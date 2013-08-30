India Morning Call-Global markets

-----------------------(0836 a.m. India time)------------------ LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD DJIA 14840.95 16.44 0.11 S&P 500 1638.17 3.21 0.2 FTSE 6483.05 52.99 0.82 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 432.75 1.61 0.37 Nikkei 13369.49 -90.22 -0.67 Euro 1.3242 1.324 Japanese Yen 98.18 98.34 U.S. Crude 107.53 -1.27 Brent 114.32 -0.84 Gold 1408.6 1407.64 Silver 23.85 23.83 Copper-LME 7186.75 33.75 0.47 UST 10-YR 97.65625 2.7708 UST 30-YR 98.25 3.7241 Updates with the latest figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks closed modestly higher on Thursday as the economy showed signs of improvement, but uncertainty over possible military action against Syria continued to pressure markets. Talks that could lead to a major deal in which U.S. phone company Verizon buys the part of Verizon Wireless it doesn't already own from Vodafone helped push stocks higher. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - European stocks rose on Thursday, snapping a sharp two-day drop, as Vodafone's renewed talks with Verizon sent the UK firm's stock to a 12-year high and sparked a brisk rally in the telecom sector. Corporate results also returned to the forefront of investors' minds, with Carrefour surging 5.2 percent after the world's second biggest retailer posted a sharp improvement in earnings at its core French business. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average edged down on Friday in choppy trade and was on track to end both the week and month lower, with losses on the day led by oil shares as investors pared back the risk of an imminent U.S.-led military strike on Syria. The Nikkei was down 0.3 percent to 13,417.15 in mid-morning trade, after earlier being up 0.3 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares could extend gains into a second day on Friday as favourable U.S. data and increases on Wall Street gains lift sentiment, and as possible U.S.-led military action against Syria appeared less likely. On Thursday, the Hang Seng Index rose 0.8 percent to 21,704.78, and the China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong rose 0.9 percent. For the week, they are now down 0.7 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The dollar greeted the Asian session on Friday at its highest in nearly four weeks against a basket of major currencies, having posted a strong rally thanks to month-end demand and upbeat U.S. economic data. Figures from Japan also surprised with manufacturing showing a marked pick up on domestic demand while inflation accelerated, all signs that Abenomics might be working to end deflation in the world's third-biggest economy. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - Prices for U.S. Treasuries rose slightly on Thursday as investors began positioning themselves for the month-end and the long holiday weekend, with underlying worries about a possible military strike against Syria supporting safe-haven purchases. Treasuries had traded lower in the morning after stronger than expected U.S. economic data, which investors saw as giving the Federal Reserve leeway to begin tapering its massive bond-buying program soon. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold eased on Friday as the probability of an immediate U.S. strike on Syria faded, and strong U.S. data rekindled fears of an imminent scale-back of the Federal Reserve's stimulus measures. Spot gold fell 0.3 percent to $1,403.71 an ounce by 0016 GMT, dropping for a second straight session after a five-day rally. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper was set to wrap up its biggest monthly gain in nearly a year on Friday on signs the global economy is edging towards recovery, although prices touched a three-week low on fresh strength in the dollar. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.55 percent at $7,192 a tonne by 0104 GMT, paring losses from the previous session when it fell by 1.9 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL SINGAPORE - Oil fell by more than 1 percent on Friday, pushing Brent below $114 a barrel, as fears over supply disruptions in the Middle East eased slightly after Britain said it will not join any military action against Syria. Britain's decision was the latest setback to U.S.-led efforts to punish Damascus over the use of chemical weapons against civilians. For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)