India Morning Call-Global markets

----------------------(0836 a.m. India time)------------------ LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD DJIA 14930.87 96.91 0.65 S&P 500 1653.08 13.31 0.81 FTSE 6474.74 6.33 0.1 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 444.19 1.72 0.39 Nikkei 14060.52 6.65 0.05 Euro 1.3189 1.3207 Japanese Yen 99.7 99.75 U.S. Crude 107.43 0.2 Brent 115.02 0.11 Gold 1392.55 1390.84 Silver 23.39 23.44 Copper-LME 7135 11 0.15 UST 10-YR 96.609375 2.8948 UST 30-YR 97.078125 3.7907 Updates with the latest figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose for a second day on Wednesday as a possible military action in Syria was seen as limited and strong auto sales lifted investor confidence in the U.S. economy. The U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee approved a resolution authorizing a limited U.S. military intervention in Syria, setting the stage for a debate in the full Senate next week on the use of military force. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 96.91 points or 0.65 percent, to 14,930.87, the S&P 500 gained 13.31 points or 0.81 percent, to 1,653.08 and the Nasdaq Composite added 36.43 points or 1.01 percent, to 3,649.042. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index steadied on Wednesday, paring early losses after a stronger open in the United States but dogged by an airline sector weakened by a profit warning from budget carrier Ryanair. The FTSE 100, which had been 0.6 percent lower at midday, retraced its losses entirely in the first hour of trading on Wall Street, where a rally in the tech sector drove gains. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average was steady on Thursday morning as investors awaited key events this week, including U.S. jobs data and a decision on Tokyo's bid to host the 2020 Summer Olympics, while the auto sector outperformed on the back of strong U.S. auto sales. The benchmark Nikkei was flat at 14,054.05 in mid-morning trade, after rising as high as 14,140.20 at the open, its highest level since Aug. 7. It later briefly dipped into negative territory. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares may start modestly higher on Thursday, tracking Wall Street gains as investors mark time ahead of the U.S. labour market data at the end of the week. China Merchants Bank , the country's sixth-largest lender, completed a long-planned share offering on Wednesday, raising 27.5 billion yuan ($4.49 billion) from its Shanghai shareholders to meet new capital adequacy requirements. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO - The dollar steadied just below a six-week high on Thursday after investors had booked profits on its recent gains ahead of key events, including monetary policy meetings in major economies and a crucial U.S. jobs report that could make or break the case for a reduction in U.S. stimulus this month. The dollar index stood at 82.201 , little changed on the day and off a six-week high of 82.516 hit on Tuesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Wednesday as investors saw a Western strike against Syria as less likely, with yields on short- to medium-term debt hitting two-year highs on speculation about when the Fed might tighten policy. Strong auto sales data also helped pull investors into equities and away from safe-haven assets such as U.S. Treasuries. Prices for benchmark 10-year notes and 30-year bonds pared early gains to turn negative as equities advanced. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold edged higher on Thursday as investors looked for bargains after a sharp drop in the previous session, but it stayed below the key level of $1,400 an ounce as upbeat U.S. data dented its appeal as an alternative investment. Gold had climbed $1.96 to 1392.80 an ounce by 0104 GMT, after falling 1.5 percent on Wednesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper rose half a percent on Thursday as the dollar took a step back from six-week highs, while markets awaited labour data from the United States for direction on its monetary policy. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had edged up 0.24 percent to $7,140 a tonne by 0143 GMT, after falling 1.5 percent the session before. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL SINGAPORE - Brent crude oil settled lower on Wednesday, but with a less dramatic drop than U.S. oil, as it appeared a military strike against Syria would remain limited, quelling fears of supply disruptions in the Middle East. The U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday passed a resolution authorizing military force in Syria. For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu)