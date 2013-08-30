FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India Morning Call-Global markets
#Financials
August 30, 2013 / 3:27 AM / in 4 years

India Morning Call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

-----------------------(0836 a.m. India time)------------------
                             LEVEL   NET/CLOSE  PCT/YIELD
 DJIA                     14840.95       16.44       0.11
 S&P 500                   1638.17        3.21        0.2
 FTSE                      6483.05       52.99       0.82
 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP        432.75        1.61       0.37
                                                
 Nikkei                   13369.49      -90.22      -0.67
 Euro                       1.3242       1.324           
 Japanese Yen                98.18       98.34           
 U.S. Crude                 107.53       -1.27           
 Brent                      114.32       -0.84           
 Gold                       1408.6     1407.64           
 Silver                      23.85       23.83           
 Copper-LME                7186.75       33.75       0.47
 UST 10-YR                97.65625                 2.7708
 UST 30-YR                   98.25                 3.7241
   Updates with the latest figures
 
    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - U.S. stocks closed modestly higher on Thursday as
the economy showed signs of improvement, but uncertainty over
possible military action against Syria continued to pressure
markets. 
   Talks that could lead to a major deal in which U.S. phone
company Verizon buys the part of Verizon Wireless it doesn't
already own from Vodafone helped push stocks higher.   
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    LONDON - European stocks rose on Thursday, snapping a sharp
two-day drop, as Vodafone's renewed talks with Verizon
 sent the UK firm's stock to a 12-year high and sparked a
brisk rally in the telecom sector. 
   Corporate results also returned to the forefront of
investors' minds, with Carrefour surging 5.2 percent
after the world's second biggest retailer posted a sharp
improvement in earnings at its core French business.  
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average edged down on Friday in
choppy trade and was on track to end both the week and month
lower, with losses on the day led by oil shares as investors
pared back the risk of an imminent U.S.-led military strike on
Syria. 
    The Nikkei was down 0.3 percent to 13,417.15 in
mid-morning trade, after earlier being up 0.3 percent.  
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares could extend gains into a
second day on Friday as favourable U.S. data and increases on
Wall Street gains lift sentiment, and as possible U.S.-led
military action against Syria appeared less likely. 
    On Thursday, the Hang Seng Index rose 0.8 percent to
21,704.78, and the China Enterprises Index of the top
Chinese listings in Hong Kong rose 0.9 percent. For the week,
they are now down 0.7 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE
    SYDNEY - The dollar greeted the Asian session on Friday at
its highest in nearly four weeks against a basket of major
currencies, having posted a strong rally thanks to month-end
demand and upbeat U.S. economic data. 
   Figures from Japan also surprised with manufacturing showing
a marked pick up on domestic demand while inflation accelerated,
all signs that Abenomics might be working to end deflation in
the world's third-biggest economy.    
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    TREASURIES
    NEW YORK - Prices for U.S. Treasuries rose slightly on
Thursday as investors began positioning themselves for the
month-end and the long holiday weekend, with underlying worries
about a possible military strike against Syria supporting
safe-haven purchases. 
   Treasuries had traded lower in the morning after stronger
than expected U.S. economic data, which investors saw as giving
the Federal Reserve leeway to begin tapering its massive
bond-buying program soon. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    COMMODITIES
    GOLD
    SINGAPORE - Gold eased on Friday as the probability of an
immediate U.S. strike on Syria faded, and strong U.S. data
rekindled fears of an imminent scale-back of the Federal
Reserve's stimulus measures.
    Spot gold fell 0.3 percent to $1,403.71 an ounce by
0016 GMT, dropping for a second straight session after a
five-day rally. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
    SINGAPORE - London copper was set to wrap up its biggest
monthly gain in nearly a year on Friday on signs the global
economy is edging towards recovery, although prices touched a
three-week low on fresh strength in the dollar. 
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was
up 0.55 percent at $7,192 a tonne by 0104 GMT, paring losses
from the previous session when it fell by 1.9 percent.  
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    SINGAPORE - Oil fell by more than 1 percent on Friday,
pushing Brent below $114 a barrel, as fears over supply
disruptions in the Middle East eased slightly after Britain said
it will not join any military action against Syria. 
   Britain's decision was the latest setback to U.S.-led efforts
to punish Damascus over the use of chemical weapons against
civilians. 
    For a full report, double click on 

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
