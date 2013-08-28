India Morning Call-Global markets

-----------------------(0848 a.m. India time)------------------ LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD DJIA 14776.13 -170.33 -1.14 S&P 500 1630.48 -26.3 -1.59 FTSE 6440.97 -51.13 -0.79 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 426.13 -4.48 -1.04 Nikkei 13228.28 -314.09 -2.32 Euro 1.3387 1.3392 Japanese Yen 97.16 97.02 U.S. Crude 111.34 2.33 Brent 117.06 2.7 Gold 1416.91 1416.04 Silver 24.6 24.46 Copper-LME 7332 17 0.23 UST 10-YR 98.109375 2.7178 UST 30-YR 98.8125 3.6925 Updates with the latest figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - Wall Street stocks suffered their worst day since June on Tuesday, slumping in a broad decline as geopolitical uncertainty rose over a possible U.S.-led military strike by the West against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's forces. The S&P 500 closed under its 100-day moving average for the first time since June 24, a sign of weak near-term momentum. The day's fall extended recent declines on uncertainty over when the U.S. Federal Reserve will start to slow its stimulative monetary policies. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Financials and miners dragged Britain's FTSE 100 lower on Tuesday as tensions in Syria and prospects of stimulus withdrawal by the U.S. Federal Reserve crimped risk appetite. Reopening after a public holiday, London's blue-chip shed 51.13 points, or 0.8 percent to 6,440.97, costing the index all the previous session's gains, albeit in low volumes. Crisis in Syria was the most imminent concern for investors as the West told rebels fighting President Bashar al-Assad that it could hit the country within days. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average tumbled to a two-month low on Wednesday, extending its losses into a third day on geopolitical uncertainty over a possible U.S.-led military strike against the Syrian government, while persistent concerns about a slide in emerging markets added to the dour mood. The Nikkei dropped 2.1 percent to 13,264.50 in mid-morning trade, breaching its immediate support line of 13,270.72, a 23.6 percent retracement of the slide from its May high to its low in June. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares are likely to extend their losses on Wednesday, tracking weaker global markets on geopolitical uncertainty over a possible U.S.-led military strike against the Syrian government. On Tuesday, the Hang Seng Index closed down 0.6 percent at 21,874.77, while the China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong fell 0.9 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SINGAPORE - The safe haven yen hit a two-week high against the dollar on Wednesday, after posting its biggest rally in more than two months the previous day as investors scrambled for safety amid heightened geopolitical tensions. The United States and its allies are gearing up for a probable military strike against Syria that could happen within days as punishment for last week's chemical weapons attacks blamed on President Bashar al-Assad's government. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - Prices for U.S. Treasuries rose on Tuesday in safe-haven bidding after reports that Western forces could attack Syria within days prompted nervous investors to dump riskier assets. Global stocks slumped on the fears. "The concerns about a potential escalation in Syria have led to a risk-off move across the board, and high-rated bonds like Treasuries have benefited from the flight to quality," said Jake Lowery, a Treasury trader at ING Investment Management. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold was trading near its highest in more than three months on Wednesday, buoyed by safe-haven buying due to geopolitical tensions in Syria. The United States and its allies are gearing up for a probable military strike against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government as punishment for last week's chemical weapons attacks. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper edged up on Thursday on the prospect of improving Chinese demand and as the dollar eased with some investors switching to safe-haven currencies amid mounting geopolitical tensions over Syria. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had inched up 0.18 percent to $7,328 a tonne by 0122 GMT. It fell 0.6 percent the session before.  For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude leaped to a six-month high on Tuesday, up more than $3 in heavy trading to top $114 a barrel as Western powers considered a military strike against Syria following last week's suspected chemical weapons attack. U.S. crude also gained more than $3 a barrel as fears mounted that Western intervention could further destabilize the Middle East, which pumps a third of the world's oil. For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)