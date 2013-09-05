FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India Morning Call-Global markets
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 5, 2013 / 3:11 AM / in 4 years

India Morning Call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

----------------------(0836 a.m. India time)------------------
 
                             LEVEL   NET/CLOSE  PCT/YIELD
 DJIA                     14930.87       96.91       0.65
 S&P 500                   1653.08       13.31       0.81
 FTSE                      6474.74        6.33        0.1
 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP        444.19        1.72       0.39
                                                
 Nikkei                   14060.52        6.65       0.05
 Euro                       1.3189      1.3207           
 Japanese Yen                 99.7       99.75           
 U.S. Crude                 107.43         0.2           
 Brent                      115.02        0.11           
 Gold                      1392.55     1390.84           
 Silver                      23.39       23.44           
 Copper-LME                   7135          11       0.15
 UST 10-YR               96.609375                 2.8948
 UST 30-YR               97.078125                 3.7907
   Updates with the latest figures
 
    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose for a second day on Wednesday as
a possible military action in Syria was seen as limited and
strong auto sales lifted investor confidence in the U.S.
economy. 
    The U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee approved a
resolution authorizing a limited U.S. military intervention in
Syria, setting the stage for a debate in the full Senate next
week on the use of military force. 
    The Dow Jones industrial average rose 96.91 points or
0.65 percent, to 14,930.87, the S&P 500 gained 13.31
points or 0.81 percent, to 1,653.08 and the Nasdaq Composite
 added 36.43 points or 1.01 percent, to 3,649.042.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    LONDON - Britain's top share index steadied on Wednesday,
paring early losses after a stronger open in the United States
but dogged by an airline sector weakened by a profit warning
from budget carrier Ryanair. 
    The FTSE 100, which had been 0.6 percent lower at
midday, retraced its losses entirely in the first hour of
trading on Wall Street, where a rally in the tech sector drove
gains. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average was steady on Thursday
morning as investors awaited key events this week, including
U.S. jobs data and a decision on Tokyo's bid to host the 2020
Summer Olympics, while the auto sector outperformed on the back
of strong U.S. auto sales. 
    The benchmark Nikkei was flat at 14,054.05 in
mid-morning trade, after rising as high as 14,140.20 at the
open, its highest level since Aug. 7. It later briefly dipped
into negative territory. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares may start modestly higher on
Thursday, tracking Wall Street gains as investors mark time
ahead of the U.S. labour market data at the end of the week. 
   China Merchants Bank , the country's
sixth-largest lender, completed a long-planned share offering on
Wednesday, raising 27.5 billion yuan ($4.49 billion) from its
Shanghai shareholders to meet new capital adequacy requirements.
  
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE
    TOKYO - The dollar steadied just below a six-week high on
Thursday after investors had booked profits on its recent gains
ahead of key events, including monetary policy meetings in major
economies and a crucial U.S. jobs report that could make or
break the case for a reduction in U.S. stimulus this month. 
    The dollar index stood at 82.201 , little
changed on the day and off a six-week high of 82.516 hit on
Tuesday. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    TREASURIES
    NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Wednesday as
investors saw a Western strike against Syria as less likely,
with yields on short- to medium-term debt hitting two-year highs
on speculation about when the Fed might tighten policy. 
    Strong auto sales data also helped pull investors into
equities and away from safe-haven assets such as U.S.
Treasuries. 
    Prices for benchmark 10-year notes and 30-year bonds pared
early gains to turn negative as equities advanced. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    COMMODITIES
    GOLD
    SINGAPORE - Gold edged higher on Thursday as investors
looked for bargains after a sharp drop in the previous session,
but it stayed below the key level of $1,400 an ounce as upbeat
U.S. data dented its appeal as an alternative 
investment.  
    Gold had climbed $1.96 to 1392.80 an ounce by 0104
GMT, after falling 1.5 percent on Wednesday. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    BASE METALS
    SINGAPORE - London copper rose half a percent on Thursday as
the dollar took a step back from six-week highs, while markets
awaited labour data from the United States for direction on its
monetary policy. 
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had
edged up 0.24 percent to $7,140 a tonne by 0143 GMT, after
falling 1.5 percent the session before.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    SINGAPORE - Brent crude oil settled lower on Wednesday, but
with a less dramatic drop than U.S. oil, as it appeared a
military strike against Syria would remain limited, quelling
fears of supply disruptions in the Middle East. 
   The U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday
passed a resolution authorizing military force in Syria.
 
     For a full report, double click on 

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.