#Financials
September 6, 2013 / 3:16 AM / in 4 years

India Morning Call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

----------------------(0839 a.m. India time)------------------
 
                            LEVEL   NET/CLOSE  PCT/YIELD
 DJIA                    14937.48        6.61       0.04
 S&P 500                  1655.08           2       0.12
 FTSE                     6532.44        57.7       0.89
 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP       444.44        0.29       0.07
                                               
 Nikkei                  13906.13     -158.69      -1.13
 Euro                      1.3137      1.3119           
 Japanese Yen               99.79      100.11           
 U.S. Crude                108.41        0.04           
 Brent                     115.24       -0.02           
 Gold                     1372.09     1366.99           
 Silver                     23.25       23.15           
 Copper-LME               7144.75       36.75       0.52
 UST 10-YR                95.8125                   2.99
 UST 30-YR               95.40625                 3.8877
  Updates with the latest figures
 
    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - U.S. stocks edged up on Thursday, rising for a
third day after strong data indicated improving economic
conditions, with caution capping gains ahead of Friday's
payrolls report and its implication on the Federal Reserve's
stimulus programme. 
    Markets continue to deal with the possibility of a U.S.-led
strike against Syria, and U.S. President Barack Obama faced
growing pressure at the Group of 20 summit in Russia not to use
military force.  
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    LONDON - Britain's top share index marked a three-week
closing high on Thursday as Lloyds led banks higher in the
sector's strongest session in two months. 
    Lloyds jumped 2.9 percent after both Bernstein and
Morgan Stanley gave a target share price of 100 pence for the
bank, currently trading at 73 pence, as the British government
prepares for its transfer into full private ownership.
 
    The banking index climbed 2.4 percent, its
biggest daily rise since early July.  
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average fell on Friday, snapping a
four-day winning streak, hit by profit-taking in the real estate
and construction sectors as investors awaited U.S. jobs data
later in the day and a decision on the country's Olympic bid. 
    The benchmark Nikkei fell 0.9 percent to 13,942.11
by mid-morning after advancing 0.1 percent to 14,064.82 on
Thursday. It rose 5.1 percent over the past four trading days.  
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares could end their best week in a
year on a muted  note on Friday as investors mark time ahead of
U.S. jobs data later in the day that may lead the Federal
Reserve to start cutting back stimulus later this month.     
    On Thursday, the Hang Seng Index ended up 1.2 percent
at 22,597.97 points, its highest closing level since May 28. The
benchmark is on track for its biggest weekly gain in a year, now
up 4 percent.  
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE
    TOKYO - The dollar held firm near a seven-week high against
a basket of currencies on Friday after solid U.S. economic data
sharpened expectations the upcoming crucial jobs report might
make a reduction in the Federal Reserve's stimulus a done deal. 
    In contrast, the euro was soft after the head of the
European Central Bank struck a cautious assessment on budding
signs of an economic recovery in the euro zone, saying the bank
is ready to cut rates and inject liquidity.  
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    TREASURIES
    NEW YORK - Yields for benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes
 touched 3 percent late in the afternoon session on
Thursday, the first time yields have reached that level since
July 2011. 
    As speculation has increased that the Federal Reserve will
soon pull back on its $85 billion per month asset buying
program, yields have soared, hitting a series of multi-year
highs. 
    Solid economic data on Thursday reinforced views that the
Fed could start slowing its quantitative easing program as soon
as its Sept. 17-18 meeting. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    COMMODITIES
    GOLD
    SINGAPORE - Gold held near a 2-week low on Friday and was
heading for its second week of losses, hurt by growing
expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will wind down its massive
bond buying programme.  
    Gold had added $1.98 to $1,368.97 an ounce by 0039
GMT, after hitting a low of $1,364.91 on Thursday - its weakest
since August 22.            
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    BASE METALS
    SINGAPORE - London copper edged higher on Friday and is on
track to post a weekly gain for the first week in three after
solid U.S. data added to the case that a global recovery is
gaining steam, although a robust dollar capped gains. 
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
edged up by 0.3 percent to $7,132 a tonne by 0003 GMT, reversing
losses from the previous session. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    NEW YORK - Oil futures rose on both sides of the Atlantic on
Thursday as bullish U.S. economic data and a drawdown in U.S.
crude inventories implied increasing demand in the world's
biggest oil consumer. 
    Gains were tempered by concerns that the strong economic
indicators could move the Federal Reserve closer to unwinding
its massive stimulus program that has boosted commodities
prices.
    For a full report, double click on 

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

