesday, held back by concerns about a U.S.
economic recovery after recent softer data, although brighter
signs in top metals consumer China underpinned prices. 
    China's economy is showing clear signs of stabilisation,
helped by policy support and some improvement in global demand,
and is on track to meet the government's 2013 growth target of
7.5 percent, the state statistics bureau said on Monday.  
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    NEW YORK - Brent crude oil prices hit a five-month high
above $111 a barrel on Monday as the United States signalled it
was edging toward a possible military response to last week's
suspected chemical attack in Syria, but prices settled slighty
lower in choppy trade as weak U.S. economic data weighed.  
   In the most forceful U.S. reaction yet since Wednesday's
suspected chemical attack, Secretary of State John Kerry accused
the Syrian government of an attempted cover up and said
President Barack Obama "believes there must be accountability
for those who would use the world's most heinous weapons against
the world's most vulnerable people." 
    For a full report, double click on 

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

